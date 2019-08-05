Used 2011 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This is a CLEAN TITLE Convertible, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This car has been pampered and barely driven an average of 1,900 miles/year and currently has 19,000 miles and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The navigation system can route you around traffic help you find your way home, no matter how lost you get, moreover the Ferrari back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. Having a hardtop convertible is a great safety feature versus a soft-top convertible, furthermore you can store lots of media on the Ferrari Hard Disk Media Storage Drive. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp, in addition to the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, meanwhile the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads at the same time the security system keeps your vehicle and belongings safe as well as saving you money on your car insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle while the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience.The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, whats more is you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The installed C... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ferrari California with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF65LJA6A0175862

Stock: 175862

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020