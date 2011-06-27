  1. Home
2011 Audi R8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent engine choices
  • slick manual shifter
  • comfortable cabin
  • easy to drive.
  • Herky-jerky R tronic transmission
  • limited storage space
  • unintuitive electronics interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Audi R8 has Hollywood styling, V8 or V10 power and brilliant handling capabilities. And this year there's a new convertible version. Do you really need any more reasons to want one?

Vehicle overview

It doesn't take a lot to imagine yourself owning a 2011 Audi R8. Perhaps you've spotted one prowling around somewhere, looking magnificent with its wide body, low height and smooth clamshell hood leading to those hypnotic LED running lights. You might have seen one in "Iron Man" or "Date Night," or even heard that Audi has now introduced a convertible version for 2011, the Audi R8 Spyder. If you're lucky, you might have even been treated to a virtuoso performance of the 5.2-liter V10 wailing to its crescendo of 525 horsepower.

What you might not have experienced, though, is the truly effortless way the 2011 Audi R8 can take corners quickly. Aided by an all-wheel-drive system and blessed with a lightweight chassis, the R8 is a supercar that doesn't require a superman to be driven heroically. While its effortless nature can make it seem a bit less involving than rear-wheel-drive competitors like the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage or 2011 Porsche 911, there's something to be said for the reassurance of immense AWD traction.

The R8 is actually a pretty good value, too. Whether you opt for the 4.2-liter V8 or the 5.2-liter V10, the R8 matches the straight-line rapidity of more expensive exotics -- including the 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo, which has a similar V10. And it has the exotic styling and the cut-no-corners craftsmanship you expect from an upper-crust sports car, only for a lower price.

Of course, if you want an exotic supercar to take you and a significant other on a cross-country road trip, the 2011 Audi R8 isn't the best choice. Its front trunk space is laughable and the little shelf behind the seats isn't very helpful, either. Also, the navigation system is awkward to use and the optional R tronic automated manual transmission shifts clumsily at low speed. But if you can live with all that, you'll find that the Audi R8 won't be as good as you imagined -- it'll be even better.

2011 Audi R8 models

The 2011 Audi R8 is a two-seat exotic supercar available in 4.2 Coupe, 4.2 Spyder, 5.2 Coupe and 5.2 Spyder trim levels.

Standard equipment on the 4.2 Coupe includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, cruise control, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic climate control, heated eight-way power seats (with four-way power-adjustable lumbar), leather and faux suede upholstery, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Convenience package adds hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors and interior storage nets. Also optional is a fully leather-upholstered interior, a navigation system, iPod interface and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The 4.2 Spyder adds an electrically powered soft top and a retractable window that doubles as a wind deflector. The R8 5.2 Coupe and Spyder come with the 4.2's options mentioned above, plus a V10 engine, different suspension tuning, different wheels, LED headlights and slight differences in exterior details. A variety of carbon-fiber exterior and interior trim packages are available on all models, while the coupes can be equipped with alternate "side blade" finishes.

2011 Highlights

So you like the Audi R8 but always thought it had too much roof? You're in luck, as now there's a convertible version of the midengine sports car from Ingolstadt, the 2011 Audi R8 Spyder. For good measure, Audi has increased the output of the 4.2-liter V8 by 10 horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Audi R8 4.2 is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 mounted behind the passenger compartment that sends 430 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque through an all-wheel-drive system. A six-speed manual transmission with a gated metal shifter is standard, while a six-speed single-clutch automated manual known as R tronic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, the R8 4.2 with either transmission went from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2011 was not available at this writing, but last year's model achieved 12 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined with the manual and 13/18/15 with R tronic.

The Audi R8 5.2 gets a 5.2-liter V10 that produces 525 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. It has the same transmission choices. In Edmunds performance testing, the 5.2 Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, while the 5.2 Spyder with the manual did it in 3.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 12/19/14 with the manual and 13/19/15 with R tronic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, side airbags and knee airbags. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available. In Edmunds brake testing, multiple R8s have come to a stop from 60 mph in a range between 104 and 108 feet, which is very good.

Driving

The 2011 Audi R8 rides firmly despite its adaptive suspension, and road noise is pronounced relative to most other Audis. By exotic-car standards, though, the R8 is remarkably comfortable as a daily driver, and visibility is surprisingly good in all directions. On twisting roads, the R8's preposterous power, quick reflexes and heroic grip conspire to make this 3,600-pound supercar feel almost as nimble as a lightweight roadster.

Speaking of power, the V10 adds an appreciable amount, as well as a uniquely racy soundtrack, but even the base V8 is one of the best-sounding and most tractable engines we've experienced. We can't recommend the outdated single-clutch R tronic gearbox, as its slow-witted, cranky upshifts make the car sluggish and clumsy when driven around town. The conventional manual transmission, on the other hand, is a joy to operate, featuring an excellent mechanical feel augmented by a loud, metallic "clack-clack" as you row through the exposed gates. Be cool; get the manual.

Interior

As with every Audi, the R8 has a cabin finely crafted from top-notch materials. The seats are comfortable for long-distance travel and the driving position suits a wide range of people. We like the center stack's elegant swoop away from the driver, but this means that major controls require an awkward reach. In particular, the navigation and audio controls are operated by an unintuitive, dash-mounted knob located next to the display screen.

Audi claims there's enough room behind the R8 coupe's seats for a pair of golf bags, but you'd have to be pretty hard-pressed for country club transport to try that. The 3.5-cubic-foot front trunk is awkwardly shaped and barely provides enough space for an overnight bag (a Porsche 911 is a minivan by comparison). As such, the R8 is not the right choice for a long-distance road trip.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi R8.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So close to perfect . . .
mpyles1,07/14/2011
I took delivery of my first R8 in Jan 2008 and of my second (V10) in July 2010. Both are amazing machines, giving an average driver such as me a sense of control over the car and safety in aggressive driving that I have never experienced in other cars. If you want to beat every car you'll ever meet at a stoplight off the line, this is the not the car for you. Several Porsches, a few V12 Italians, and even one Cadillac and one Corvette can do it, even with the V10. But none do it with this combination of speed, control, safety, looks and noise -- undoubtably the best-executed set of inevitable design tradeoffs automotive engineers have ever pulled off.
Love my R8
Walter Conn,11/23/2015
5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM)
I bought it used, and feel I definitely got a good bang for the buck. It's a gorgeous car that turns heads, even though I couldn't care less about that. It's of course a super car, and the performance, handling and braking are fantastic. What's different is that in the regular settings, this car is far more driveable than many high performance cars. It's very comfortable, and could easily be a daily driver, whereas many of the others in this category beat your kidneys and back up. I love the car and plan on keeping it for many years. I've had almost zero mechanical issues in two years, and just really enjoy it.
R8 4.2
vinestain,02/23/2011
I shopped the R8 v the Porsche GT3 and while hardcore fans will think i made the wrong choice, the GT3 was jst too extreme to be enjoyed otherwise than the track. The R8 is so enjoyable as a daily drive that trns heads. Let's be honest, nobody gives a darn abot a porsche. One drawback to the porsches classical styling and the sbtle changes over the last 50 years is that nobody cares. The R8? Snaps necks everywhere yo go. This car is so mch more beatifl in person and it backs that up with amazing performance. I considered the V10 bt becase of the car press' comments that the 4.2 is nderpowered...it is not. Perfectly balanced car
See all 3 reviews of the 2011 Audi R8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
525 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
525 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
420 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 7800 rpm
See all Used 2011 Audi R8 features & specs

More about the 2011 Audi R8
More About This Model

The R8 has been a phenomenal success for Audi, simultaneously raising the company's profile and allowing it to compete in the rarefied air of the supercar segment for the first time. Certainly in its latest V10 guise, the coupe's Porsche-like top speed of 194 mph -- not to mention rapierlike handling -- gives Audi sporting credentials it had not previously enjoyed.

But in the end, it won't be the 10 pistons, 525 horsepower or even the scant 4 seconds that it takes to accelerate to 60 mph that will sell the new convertible version of Audi's supercar. Mere numbers, technical specification or performance data, no matter how impressive, fail to capture what is required for the Spyder to reach the pinnacle of exotic car lust.

That missing piece is style, an attribute the coupe version of the R8 possesses to the point of waste. Park an R8 in any exotic sports car parking lot and the Audi will attract every bit as much adulation as a Lamborghini Gallardo or Ferrari 458 Italia. So, like the younger brother who has to follow in the footsteps of his team-captaining older sibling, the R8 Spyder has some mighty big shoes to fill.

Used 2011 Audi R8 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi R8 is offered in the following submodels: R8 Coupe, R8 Convertible. Available styles include 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M), 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M), 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), and 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

