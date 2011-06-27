Used 2010 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 Continental GTC Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$231,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$231,400
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$231,400
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$231,400
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Light Blue Contrast Stitching To Seats And Door Panels (Mulliner)yes
Dark Tint Aluminum Door Quarter Panelsyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panel (Mulliner)yes
Main Hide Interior Color Boot Carpet (Mulliner)yes
4-Spoke Mono-Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Rear View Camerayes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panels (Mulliner)yes
Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facings (Mulliner)yes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Windstopyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Light Blue Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels in Contrastyes
Dark Tint Aluminum Fascia Panel (Mulliner)yes
iPod Interfaceyes
Veneer Door Insertsyes
Bright Aluminum Door Quarter Panelsyes
Piano Black Upgraded Veneeryes
Fluted Seats And Plain Hide In Lieu of Diamond Quiltingyes
4-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Z-Stitch To Seats and Door Panelsyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Lambswool Rugs (Mulliner)yes
Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneeryes
Chestnut Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Secondary Hide Interior Color Boot Carpet (Mulliner)yes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panel (Mulliner)yes
Contrast Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels (Mulliner)yes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Brushed Steering Wheelyes
Deep-Pile Carpet Mats (Mulliner)yes
Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panels In Contrast (Mulliner)yes
Dark Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front and Rear Console Panels and Roof Control Panel (Mulliner)yes
Olive Ash Veneer (Mulliner)yes
4-spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheel (Mulliner)yes
4-Spoke Heated Steering Wheelyes
Light Blue Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Brushed and Heated Steering Wheelyes
Madrona Upgraded Veneeryes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneeryes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Front Seat Lumbar Massageyes
Blue Tint Aluminum Door Quarter Panelsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$231,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$231,400
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room29.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Bright Chromed Radiator And Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Satin Paint Finishyes
Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched To Customer Specification (Mulliner)yes
Dark Tint 20" x 9.5" Multi-Spoke Wheelsyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Exterior Roof Colorsyes
Optional Exterior Roof Colors (Mulliner)yes
Paint From Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range (Mulliner)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5478 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Tempest
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Silver Lake
  • Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched To Customer Specification (Mulliner)
  • Beluga
  • St. James' Red
  • Moonbeam
  • Neptune
  • Granite
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Glacier White
  • Sandstone
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Aquamarine
  • Blue Crystal
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Peacock Blue
  • Oxford Blue
  • Bronze
  • Umbria Red
  • Sunset
  • Windsor Blue
  • Havana
  • White Sand
  • Exterior Paint Color from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range (Mulliner)
  • Cypress
  • Onyx
  • Royal Ebony
  • Diamond Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Black Saphire
  • Alpine Green
  • Venusian Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Verdant
  • Iridium
  • Brewster Green
  • Barnato Green
  • Coral
  • Burgundy
  • Light Grey
  • Dark Grey
  • Magnolia
  • Porcelain
  • Arctica
  • Burnt Oak
  • Grey Violet
  • Anthracite
  • Antique Gold
  • Titan Grey
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Storm
Interior Colors
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$231,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$231,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$231,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
