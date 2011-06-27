Vehicle overview

You simply can't please everybody all the time. This adage has rung true throughout history and does again with the 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible. This high-performance variant of the Continental GTC attempts to appeal to the typical Bentley shopper with an eye for open-air opulence and luxury, yet also tries to appeal to those attracted to exotic sports cars. The result is a vehicle that appeals only to the narrow market segment where these worlds collide.

In all likelihood, the base Continental GTC will satisfy a wide variety of drivers who consider performance a priority. With a 0-60-mph time of less than 5 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph, it's certainly no slouch. The Supersports tops the GTC with sharper handling, quicker acceleration and a top speed in excess of 200 mph. The numbers don't lie, but neither does this number: $74,800. That's the premium you'll have to pay for the Supersports Convertible.

Opting for the Continental Supersports Convertible will also force buyers to make further sacrifices, since the suspension is firmer, which adds notable harshness to the ride quality. Additionally, the manually adjusted seats seem out of place in a car that costs in excess of a quarter of a million dollars. At least the infotainment system gets a long-overdue upgrade; for 2012, the Supersports receives the GTC's updated unit.

While the 2012 Bentley Continental Supersports should appeal strongly to luxury-minded buyers, others might be better served by more traditional drop-top exotic cars. The 2012 Aston Martin DBS convertible is similarly priced and offers a more balanced blend of luxury and performance. The 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider will likely be less expensive and offers more agility. And there's always the stalwart 2012 Porsche 911 lineup, with a wide spectrum of performance to fit a variety of tastes.