Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide for Sale Near Me

Don't pass on this BEAUTY, it's a 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Luxe, 2 owner, clean CarFax and LOADED!!!! One of Mr Sullivan's personal vehicles, well maintained, James Bond ask to test drive it. It may not last long, come on in and take a LOOK!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFHDDAJ2CAF02646

Stock: CAF02646

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020