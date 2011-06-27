Vehicle overview

High horsepower and low quarter-mile times are great and all, but in an era when speed comes cheaper than ever, any manufacturer that expects to launch a successful six-figure sports car out of the blue had better bring something unique to the table. The midengine 2008 Audi R8 could be just the thing.

Certain design aspects of the R8 might bring to mind a Porsche, a Corvette or the late Acura NSX, but because the R8 carries a 4.2-liter V8 in its midsection, sends 420 hp to all four wheels, offers two transmissions and wraps it all in an aluminum space frame, this Audi clearly has its own attitude. The only car coming close to that description wears the name Lamborghini Gallardo -- no surprise, as that midengine exotic provided the basic blueprints for this one. Audi's $70-grand-lower price tag ensures the competition will be minimal, as does the R8's two fewer cylinders and 100 fewer horsepower.

Yet the R8 is undoubtedly fast. Sixty miles per hour comes up in 4.4 seconds, a quoted top speed of 187 mph arrives not much later, and tire grip approaches a full g -- all par for this potent class. Among the bigger differences: the R8 lets its driver exploit that speed through a six-speed manual or "R tronic" transmission (Audi's newest take on the clutchless manual); Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive allows hard driving with an extra degree of confidence; and perhaps above all, the R8 incorporates Audi's usual concessions to comfort rather than raw performance. Consider its advanced, ride-friendly electromagnetic shock absorbers, for instance.

When one looks at what Audi has done with its R8 and the focus on performance and everyday comfort, it's pretty obvious that the intended target is Porsche's 911. Impressively, the 2008 Audi R8 stands tall in just about every possible measure, and it's more controllable at the limit than the rear-engined Porsche. However, pricing is such that the R8 competes against some true exotics, such as the 911 Turbo, the Aston Martin V8 and the new Maserati GranTurismo. Among this group, the R8's drawbacks include less steering feel and a lack of possible customization through the factory. Still, to those who prefer the "middle ground" of driving sports cars, appreciate all-wheel drive and have an eye for Audi's innovative interiors, the R8 stands as the obvious choice.