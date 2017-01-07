Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Touring Specification Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config) Veneered Picnic Tables Sunshine Specification Veneer Specification For 5 Seat Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non Std Paint Range Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Deep Pile Overmats To Front And Rear Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Camel; Leather Seat Trim Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Bentley Bentayga AWD includes: WHEELS: 22 5 SPOKE POLISHED DIRECTIONAL ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance FRONT SEAT COMFORT SPECIFICATION Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) DEEP PILE OVERMATS TO FRONT AND REAR Floor Mats VENEERED PICNIC TABLES TOURING SPECIFICATION Lane Departure Warning Night Vision Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Heads-Up Display DARK STAINED BURR WALNUT VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim BODY COLORED LOWER BODYWORK CAMEL, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER BUMPER MATRIX STYLE GRILLE BELUGA SUNSHINE SPECIFICATION VENEER SPECIFICATION FOR 5 SEAT Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC014911

Stock: HC014911

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020