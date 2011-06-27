Vehicle overview

It doesn't take a lot to imagine yourself owning a 2011 Audi R8. Perhaps you've spotted one prowling around somewhere, looking magnificent with its wide body, low height and smooth clamshell hood leading to those hypnotic LED running lights. You might have seen one in "Iron Man" or "Date Night," or even heard that Audi has now introduced a convertible version for 2011, the Audi R8 Spyder. If you're lucky, you might have even been treated to a virtuoso performance of the 5.2-liter V10 wailing to its crescendo of 525 horsepower.

What you might not have experienced, though, is the truly effortless way the 2011 Audi R8 can take corners quickly. Aided by an all-wheel-drive system and blessed with a lightweight chassis, the R8 is a supercar that doesn't require a superman to be driven heroically. While its effortless nature can make it seem a bit less involving than rear-wheel-drive competitors like the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage or 2011 Porsche 911, there's something to be said for the reassurance of immense AWD traction.

The R8 is actually a pretty good value, too. Whether you opt for the 4.2-liter V8 or the 5.2-liter V10, the R8 matches the straight-line rapidity of more expensive exotics -- including the 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo, which has a similar V10. And it has the exotic styling and the cut-no-corners craftsmanship you expect from an upper-crust sports car, only for a lower price.

Of course, if you want an exotic supercar to take you and a significant other on a cross-country road trip, the 2011 Audi R8 isn't the best choice. Its front trunk space is laughable and the little shelf behind the seats isn't very helpful, either. Also, the navigation system is awkward to use and the optional R tronic automated manual transmission shifts clumsily at low speed. But if you can live with all that, you'll find that the Audi R8 won't be as good as you imagined -- it'll be even better.