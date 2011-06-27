Vehicle overview

Supercars are a rare breed. They have the ability to turn the heads of the most jaded of automotive enthusiasts and seemingly defy the laws of physics. The 2012 Audi R8 certainly accomplishes both, but it distinguishes itself from some past and present supercars by providing excellent performance without the sacrifices that other ultrahigh-performance cars require.

First and foremost, the R8 is pretty easy to drive. Aided by precise steering, a decent ride quality, good outward visibility and comfortable seats, the R8 is a supercar you could drive every day if you wanted. It also comes with all-wheel drive, giving it an advantage in terms of traction. While its effortless nature can make it seem a bit less involving than rear-wheel-drive competitors, there's something to be said for the reassurance of having AWD when the roads are wet.

For that rare individual who is willing to give up some comfort in the name of performance that the anything-but-standard V8- and V10-powered R8s deliver, there's a new limited-edition GT model. The R8 GT is powered by the same 5.2-liter V10 used in the R8 5.2 models, but it has more power and a lighter curb weight. Less is definitely more in this case, as the GT will set you back an additional $50,000 on top of the R8 5.2, and that's assuming you can even acquire one, as there are only 90 examples destined for U.S. sales. You'll also be surrendering some refinement, as sound insulation has been reduced and the ride is quite a bit stiffer.

In our opinion, the V8-powered R8 4.2 is actually the pick of the litter. Its capabilities are still far beyond those of most mortals. And starting at about $115,000, it represents a relative bargain in the supercar realm. Of course, there are some drawbacks, and they apply to the entire R8 lineup. Cargo space is limited, making the R8 a poor road trip choice. Around town, the R tronic automated manual transmission is unforgivably clunky, and the outdated navigation system interface will have you wishing Audi's newer electronics suites made it over to the R8.

Even with these drawbacks, though, the 2012 Audi R8 still shines brightly among other exotics. And really, there isn't a loser in the bunch. Whether you're talking less expensive or similarly priced models like the 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, 2012 Nissan GT-R or 2012 Porsche 911, or higher-end exotics like the 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia, 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo, 2012 McLaren MP4-12C and 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, it's pretty much impossible to go wrong.