Used 2011 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me
- 22,998 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$81,884
Otto Source - Dallas / Texas
20 Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber in Upper Area, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Dual Color Interior w/Daytona Seats, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heat Reflective Leather Interior Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather & Alcantara Interior Trim, Leather & Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Traction control, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Yellow Tachometer Display. Extended Nationwide warranty Available for Purchase . Call for details. 972-247-4476. 2011 Ferrari California 7-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC RWD Argento Nurburgring MetallicReviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0B0176443
Stock: OSC4787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 18,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$88,776$7,494 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Nero 2011 Ferrari California RWD Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC 20" Diamond-Finish Sport Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, A-Pillars in Colored Leather, Armrest in Colored Leather, Automatic temperature control, Black External A-Pillars, Brake Calipers in Yellow Color, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Plate Panel, CD player, Central Tunnel in Colored Leather, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Cruise Control, Daytona Inserts in Leather, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver's & Passenger's Footrest in Aluminum, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Electrochromic Mirrors, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, iPod Integration, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel in Colored Leather, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Upper Dash in Colored Leather, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3B0178302
Stock: WC8302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2019
- 5,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$97,900$6,147 Below Market
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD with Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, , Convertible HardTop, 7 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power convertible roof, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6B0177385
Stock: PP3990B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 14,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$92,998$6,065 Below Market
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA9B0176747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$92,998$3,918 Below Market
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA7B0176455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$104,991
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2011 Ferrari California CARFAX One-Owner. Nero Noctis Black CARFAX One-Owner. RWD Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC FULLY INSPECTED, **LOW MILES**, **NAVIGATION**, Brake Calipers in Aluminum Gray Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber in Lower Zone of Cabin, Carbon Fiber Trim for Central Bridge, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Diamond Stitching Interior, Dual Power Seat Adjusters, Front & Rear Daytona Style Seat Trim, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, iPod Integration, Reverse Camera System, Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Yellow Tachometer Display.Odometer is 14938 miles below market average!Reviews:* A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA7B0180649
Stock: MB0180649T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 32,130 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$82,500$5,857 Below Market
MAG Motor Company - Walnut Creek / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LHA0B0177789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2011 Ferrari California19,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$104,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2011 Ferrari California Finished in Stunning Nero Daytona over Cuoio Full Leather Interior. This California is Optionally Equipped with "AFS" Advanced Front Headlight System, Red Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Interior/Exterior Auto Dimming Mirrors with Homelink, 20" Diamond Finished Sport Wheels, Central Tunnel in Leather, Armrest in Leather, Electric Seats, iPod Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's, Diamond Pattern Style Seats in Cuoio, Diamond Style Rear Seats in Cuoio, Diamond Style Center Door Panel, Red Rev Counter, Leather Headliner in Cuoio, Satellite Radio, High Power HiFi System, Colored Standard Stitching in Nero. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXB0176451
Stock: 176451
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 44,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$83,998
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, SCUDERIA SHIELDS, YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS, POWER DAYTONA SEATS, YELLOW TACHOMETER, CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL, TEXT BOBBY Z DIRECTLY AT 954-482-2036.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* A roof for all seasons; scintillating V8 power and soundtrack; automated dual-clutch manual transmission; sharp handling; reasonably comfortable ride; finely crafted interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA2B0178274
Stock: D1484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2011 Ferrari California24,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,995
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***NEW ARRIVAL!!! PICTURES COMING SOON!! WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!! LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, WELL EQUIPPED, CALIFORNIA!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-DAYTONA STYLE FRONT SEATS--DAYTONA STYLE REAR SEATS--DAYTONA STRAPS IN COLORED LEATHER--SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS--COLORED SEAT PIPING--FULL ELECTRIC SEATS--YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS--YELLOW TACH--SAT RADIO--FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS--AND MORE!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA8B0181454
Stock: F813A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 12,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$92,995$10,992 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA3C0184893
Stock: T0988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 19,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$89,999$11,148 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This is a CLEAN TITLE Convertible, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This car has been pampered and barely driven an average of 1,900 miles/year and currently has 19,000 miles and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The navigation system can route you around traffic help you find your way home, no matter how lost you get, moreover the Ferrari back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. Having a hardtop convertible is a great safety feature versus a soft-top convertible, furthermore you can store lots of media on the Ferrari Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp, in addition to the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, meanwhile the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle while the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience.The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The installed C... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA6A0175862
Stock: 175862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 11,610 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$85,000$10,594 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LHA5A0170268
Stock: 170268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2012 Ferrari California8,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$108,000$6,144 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari California- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Beige - ONE OWNER - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by an Authorized Ferrari Dealer -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Diamond Finish Sport Wheels- Cruise Control- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Front Seats- Daytona Style Rear Seats- Stitching in Nero- Carpets in Castoro- Leather A-Pillars in Beige- Leather Headliner in Beige- Central Tunnel in Leather- Armrest on Tunnel in Leather- iPod Connection- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari California, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0182899
Stock: NC836
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 10,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$89,950$6,459 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2010 FERRARI CALIFORNIA CONVERTIBLE 4.3L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ONLY 10k, LOW MILES , CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX FULLY SERVICED! HOTTEST COLOR! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS CONTRAST STITCHING YELLOW TACH NAVIGATION , GARAGE KEPT, GIALLO MODENA EXTERIOR OVER NERO LEATHER INTERIOR! MUST SEE PICTURES!! DAYTONA STYLE SEATS (MUST HAVE OPTION)!!! CONTRAST STITCHING THROUGHOUT!!! 'S/F' SHIELDS ON FENDERS!!! YELLOW TACHOMETER!!!NAVIGATION!!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED SHIFT PADDLES! 19' 5-SPOKE WHEELS! REAR VIEW CAMERA!BLUETOOTH! AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD W/NAVIGATION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVERTIBLE HARDTOP, 7 SPEAKERS, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, DVD-AUDIO, MP3 DECODER, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, SPEED-SENSING STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, CERAMIC DISC BRAKES DUAL FRONT IMPACT AIRBAGS, DUAL FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS, FRONT ANTI-ROLL BAR, INTEGRATED ROLL-OVER PROTECTION, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, REAR ANTI-ROLL BAR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, DELAY-OFF HEADLIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLIGHTS REAR FOG LIGHTS, SECURITY SYSTEM, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, CONVERTIBLE ROOF WIND BLOCKER, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, SPOILER, 6-WAY POWER DRIVER/4-WAY POWER PASS. LEATHER BUCKET SEATS CONVERTIBLE ROOF LINING, DRIVER DOOR BIN, FRONT READING LIGHTS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, OVERHEAD CONSOLE, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, REAR SEAT CENTER ARMREST TACHOMETER, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, FRONT BUCKET SEATS FRONT CENTER ARMREST, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, PASSENGER DOOR BIN, ALLOY WHEELS, GLASS REAR WINDOW, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT AUTOCOLLECTIONOFMURFREESBORO.COM FOR MORE DETAILS AND PICTURES. FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXA0169580
Stock: 169580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,296 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$79,995$10,019 Below Market
Fields Lexus Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
Clean CARFAX.Fields Lexus of Glenview is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2010 Ferrari California in Grigio Titanio Metallic Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver/4-Way Power Pass. Leather Bucket Seats, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/MP3/DVD/USB/HDD w/Navigation, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers!Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes. 2010 Ferrari California Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA0A0169751
Stock: P0379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$87,992
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2010 Ferrari California Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJAXA0174469
Stock: A0174469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2019
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$97,387$4,432 Below Market
Tustin Buick GMC - Tustin / California
2012 Ferrari California Red Manual 4.3L V8 DI DOHC Odometer is 913 miles below market average! This Vehicle is Located at: Tustin Buick GMC, 1 Auto Center Drive, Tustin CA 92782. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF65LJA5C0183759
Stock: 3871P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
