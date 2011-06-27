  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC Speed
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sumptuous interior, monstrous twin-turbo W12 power, surprisingly quiet with top down, standard all-wheel drive, highly customizable.
  • Heavy, outdated audio/navigation interface, several options should be standard, eye-popping price.
Other years
2011
2010
Bentley Continental GTC Speed for Sale
2011
2010
List Price
$69,888
Used Continental GTC Speed for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed fits your budget, this ultra-luxury convertible is certainly worth the added money over the "regular" GTC.

Vehicle overview

Although numerous James Bond films have featured Aston Martins, author Ian Fleming actually envisioned 007 driving a Bentley convertible. The symbolism seemed obvious, as both car and owner represented British style and power. Now part of the Volkswagen empire, Bentley is obviously a radically different company from the one that produced the literary 007's 1930 convertible with its Amherst Villiers supercharger, but that high-performance heritage that attracted Fleming is being recaptured today by the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed. With an ample supply of German engineering prowess along with a healthy dose of British character, the GTC Speed offers an intriguing blend of style and power.

Power in this case comes from the 12 twin-turbocharged cylinders pumping in a distinctive "W" formation behind the GTC Speed's stately grille. While the regular GTC makes do with a 552-horsepower 6.0-liter W12, the Speed features a massaged version of the same German-engineered power plant that produces 600 hp. Bentley purists may remain partial to the Arnage's ancient and authentically British twin-turbo V8, but there's no arguing with an engine that can whisk a 5,500-pound, all-wheel-drive convertible from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The GTC Speed is also a more sharpened driving tool than its non-Speed sibling, thanks to extensive changes made to the steering and adjustable suspension. An exotic sports car it isn't, but the level of control and communication has been raised sufficiently to justify the Speed version's added cost without losing the expected Bentley ride comfort.

Stylistically, the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed gets the same larger, dark-finished grille and 20-inch 12-spoke wheels as the GT Speed coupe, while a subtle trunk-mounted lip spoiler is said to assist with downforce when approaching the convertible's 200-mph top speed. Inside, diamond-quilted leather upholstery is added to the already regal cabin, which tastefully blends old-world materials with modern style. Chrome accents, knurled metal trim and a choice of six veneers and 17 different leather colors provide an ambience rivaled only by Rolls-Royce.

It's hard to rationalize an automobile that costs about as much as the average American home. Yet compared to the regular Continental convertible, the 2010 GTC Speed's notable performance enhancements make it the more rational choice. When you're paying this much money to begin with, the Speed's $14,000 premium seems almost reasonable. Of course, there are other high-end luxury convertibles to consider, most of which are less expensive. Aston Martin's DBS and DB9 Volantes are the most obvious rivals, while the Ferrari California, Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG and Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Spyder are also excellent choices for top-dollar top-down thrills. Buyers gravitating toward the Continental GTC Speed, though, will certainly find themselves with automotive desires of style and power very similar to Mr. Fleming's 007.

2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed models

The 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a four-passenger luxury soft-top convertible available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned electronically adjustable air suspension with four settings, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, front and rear foglamps, a rear lip spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, power heated front seats with memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a full leather interior with your choice of primary and secondary hides in 17 colors, diamond-stitched upholstery, real wood trim, multizone automatic climate control with rear controls, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

The Convenience Specification adds a rearview camera (also a stand-alone option), a power opening and closing trunk lid, front seat lumbar massage and an iPod interface. Other options include carbon-ceramic disc brakes, adaptive cruise control, a wind deflector and a 13-speaker Naim audio system with two subwoofers. Additionally, Bentleys are highly customizable, with countless combinations possible for seat, interior and roof colors, as well as various veneer and metal trims. There is also a special order program known as the Mulliner Driving Specification that provides even more possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind GTC.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a new high-performance version of the GTC convertible.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine arranged in the Volkswagen Group's unique W formation. Churning out 600 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque through all four wheels, the W12 powers the GTC Speed from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. A six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard.

Safety

Safety equipment on the Continental GTC Speed includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and front side airbags. With the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, the GTC Speed comes to a stop from 60 mph in a remarkable 105 feet, a supercar-grade performance that's all the more impressive given the GTC Speed's immense weight.

Driving

With 600 hp under the hood and optional carbon-ceramic brake discs that are bigger than the steering wheel, the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed does a marvelous job of overcoming those pesky laws of physics. The lowered ride height, adjustable suspension settings and rear-biased all-wheel drive allow for more enthusiastic driving than you'd ever expect possible in such an enormous vehicle. The ride remains comfortable despite hints of cowl shake over rough pavement. The retuned but still light steering doesn't provide the sort of communication that some other exotic convertibles do, but in the end, the GTC Speed is what most would expect it to be: a civilized touring convertible with a sharpened level of performance not found in the regular GTC.

Interior

Being a Bentley, the GTC Speed features a cabin with tremendous attention to detail. There's an old-world feel to it, highlighted by classy veneer, supple leather, push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and lots of switches and levers made of chrome and knurled metal. Road and wind noise are hushed with the soft-top roof raised. When it's lowered, the cabin remains impressively placid at legal speeds. The highly recommended optional wind blocker installs across the rear seats to virtually eliminate turbulence at higher velocities. There's adequate room for two rear passengers, but don't count on any four-person cross-country treks. The 8.3-cubic-foot capacity of the trunk isn't impressive given the GTC Speed's outsized proportions, but it can hold a standard golf bag with the woods removed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the luxurius monster in 4 wheels
pablo avellaneda,02/18/2016
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
what a car ...the truth its that I wasn't sure if I would like it or not ...and now I know worth every penny! up date review.... 1 year later and still in love with this car every time I think of trading it in for a my next car (McLaren) I open the door of my garage and that idea goes away....I just cant think of selling it....I might have to buy my next car and have 2....
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed features & specs
More about the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed
More About This Model

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a nice automobile, as the Bentley name doesn't get slapped to just any old thing. But just how much nice are you getting for the price of a large home in Lansing, Michigan? Is this Bentley that much better than drastically cheaper luxury convertibles, and is the GTC Speed's extra performance chutzpah worth the extra $14,200 on top of the regular Continental convertible?

In Bentley-speak, GTC refers to the convertible version of the Continental GT coupe. The Speed bit signifies that this Bentley is "Born of the same heart as the GTC, but with a different soul. Darker. Sportier. Tauter." Makes it sound like Catwoman. But while the Speed may have bigger wheels, bigger brakes, a more powerful version of the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 and improved handling dynamics, don't assume that it's some sort of hard-core BMW M-style sports machine. Instead, the GTC Speed retains every drop of Bentley civility -- it even ups the ante -- while doing a more adept job of helping 5,600 pounds of stately British motor car contend with the laws of physics.

Overall, we'd have to say the 2010 GTC Speed is worth the extra cash over the "regular old" GTC. You're already paying more than $250 large, so 14 additional Clevelands aren't going to break the bank. As for whether it's worth, say, $137,000 more than a Jaguar XKR convertible? Read on and decide for yourself.

Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Overview

The Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is offered in the following submodels: Continental GTC Speed Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Base is priced between $69,888 and$69,888 with odometer readings between 29049 and29049 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speeds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Continental GTC Speeds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $69,888 and mileage as low as 29049 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

Can't find a used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speeds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,581.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,399.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,573.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GTC Speed lease specials

Related Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles