2021 Audi R8

Release Date

  • Fall-winter 2020

What to expect

  • No significant changes expected for the 2021 Audi R8
  • Part of the second R8 generation introduced for 2017
Price Range
Starting at $171,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Audi R8 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/13/2020

What is the R8?

For more than a decade, the Audi R8 has served as Audi's preeminent sports car. Based on the Lamborghini Huracan, the R8 is powered by a mid-engine V10 producing 562 horsepower (and a cool 602 hp in the Performance trim). Though its specs suggest an extreme supercar, we have found the Audi R8 perfectly pleasant to drive on the road. Even the R8 Performance, without the standard car's adaptive suspension dampers, is compliant enough that it doesn't beat up passengers on most roads.

The R8 isn't completely divorced from its supercar roots, however. Plant your right foot on the accelerator, and the R8 rockets forward with seat-pinning thrust. The excellent all-wheel-drive system gives the R8 laser-like focus in turns, and the steering is sublime.

Like most mid-engine sports cars, the R8 lacks storage space, and there's not a tremendous amount of interior room. Other than the lack of practicality and the naturally high price of entry, there's little to dislike about the Audi R8. It delivers the performance you'd expect of a car in this price range without the wild excess of a Lamborghini or Ferrari.

Edmunds says

With telepathic handling and a thundering V10, the Audi R8 has the goods to back up its jaw-dropping styling. Following a notable refresh last year, we're not expecting any significant changes for the 2021 model.

