  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GTC Speed

Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Convertible Exterior Shown

Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Sumptuous interior
  • powerful turbocharged 12-cylinder engine
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • extensive customization possibilities.

As a sharpened and more powerful version of the already impressive GTC, the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed remains a strong choice among ultra-luxury convertibles. But considering this model will soon adopt the GT coupe's recent upgrades, it probably makes sense to wait for the 2012 version.

Vehicle overview

It's difficult to argue that the Bentley Continental GTC Speed is anything but a solid choice among ultra-luxury convertibles. But with the likelihood of an improved version on the horizon, the decision to purchase the current 2011 model gets complicated. The 2012 Continental GT coupe is set to receive a slight styling refresh, sharper handling, more rear-seat space and updated electronics. Considering this, the 2011 GTC Speed might be akin to waiting in line for last year's iPhone.

If you absolutely must have a Continental GTC Speed now, you can still find comfort in the fact that you're still getting an exclusive and opulent form of open-air motoring. For the $230,000-plus price tag, you'll be surrounded by top-notch supple leathers, rich wood trim and metal accents. And moving all of this finery around is a 6.0-liter 12-cylinder that produces an inspiring 600 horsepower.

But you'll also be saddled with a horse that is ready to be put out to pasture. This may sway you toward the Continental GTC Speed's few competitors. The similarly priced 2011 Aston Martin DBS convertible breathes quite a bit of life into this segment with sportier handling and styling. The 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is one of the most attractive cars on the market and will set you back quite a bit less cash as well. For those less interested in prestige (but who still want something with a taste of English luxury), the 2011 Jaguar XK is a stirring ride at half the price of the GTC.

Considering that the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed will be "last year's" model shortly, it may make more sense to opt for a less expensive alternative or wait until the refreshed version arrives.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed models

The 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a four-passenger premium luxury convertible offered in a single, well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned electronically adjustable air suspension with four settings, a power-folding soft top, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, front and rear foglamps, a rear lip spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, power door latches, a power-opening and -closing trunk, and front and rear parking sensors.

The long list of features continues inside, with cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, a full leather interior with a choice of primary and secondary hides in 17 colors, diamond-stitched upholstery, piano black or burl walnut trim, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, 14-way power heated front seats with memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 12-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

Options include carbon-ceramic brakes (only available with the optional 20-inch wheels), adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, an 1,100-watt 14-speaker Naim sound system with two subwoofers, an iPod interface, massaging front seats, upgraded interior veneers, lamb's-wool carpeting and a rearview camera.

New for 2011 is the 80-11 Edition package of options. This grouping is limited to only 80 examples and adds exclusive cosmetic enhancements that include 20-inch wheels, a dark gray metallic soft top, a Mulliner alloy fuel cap, a three-spoke steering wheel, alloy pedals, package-specific interior trim materials and minor exterior and interior badging.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed carries over pretty much unchanged. A limited-edition variant called the 80-11 replaces the Series 51 option.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 12 cylinders arranged in the Volkswagen Group's unique W formation. This W12 power plant produces an impressive 600 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque. Even more noteworthy is that all of this torque is on tap at just 1,700 rpm. A six-speed automatic with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters is the only transmission available, and it sends power to all four wheels.

Despite its hefty 5,478-pound curb weight, the Continental GTC Speed hustles from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to Bentley. Top speed is reported at a breathtaking 200 mph with the top up. As expected, fuel economy is decidedly low, registering an EPA-estimated 10 mpg city/17 highway.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2011 Continental GTC Speed include stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Also included is a rollover protection system that automatically deploys from behind the rear seats. With the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, the GTC Speed comes to a stop from 60 mph in a remarkable 105 feet, a supercar-grade performance that's all the more impressive given the GTC Speed's immense weight.

Driving

Despite the 2011 Continental GTC Speed's portly weight and plus-sized dimensions, it is surprisingly well-mannered in terms of performance. Acceleration is authoritative -- as it should be with 600 hp on tap. The lowered ride height, adjustable suspension settings and rear-biased all-wheel drive allow for more enthusiastic driving than you'd ever expect possible in such an enormous vehicle.

Lower the beautifully lined soft top, erect the folding wind deflector over the backseat, raise the windows and marvel at how little noise and air infiltrate the Bentley's cabin. At 75 mph, you'll find your hair fussed no more than if the air-conditioning were turned to max.

The ride remains comfortable despite hints of cowl shake over rough pavement. Steering effort is light and doesn't provide the sort of communication that some other exotic convertibles do, but in the end, the GTC Speed is what most would expect it to be: a civilized touring convertible with a sharpened level of performance not found in the regular GTC.

Interior

Even with the lofty expectations that come with any Bentley, the Continental GTC Speed's interior does not disappoint. Metal accents, rich wood trim and soft leather are beyond reproach, with the added old-world charm of push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and metal switches and levers. Regrettably, the infotainment and navigation system is old-world as well, as Bentley hasn't changed it since the Continental GTC's 2004 introduction, and its age shows in the undersized display screen and non-intuitive interface. Mercifully, the optional iPod interface is easier to use.

Front passengers will undoubtedly be pleased with their leather-swaddled thrones, but the backseat is a different story -- there's room for two shorter passengers, but only if those in front are in a generous mood. The 9.2-cubic-foot capacity of the trunk isn't impressive given the GTC Speed's outsized proportions, but it's enough to accommodate a standard golf bag with the woods removed.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Continental GTC Speed lease offers
2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Bentley Continental GTC Speed
    2011
    2010

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    2dr Convertible AWD
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 10 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    600 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed features & specs
    Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale
    2011
    2010

    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Continental GTC Speed a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2011 Continental GTC Speed both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Continental GTC Speed fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Continental GTC Speed gets an EPA-estimated 12 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Continental GTC Speed. Learn more

    Is the Bentley Continental GTC Speed reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Continental GTC Speed is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Continental GTC Speed. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Continental GTC Speed's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2011 Continental GTC Speed is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

    The least-expensive 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $236,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $236,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Continental GTC Speed, the next question is, which Continental GTC Speed model is right for you? Continental GTC Speed variants include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Continental GTC Speed models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed

    Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Overview

    The Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed is offered in the following submodels: Continental GTC Speed Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Continental GTC Speed.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 Continental GTC Speed featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

    Which 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speeds are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

    Can't find a new 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speeds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Bentley Continental GTC Speed for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,207.

    Find a new Bentley for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,671.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Bentley lease specials

    Related Used 2011 Bentley Continental GTC Speed info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider