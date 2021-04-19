What is the R8?

The 2022 R8 is a sleek and powerful V10-powered performance car from the German automaker's storied Audi Sport division. This is the same group that's been building performance Audis since the early 1980s. In addition to the R8 coupe and drop-top R8 Spyder, the saints in Germany have blessed us with cars such as the Audi RS5 coupe, RS Q8 SUV and the wicked Audi RS6 Avant wagon. The second-gen R8 coupe and Spyder have gotten a number of updates over the years, including updated styling and extra horsepower in 2020 and more affordable rear-wheel-drive models in 2021. For 2022, we don't expect any significant changes, though that's hardly a bad thing.

The R8 may look exotic with its mid-engine layout, sharp styling and wonderful exhaust note, but it's a surprisingly practical and comfortable car in day-to-day driving. Like the Porsche 911, the R8 feels just as at home cruising city streets as it does blasting up and down a winding road. We really don't have many complaints, though we do wish the R8 was available with some of the latest tech and driver aids Audi offers in other models.

Besides the Porsche 911, the R8 competes against sports cars including the Mercedes-AMG GT, Acura NSX and the BMW M8. Each one has its own feel and character, and there's honestly not a bad one in the bunch. But the R8, with its naturally aspirated V10 engine, shines bright and has been one of Edmunds' favorite sports cars since the original debuted in the late 2000s.