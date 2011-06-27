  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,593$70,848$81,086
Clean$55,531$67,196$76,658
Average$49,407$59,891$67,801
Rough$43,283$52,586$58,944
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,594$62,851$66,901
Clean$55,532$59,611$63,247
Average$49,408$53,131$55,940
Rough$43,284$46,650$48,633
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,471$70,701$80,917
Clean$55,415$67,056$76,498
Average$49,304$59,767$67,660
Rough$43,193$52,477$58,822
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,950$55,383$60,993
Clean$46,392$52,528$57,662
Average$41,276$46,818$51,000
Rough$36,160$41,108$44,338
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$81,206$88,511$95,211
Clean$76,963$83,948$90,011
Average$68,475$74,822$79,612
Rough$59,988$65,696$69,212
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,891$45,816$52,436
Clean$35,911$43,454$49,572
Average$31,950$38,730$43,845
Rough$27,990$34,006$38,118
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,237$63,718$70,993
Clean$52,350$60,433$67,115
Average$46,577$53,864$59,361
Rough$40,804$47,294$51,607
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,692$67,570$74,435
Clean$56,572$64,086$70,370
Average$50,334$57,120$62,240
Rough$44,095$50,153$54,110
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,409$72,972$81,950
Clean$59,147$69,210$77,474
Average$52,624$61,687$68,523
Rough$46,102$54,163$59,572
Estimated values
2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,004$76,182$87,190
Clean$59,712$72,254$82,428
Average$53,127$64,400$72,905
Rough$46,542$56,545$63,382
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Audi R8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,528 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi R8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,528 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Audi R8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $46,392 for one in "Clean" condition and about $52,528 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Audi R8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Audi R8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Audi R8 ranges from $36,160 to $60,993, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Audi R8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.