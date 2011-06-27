Vehicle overview

Although numerous James Bond films have featured Aston Martins, author Ian Fleming actually envisioned 007 driving a Bentley convertible. The symbolism seemed obvious, as both car and owner represented British style and power. Now part of the Volkswagen empire, Bentley is obviously a radically different company from the one that produced the literary 007's 1930 convertible with its Amherst Villiers supercharger, but that high-performance heritage that attracted Fleming is being recaptured today by the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed. With an ample supply of German engineering prowess along with a healthy dose of British character, the GTC Speed offers an intriguing blend of style and power.

Power in this case comes from the 12 twin-turbocharged cylinders pumping in a distinctive "W" formation behind the GTC Speed's stately grille. While the regular GTC makes do with a 552-horsepower 6.0-liter W12, the Speed features a massaged version of the same German-engineered power plant that produces 600 hp. Bentley purists may remain partial to the Arnage's ancient and authentically British twin-turbo V8, but there's no arguing with an engine that can whisk a 5,500-pound, all-wheel-drive convertible from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The GTC Speed is also a more sharpened driving tool than its non-Speed sibling, thanks to extensive changes made to the steering and adjustable suspension. An exotic sports car it isn't, but the level of control and communication has been raised sufficiently to justify the Speed version's added cost without losing the expected Bentley ride comfort.

Stylistically, the 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed gets the same larger, dark-finished grille and 20-inch 12-spoke wheels as the GT Speed coupe, while a subtle trunk-mounted lip spoiler is said to assist with downforce when approaching the convertible's 200-mph top speed. Inside, diamond-quilted leather upholstery is added to the already regal cabin, which tastefully blends old-world materials with modern style. Chrome accents, knurled metal trim and a choice of six veneers and 17 different leather colors provide an ambience rivaled only by Rolls-Royce.

It's hard to rationalize an automobile that costs about as much as the average American home. Yet compared to the regular Continental convertible, the 2010 GTC Speed's notable performance enhancements make it the more rational choice. When you're paying this much money to begin with, the Speed's $14,000 premium seems almost reasonable. Of course, there are other high-end luxury convertibles to consider, most of which are less expensive. Aston Martin's DBS and DB9 Volantes are the most obvious rivals, while the Ferrari California, Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG and Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Spyder are also excellent choices for top-dollar top-down thrills. Buyers gravitating toward the Continental GTC Speed, though, will certainly find themselves with automotive desires of style and power very similar to Mr. Fleming's 007.