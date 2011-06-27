Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,593
|$70,848
|$81,086
|Clean
|$55,531
|$67,196
|$76,658
|Average
|$49,407
|$59,891
|$67,801
|Rough
|$43,283
|$52,586
|$58,944
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,594
|$62,851
|$66,901
|Clean
|$55,532
|$59,611
|$63,247
|Average
|$49,408
|$53,131
|$55,940
|Rough
|$43,284
|$46,650
|$48,633
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,471
|$70,701
|$80,917
|Clean
|$55,415
|$67,056
|$76,498
|Average
|$49,304
|$59,767
|$67,660
|Rough
|$43,193
|$52,477
|$58,822
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,950
|$55,383
|$60,993
|Clean
|$46,392
|$52,528
|$57,662
|Average
|$41,276
|$46,818
|$51,000
|Rough
|$36,160
|$41,108
|$44,338
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,206
|$88,511
|$95,211
|Clean
|$76,963
|$83,948
|$90,011
|Average
|$68,475
|$74,822
|$79,612
|Rough
|$59,988
|$65,696
|$69,212
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,891
|$45,816
|$52,436
|Clean
|$35,911
|$43,454
|$49,572
|Average
|$31,950
|$38,730
|$43,845
|Rough
|$27,990
|$34,006
|$38,118
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,237
|$63,718
|$70,993
|Clean
|$52,350
|$60,433
|$67,115
|Average
|$46,577
|$53,864
|$59,361
|Rough
|$40,804
|$47,294
|$51,607
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,692
|$67,570
|$74,435
|Clean
|$56,572
|$64,086
|$70,370
|Average
|$50,334
|$57,120
|$62,240
|Rough
|$44,095
|$50,153
|$54,110
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,409
|$72,972
|$81,950
|Clean
|$59,147
|$69,210
|$77,474
|Average
|$52,624
|$61,687
|$68,523
|Rough
|$46,102
|$54,163
|$59,572
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,004
|$76,182
|$87,190
|Clean
|$59,712
|$72,254
|$82,428
|Average
|$53,127
|$64,400
|$72,905
|Rough
|$46,542
|$56,545
|$63,382