2020 Lexus LC 500
2020 Lexus LC 500 Review
- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features
- Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
- The trunk won't hold much cargo, and interior storage space is limited
- Not as customizable as other high-end sport coupes
- Limited-production Inspiration Series adopts Nori Green paint, Saddle Tan leather
- Minor changes to standard and optional feature availability
- LC Convertible confirmed, but production start remains a question
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Ever since Lexus ended production of its SC 430 nearly a decade ago, the company lacked a true big coupe to compete with the sporty grand-touring two-doors from its European rivals. At the smaller end of its lineup was the RC coupe, a car that's more of a Japanese Mustang than a BMW hunter. It was especially delightful with a 5.0-liter V8 engine. Then the LC coupe arrived.
Our verdict
The LC 500 is a gorgeous car with a glorious V8 engine, a smooth ride, and a quiet, luxurious interior highlighted by advanced, even avant-garde design. It won't click with everyone, but it's tremendous fun to drive, especially on a straight open road. Its weight and handling hinder it from competing as a true sports car. But as a cushy grand-touring, road-trip style of car, the LC excels.
How does the LC 500 drive?
The LC 500 doesn't offer the same performance as similarly priced sports cars. But if you think of it more like a grand-touring car — a vehicle that balances power, comfort and luxury in equal proportion — its lofty price makes more sense. The burly roar of its V8 engine makes every drive a joy, especially as it climbs high in the rev range before shifting.
Acceleration, however, doesn't quite match the soundtrack. In Edmunds testing, the LC 500 needed 4.9 seconds to go 0-60 mph, which is unremarkable for this class of car. The LC isn't particularly nimble on tight and twisting roads either. But it feels right at home on more gentle sweeping back roads. It's a car made for luxuriating on road trips.
How comfortable is the LC 500?
The LC 500's suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller imperfections in the road, even with the big 21-inch wheels fitted on our test car. There's a good balance between sport and comfort, and the suspension insulates the cabin well enough from rough road surfaces without making the car feel disconnected from the pavement. Depending on the road surface, we noticed some tire noise, and some wind noise at highway speeds. Otherwise, the LC's cabin is quiet and serene.
The only kinks we found were our test car's optional sport seats. Well-bolstered and wide, the seats are pleasantly supportive, but we found the seatback overly firm and lacking enough lumbar adjustment.
How’s the interior?
The LC's windswept profile doesn't look like it would offer a good view from the driver's seat, but visibility is surprisingly good. The hood slope, though, makes it hard to judge what's around the car's front end. And the rear pillars are bulky, typical for a low-slung coupe, but blind-spot monitoring eliminates some of the guesswork from lane changes.
Getting in and out is also easier than you'd expect of a car sitting this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. And while there is a rear seat, it's comically small and best saved for stowing extra bags. The most frustrating aspect of the interior is the awkward touchpad infotainment interface.
How’s the tech?
For a car so futuristic-looking, it's unfortunate that it's saddled with Lexus' dated technology inside. The navigation system is clunky and requires some effort simply to input a destination. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions weren't available on our 2018 model-year test car but are now standard features. You'll want to use your phone, too, since the LC's voice controls require an involved voice-training process before serving up consistent results. The Mark Levinson sound system, however, is outstanding.
A full suite of driver aids is standard, including front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over) and adaptive cruise control.
How’s the storage?
The LC 500 has little usable space given its size. There's a woeful lack of small-item storage, not even a decent spot to store your phone for easy access. The 5.4-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height that makes loading anything more difficult. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.
The rear seats provide car-seat anchor points for child seats, but access is difficult enough already. Fitting a car seat might be possible, but this Lexus is pretty much an adults-only car.
How economical is the LC 500?
The EPA estimate of 19 mpg in combined driving (16 city/25 highway) isn't out of line with figures from the LC 500's competitors. We managed 21 mpg on our test loop, so that estimate is achievable. That said, most drivers will likely gleefully convert a good percentage of their gas mileage directly into noise.
Is the LC 500 a good value?
Even at its lofty price (nearly $106,000 as tested), the LC 500 gives you a lot of car for the money. Leather, suede and metal (and metal-like plastic) abound, and overall quality and fit and finish are exceptional. It's disappointing that some of Lexus' technology feels outdated, crude or frustrating. The car's astonishing weight is also odd. We'd expect more exotic, lightweight materials at this level.
Despite its mass, we managed 21 mpg combined on our test loop, a better result than the EPA rating. The LC also offers a longer powertrain warranty than many rivals. And given the company's track record, you're unlikely to find a roaring V8 engine that will cost you less in the long run.
Wildcard
The LC 500 is a car that you'll find excuses to drive. It's unquestionably fun, it sounds great, and it looks amazing. And it's an everyday kind of fun, not just a car that needs a special road to come alive. Even its slow acceleration, relative to its competition, helps as it lets you dig into the engine a little more than you otherwise might.
We would've liked to sample the standard seats, and the LC needs a thorough infotainment and tech overhaul. But overall, it's a roaring, rumbling joy that sticks in your head. Few cars today have such undeniable presence.
Which LC 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LC 500 models
The heart of the LC 500 is a potent 5.0-liter V8 engine (471 horsepower, 398 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lexus LC 500.
Trending topics in reviews
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$92,950
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|471 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LC 500 safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front, automatically adjusting speed. Can bring the LC 500 to a full stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Sounds an alert if a front collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the LC 500 approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500 vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500 vs. Lexus RC F
Powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 as you find in the LC 500 (albeit with slightly less horsepower), the RC F fancies itself more of a sports car than its luxurious bigger brother does. The RC F also costs considerably less, but it suffers from the same major fault as the LC: that clumsy and frustrating infotainment system.
Lexus LC 500 vs. Nissan GT-R
What the GT-R lacks in striking styling it more than makes up for with outstanding performance. Still one of the fastest cars over any road, the GT-R remains a technological marvel. But even after improvements over the years, this Nissan requires commitment to operate on a daily basis. It's not nearly as luxurious as the Lexus LC either.
Lexus LC 500 vs. Acura NSX
The Acura NSX straddles the supercar and grand-touring coupe genres but does so at considerable expense when compared to the relatively sedate LC 500. Combining hybrid technology, twin turbochargers and all-wheel drive, the NSX bills itself as the everyday supercar. But the LC 500 has the clear upper hand when it comes to interior appointments and cargo capacity.
Is the Lexus LC 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus LC 500?
- Limited-production Inspiration Series adopts Nori Green paint, Saddle Tan leather
- Minor changes to standard and optional feature availability
- LC Convertible confirmed, but production start remains a question
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus LC 500 is the 2020 Lexus LC 500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $92,950.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $92,950
2020 Lexus LC 500 Overview
The 2020 Lexus LC 500 is offered in the following submodels: LC 500 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus LC 500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 LC 500.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus LC 500?
Which 2020 Lexus LC 500s are available in my area?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
