Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Bentley Bentayga W12 Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this gorgeous Bentley Bentayga. Finished in Anthracite over Beluga hides, the Bentayga has been carefully driven by ONE previous owner. It is in pristine condition and the balance of the Bentley Factory Warranty is in effect. This Bentayga has been equipped with many fine options: - Touring Specification ($7,870) - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keeping Assist - Night Vision - Head-Up Display - Anthracite Paint ($5,715) - Front Seat Comfort Specification ($3,560) - 22-Way Adjustable Seats with Memory - Seat Ventilation, Massage, Comfort Headrests - Veneered Picnic Tables ($2,080) - Sunshine Specification ($2,070) - Contrast Stitching ($1,980) - Veneer Specification for 5-Seat ($1,400) - Body Colored Lower Bodywork ($1,335) - Bright Chromed Lower Grille ($1,200) - 21-inch 5 Twin-Spoke Wheels in Black/Diamond ($850) - Union Flag Exterior Badge ($600) - Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear ($495) - $260,890 MSRP If you are in the market for a Bentley Bentayga, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC013022

Stock: FP4283

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-25-2020