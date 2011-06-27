Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Consumer Reviews
the luxurius monster in 4 wheels
pablo avellaneda, 02/18/2016
2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
what a car ...the truth its that I wasn't sure if I would like it or not ...and now I know worth every penny! up date review.... 1 year later and still in love with this car every time I think of trading it in for a my next car (McLaren) I open the door of my garage and that idea goes away....I just cant think of selling it....I might have to buy my next car and have 2....
