  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Continental GT
5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,261 - $54,424
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fabulous Vehicle

Gil Amoroso, 08/13/2006
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I couldn't disagree more with the naysayers of this automobile. It's not only beautiful and fast but it's great to drive. It has superb handling for a heavy car but I'm not Mario Andretti. The gas mileage is awful but what would you expect from a 550 hp vehicle? A Prius it's not. Its build quality is great and I've had no problems so far. It's a real head turner wherever I go. .I'm very happy with the purchase.

Report Abuse

The Bentley

Ryan Andrews, 04/21/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is one fantastic car. It's fast, handles well, has great looks, and has a Bently badge which makes it that much better. I like to drive with the paddle shifters, tap the left one to downshift an the turbos propel you to great speed within seconds an lets you hit very high speeds, which doesn't take very long. Its steering accuracy is superb at all speeds which makes the car feel lighter than it is. It wieghs about 5,200 pounds, but the steering makes it feel like its a mere 2,100 pound Miata. The brakes never fade or give up, I went from around 80 to 0 mph with in a few seconds to avoid rear ending a car in heavy LA traffic, most cars would have squeky, faded brakes, this thing never gives up. I love it!

Report Abuse

Nothing Else Quite Like It

bob, 01/07/2006
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Having been the owner of Merdedes, BMWs, Porsches, and quite a few others, the Bentley Continental GT is far superior in all aspects. Its power can only be understood by being in the driver's seat. This car is ell worth the dollars. I give applause to the Bentley design team.

Report Abuse

2006 Bentley Continental GT

2andout, 03/29/2008
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Power, handling, braking is superb. Enough GVW to be classified as a light truck but nimble as a Ferrari in the turns. Quiet yet throaty. This is the best car in class that I have ever owned. Double insulated glass. Everything leather. Check out the interior trim. Hardly a sign of plastic anywhere. I rate this car based on performance, appearance, reliability. I give it 10+ in every category. It has bluetooth yet the iPhone does not work with it. The navigation in the 06 is by cd, not the greatest. Nobody's perfect.

Report Abuse

Bentley Good, but Not Great

Roger Marchs, 01/21/2006
2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

The Bentley Continental GT is comfortable and darn fast. However too its console contains too many shared Volkswagen/Audi parts. Come on, for $165,000 I don't want the Audi controller, nor do I want two paired Volkswagen 6 cylinder engines bolter together for a total of 12. This is a pretty car and its very comfortable. It's almost great, but not quite there.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Continental GTS for sale

Related Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles