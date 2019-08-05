Used 2011 Ferrari California for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    22,998 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $81,884

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    18,776 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $88,776

    $7,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    5,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $97,900

    $6,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    14,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $92,998

    $6,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    17,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $92,998

    $3,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    7,469 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $104,991

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    32,130 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $82,500

    $5,857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    certified

    2011 Ferrari California

    19,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $104,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    used

    2011 Ferrari California

    44,452 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $83,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ferrari California
    certified

    2011 Ferrari California

    24,361 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,995

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari California in Gray
    used

    2012 Ferrari California

    12,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $92,995

    $10,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Red
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    19,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $89,999

    $11,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    11,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $85,000

    $10,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari California in Silver
    certified

    2012 Ferrari California

    8,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $108,000

    $6,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Yellow
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    10,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $89,950

    $6,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Silver
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    21,296 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $79,995

    $10,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ferrari California in Black
    used

    2010 Ferrari California

    22,372 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $87,992

    Details
  • 2012 Ferrari California in Red
    used

    2012 Ferrari California

    16,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $97,387

    $4,432 Below Market
    Details

