Used 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible for Sale Near Me

This is a CLEAN TITLE Convertible, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This is a well cared for 2-OWNER vehicle plus the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.The 12 Cylinder engine delivers torque and power that will put a smile on any car enthusiast's face and the AWD system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.This great color combination of Black Crystal Metallic exterior with a clean Hotspur/Linen interior looks stunning.Never ask for directions again thanks to the built-in navigation system, furthermore avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. The Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time whereas the smoother ride offered by air suspension also will result in a steady, constant aim of the headlights - further improving safety. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp at the same time the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, whats more is the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, whats more is listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry system is a must have convenience option whereas the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The power folding mirrors are your best friend in tight parking spaces, additionally the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by mainta... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBDU3ZA6CC073446

Stock: 073446

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020