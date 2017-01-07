Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga for Sale Near Me
- 15,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$139,980$25,263 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Bentley Bentayga W12 Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this gorgeous Bentley Bentayga. Finished in Anthracite over Beluga hides, the Bentayga has been carefully driven by ONE previous owner. It is in pristine condition and the balance of the Bentley Factory Warranty is in effect. This Bentayga has been equipped with many fine options: - Touring Specification ($7,870) - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Keeping Assist - Night Vision - Head-Up Display - Anthracite Paint ($5,715) - Front Seat Comfort Specification ($3,560) - 22-Way Adjustable Seats with Memory - Seat Ventilation, Massage, Comfort Headrests - Veneered Picnic Tables ($2,080) - Sunshine Specification ($2,070) - Contrast Stitching ($1,980) - Veneer Specification for 5-Seat ($1,400) - Body Colored Lower Bodywork ($1,335) - Bright Chromed Lower Grille ($1,200) - 21-inch 5 Twin-Spoke Wheels in Black/Diamond ($850) - Union Flag Exterior Badge ($600) - Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear ($495) - $260,890 MSRP If you are in the market for a Bentley Bentayga, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC013022
Stock: FP4283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 28,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$135,980$22,237 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWDORIGINAL MSRP $260,505New Price!12/19 City/Highway MPGBentley Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 1-year/Unlimited Miles in addition to any remaining new Vehicle Limited Warranty. New Vehicle Limited Warranty is for 3-years/unlimited mileage, from the date of the original vehicle sale. Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance program.* Warranty Deductible: $0* 79 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC015160
Stock: RC076337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- 19,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$127,850$34,179 Below Market
Eurotoys - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZVXHC015204
Stock: 15204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$130,800$20,145 Below Market
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Touring Spec - $262,120 MSRP New CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cross Traffic Alert, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Assist, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Touring Specification, Wheels: 22" 5-Spoke Polished Directional Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC014873
Stock: 22771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 5,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$148,927$20,779 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Bentayga, finished in Silver over Beluga Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyBentaygaW126.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 14758 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC014763
Stock: VC-P26314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 13,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$142,500$15,633 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Touring Specification Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config) Veneered Picnic Tables Sunshine Specification Veneer Specification For 5 Seat Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Non Std Paint Range Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Deep Pile Overmats To Front And Rear Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Camel; Leather Seat Trim Dark Stained Burr Walnut Veneer This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Bentley Bentayga AWD includes: WHEELS: 22 5 SPOKE POLISHED DIRECTIONAL ALLOY Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance FRONT SEAT COMFORT SPECIFICATION Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) DEEP PILE OVERMATS TO FRONT AND REAR Floor Mats VENEERED PICNIC TABLES TOURING SPECIFICATION Lane Departure Warning Night Vision Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Heads-Up Display DARK STAINED BURR WALNUT VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim BODY COLORED LOWER BODYWORK CAMEL, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER BUMPER MATRIX STYLE GRILLE BELUGA SUNSHINE SPECIFICATION VENEER SPECIFICATION FOR 5 SEAT Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC014911
Stock: HC014911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 10,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$153,500$20,575 Below Market
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 is proudly offered by Manhattan Motorcars...This car is not wrapped...it is Factory Gray Satin Matte! One of a kind color worth over $28,000! This Bentley includes: DEEP PILE OVERMATS TO FRONT AND REAR // WHEELS: 22 5 SPOKE PAINTED DIRECTIONAL ALLOY // TOURING SPECIFICATION // BODY COLORED LOWER BODYWORK // BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER BUMPER MATRIX STYLE GRILLE // EXTENDED RANGE // SUNSHINE SPECIFICATION *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV1HC015656
Stock: PO2920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 14,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$139,950$13,480 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Experience a Fully-Loaded Bentley Bentayga W12 Tires: P285/45R21 Pirelli Scorpion AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Illuminated Ignition Switch, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD Navigation -inc: 700W, 12 speakers (5 Balanced Mode Radiators, 4 bass, 2 tweeters and sub-woofer), 8' central touchscreen w/gesture control, navigation w/3D building display, 60 GB solid-state hard drive w/11 GB for onboard music, 30 languages sets text-to-speech and voice recognition, 2x SD card slots, 2x USB slots, Bluetooth, 4G telephone module and 4G Wi-Fi- hotspot. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV0HC013977
Stock: K3723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2017
- 5,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$162,988$7,787 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2017 Bentley Bentayga, finished in Beluga over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017BentleyBentaygaW126.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged8-Speed AutomaticAWDOdometer is 15246 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV6HC015152
Stock: VC-P26513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 23,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$149,950$9,476 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is proud to offer this superb-looking 2017 Bentley Bentayga Glacier White W12 with the following features:Adaptive Cruise Control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Heads-Up Display, Lane Assist, Massaging Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Sunshine Specification, Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. 2017 Bentley Bentayga CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV4HC015733
Stock: HC015733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$148,888$2,660 Below Market
Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena - Pasadena / California
Bentley Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Beluga 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Adaptive Cruise Control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Lane Assist, Smoker's Specification, Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Wheels: 21" 5 Twin-Spoke Black Painted Alloy.Keeping true to the Rusnak Standard, only the finest of pre-owned inventory has the privilege of occupying our indoor used showroom. Odometer is 6113 miles below market average!Call to reserve your exclusive test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC016003
Stock: 18P00036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 13,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$145,888$7,635 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Onyx Metallic6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic 12/19 City/Highway MPG Adaptive Cruise Control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Lane Assist, Smoker's Specification, Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Veneered Picnic Tables, Wheels: 22 5 Spoke Painted Directional Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC015675
Stock: W6150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 49,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$114,999$8,987 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, NAVIGATION!, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!, PANORAMIC MOONROOF!, 10 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heads-Up Display, Lane Assist, NAIM For Bentley, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Touring Specification, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 22 5 Spoke Painted Directional Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV9HC014352
Stock: 014352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 15,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$146,998$4,808 Below Market
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 Brown Odometer is 4851 miles below market average!Here at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZVXHC014893
Stock: Q3341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 13,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$149,888$3,794 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. Beluga AWD 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC015895
Stock: P015895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 23,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$138,362$6,678 Below Market
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
Beluga 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Body Colored Lower Bodywork - Standard Paint Range, Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seats, Contrast Stitching, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Config), Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Color, Heated front seats, Lane Assist, Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC, Rear dual zone A/C, Sunshine Specification, Touring Specification, Union Flag Exterior Badge, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Veneered Picnic Tables, Ventilated front seats.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2060 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV5HC013781
Stock: 4003P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 3,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$158,230$4,839 Below Market
Rohrich European Motors - Wexford / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV6HC015930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$149,991
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. Beluga 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged RARE FIRST EDITION!!!, QUILTED LEATHER, NAIM STEREO, NAIM For Bentley.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4416 miles below market average!Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV6HC012591
Stock: 36T1215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
