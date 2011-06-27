  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$164,990
See Continental GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$164,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$164,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$164,990
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$164,990
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$164,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$164,990
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight5258 lbs.
Gross weight6170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Exterior Colors
  • Beluga
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Silver Tempest
  • Chestnut
  • Diamond Black
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Lake
  • Umbrian Red
  • Moonbeam
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St. James Red
  • Barnato Green
  • Spruce
  • Neptune
  • Cypress
Interior Colors
  • Ochre, leather
  • Saffron, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Beluga, leather
  • Nautic Blue, leather
  • Portofino, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Savannah, leather
  • Cognac, leather
  • Burnt Oak, leather
  • Hotspur, leather
  • Fireglow, leather
  • Porpoise, leather
  • Portland, leather
  • Laurel, leather
  • Spruce, leather
  • Loxley, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$164,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$164,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$164,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GT Inventory

Related Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles