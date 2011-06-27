Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT Consumer Reviews
Fabulous Vehicle
I couldn't disagree more with the naysayers of this automobile. It's not only beautiful and fast but it's great to drive. It has superb handling for a heavy car but I'm not Mario Andretti. The gas mileage is awful but what would you expect from a 550 hp vehicle? A Prius it's not. Its build quality is great and I've had no problems so far. It's a real head turner wherever I go. .I'm very happy with the purchase.
The Bentley
This is one fantastic car. It's fast, handles well, has great looks, and has a Bently badge which makes it that much better. I like to drive with the paddle shifters, tap the left one to downshift an the turbos propel you to great speed within seconds an lets you hit very high speeds, which doesn't take very long. Its steering accuracy is superb at all speeds which makes the car feel lighter than it is. It wieghs about 5,200 pounds, but the steering makes it feel like its a mere 2,100 pound Miata. The brakes never fade or give up, I went from around 80 to 0 mph with in a few seconds to avoid rear ending a car in heavy LA traffic, most cars would have squeky, faded brakes, this thing never gives up. I love it!
Nothing Else Quite Like It
Having been the owner of Merdedes, BMWs, Porsches, and quite a few others, the Bentley Continental GT is far superior in all aspects. Its power can only be understood by being in the driver's seat. This car is ell worth the dollars. I give applause to the Bentley design team.
2006 Bentley Continental GT
Power, handling, braking is superb. Enough GVW to be classified as a light truck but nimble as a Ferrari in the turns. Quiet yet throaty. This is the best car in class that I have ever owned. Double insulated glass. Everything leather. Check out the interior trim. Hardly a sign of plastic anywhere. I rate this car based on performance, appearance, reliability. I give it 10+ in every category. It has bluetooth yet the iPhone does not work with it. The navigation in the 06 is by cd, not the greatest. Nobody's perfect.
Bentley Good, but Not Great
The Bentley Continental GT is comfortable and darn fast. However too its console contains too many shared Volkswagen/Audi parts. Come on, for $165,000 I don't want the Audi controller, nor do I want two paired Volkswagen 6 cylinder engines bolter together for a total of 12. This is a pretty car and its very comfortable. It's almost great, but not quite there.
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GT
Related Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons