Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga for Sale Near Me

78 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Bentayga Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition

    4,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $159,880

    $15,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Activity Edition in White
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Activity Edition

    20,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $151,888

    $11,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Silver
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    10,385 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $144,000

    $10,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    4,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $144,950

    $9,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition

    12,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $155,950

    $5,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition in White
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition

    17,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $147,900

    $4,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    8,761 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $152,634

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in White
    certified

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    11,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $159,900

    $2,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition

    2,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $169,500

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition in White
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition

    17,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $149,888

    $2,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    21,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $150,888

    $3,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    17,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $153,888

    $961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $193,168

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature)

    16,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $154,900

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition in Black
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Onyx Edition

    10,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $169,645

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga

    11,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $153,989

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga

    11,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $162,999

    Details
  • 2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition
    used

    2018 Bentley Bentayga Black Edition

    15,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $138,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Bentayga searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 78 listings
  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Bentayga
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga

Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Bentayga

Read recent reviews for the Bentley Bentayga
Overall Consumer Rating
33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Software problems with new electronics
Larry Keller,08/28/2018
Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This is our fourth Bentley that we have owned. We purchased a 2018 Bentagya in November 2018. Currently we have 7200 miles on it and this is what we have encountered. This generation of Bentley has a new set of electronics compared to the last three we owned. We do not like this new set of electronics, the car is very unpredictable and not user friendly. We do not feel this is a SUV that you can relax and drive. You need to be attentive to certain situations that can occur. For example every time you turn on the air conditioner and / or heater, you must set your settings each time, (windshield, dash vents, or floor). You need to press more buttons to get the system to work. I have figured out that you need to set up the air system before you start driving due to the time to set up and not looking at the road. The driver door does not close automatically and will cause the parking brake to come on, whenever you stop. See more in other paragraph. Bentley has also designed a shut off mode for the motor, that is on unless you turn it off each time you start the car. If you forget to shut off that button or change modes, watch out. You will go to push the gas at a stoplight and nothing will happen, then about the count of 3, BAMMMMM!!! Your car shoots off thru the light. We have almost rear ended several cars because of this. You go to push the gas and nothing happens, you wonder what happened, and then it starts and rockets off. The front end collision braking system has activated several times on me, and once on my wife, when there was nothing close to the front of the car. When this occurs it almost throws you thru the windshield and makes you nervous each time you see the red light in the dash light up. The biggest problem we have had is the driver door will not shut automatically with the motor all the time. Sometimes it shuts and sometimes it does not. If you restart the car, it will work (electronics). We took it to the dealer; they tried to update the system with a software update. It did not work. Our door still does not close and now they want to order the part to fix it. I think it is more of an electrical problem than part, but we will see. The day before we had the car in for service, I had a low tire light come on, so I asked them to fix it. I was told when I picked up the car that they could not fix the tire because the tread was too low and it was against their policy to fix tires in that tread range. Keep in mind that the car only had 6900 miles on it at that time. So my question is, are the tires on the Bentagya only good for 10,000- 12,000 miles? I guess so. Expect to replace your tires after the first year of driving, due to the cheap tires they are putting on them. This Bentagya is not the SUV that we were hoping for when we purchased it. With what we have encountered so far, I would suggest a Range Rover and save yourself $130,000.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Bentley
Bentayga
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Bentley Bentayga info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings