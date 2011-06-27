  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2010 Audi R8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Two of the world's best engines, stellar handling, all-wheel-drive traction, comfortable cabin, slick gated manual shifter.
  • Clumsy R tronic automated manual transmission, limited cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Audi R8 is one of the most capable sports cars in the world, and it's now available with your choice of V8 or V10 power. Oh, and it doesn't look half bad either.

Vehicle overview

When automakers pay film studios to have their cars featured in blockbuster films, it doesn't always work out so well. Remember Lethal Weapon stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover chasing baddies in a Pontiac Grand Am? Somehow we doubt that Pontiac's brand image got a boost from that charade. But the 2010 Audi R8's star turn in Iron Man was picture-perfect. A superhero in its own right, the sharply styled and enormously capable R8 complemented Robert Downey Jr.'s debonair, high-tech crusader to a T. And for the fortunate few with R8 keys of their own, every day will seem like a red-carpet affair.

The R8 is the sort of car that makes a mockery of any pretense to journalistic detachment. Simply put, this thing is awesome. Even with the least desirable powertrain -- the base 4.2-liter, 420-horsepower V8 coupled with the "R tronic" single-clutch automated manual transmission -- the R8 is one of the most scintillating sports cars on the planet. The V8 sounds glorious and pulls effortlessly to its 8,250-rpm redline, the steering is ultra-precise, the standard all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction, and the R tronic transmissionwell, thanks to delayed and clunky upshifts that evoke the Smart Fortwo, it stinks. But that's nothing that the sublime six-speed gated manual shifter can't fix. We were initially suspicious that the R8 had more style than substance, but all it took was one spirited drive for the R8 to earn a permanent spot in our dream garage.

For 2010, the R8 manages to improve upon this already delectable formula. That's because an even more powerful 5.2-liter V10 engine with an 8,700-rpm redline joins the engine lineup. The V10 gets the same transmission options as the V8 -- a conventional six-speed manual and R tronic -- but it ups the ante to a honking 525 hp and 391 pound-feet of torque (versus 317 lb-ft for the V8). A slightly detuned version of the V10 that powers the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, this new engine is bound to create an in-house rivalry with Audi-owned Lamborghini. After all, the R8 5.2 Quattro, as the V10 model is known, offers most of the Gallardo's performance and arguably just as much exotic style for about $50,000 less.

Inside, the R8 is impressively roomy for such a squat car, and the nicely shaped seats afford drive-all-day comfort. Along with its tolerable ride quality, this makes the R8 one of the most accommodating supercars ever produced -- an unexpected bonus given its otherworldly performance. There are many desirable sports cars available in this rarefied league, of course, from the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to the Porsche 911 GT3, but none matches the R8's combination of speed, athleticism, style and comfort. If we were starring in a Hollywood production, the 2010 Audi R8 could be our co-star anytime.

2010 Audi R8 models

The 2010 Audi R8 is a two-door midengine exotic sports car offered in two trim levels that correspond to engine size: 4.2 Quattro and 5.2 Quattro. Standard equipment on the 4.2 Quattro includes the V8 engine, 19-inch wheels, an active suspension with magnetorheological dampers, a retractable rear spoiler, xenon headlights, LED brake lights and turn signals, carbon-fiber exterior and interior trim, leather and Alcantara upholstery, power-adjustable sport seats, automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity and a seven-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer and an iPod interface. The 5.2 Quattro adds the V10 engine, a "hill-holder" feature for the conventional manual transmission, wider intakes and body sills, glossy (rather than flat) black exterior accents, napa leather upholstery with additional leather interior trim, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a navigation system and a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Most of the 5.2 Quattro's accoutrements are available as options on the 4.2 Quattro. Both models are eligible for an Enhanced Leather package that adds leather trim to the dashboard and upper door panels. Body-colored "side blade" exterior styling panels are also available in place of the standard contrasting side blades.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Audi R8 receives an available 5.2-liter V10, a standard iPod interface and carbon-fiber trim for the door sills and body kit.

Performance & mpg

The R8 4.2 Quattro sports a midmounted 4.2-liter V8 -- clearly visible through the R8's distinctive transparent engine cover -- that churns out 420 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. The 5.2 Quattro boasts a 5.2-liter V10 good for 525 hp and 391 lb-ft. The power flows to all four wheels (56 percent to the rears by default) through either a traditional six-speed manual transmission or Audi's six-speed R tronic automated manual. The latter features a computer-controlled clutch and can be shifted using either the console-mounted shift lever or steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. R tronic also offers a fully automatic mode.

In performance testing, we hustled a manual-shift R8 from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, dispatching the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds at nearly 111 mph. In the R tronic model, our times increased to 4.6 seconds and 12.8 seconds at 108.4 mph. The 5.2 Quattro trims the 0-60-mph time to a blistering 3.7 seconds. EPA fuel economy ratings for the 4.2 stand at 12 mpg city/19 highway and 15 combined on cars equipped with the conventional manual transmission, while the R tronic is rated at 13/18/15. Somehow the beefier 5.2 manages to be more fuel-efficient at 12/20/15 (manual) and 13/20/16 (R tronic).

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, seat-mounted side airbags and knee-protecting airbags. Any R8 owner would do their best to keep from ever deploying those airbags, and the stout brakes should help. In recent testing, a V10-powered R8 managed to stop from 60 mph in an eye-bulging 104 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Audi R8 rides firmly despite its semi-active magnetic suspension, and road noise is pronounced relative to most other Audis. By exotic-car standards, though, the R8 is remarkably comfortable as a daily driver, and visibility is surprisingly good in all directions. On twisting roads, the R8's preposterous power, quick reflexes and heroic grip conspire to make this 3,600-pound supercar feel almost as nimble as a lightweight roadster. Speaking of power, the V10 adds an appreciable amount as well as a uniquely racy soundtrack, but even the base V8 is one of the best-sounding and most tractable engines we've experienced. We can't recommend the outdated single-clutch R tronic gearbox, though, as its automatic throttle blips on downshifts can't compensate for its cranky upshifts, which manage to be at once sluggish and neck-snapping. The conventional manual transmission, on the other hand, is a joy to operate, featuring an excellent mechanical feel augmented by an audible "click-click" as you row through the exposed metal gates.

Interior

The 2010 Audi R8 has a sleek-looking interior with mostly high-quality materials, although there are a few cheap-feeling bits, such as the hard plastic on the center console and the substandard emergency brake handle. We like the center stack's elegant swoop away from the driver, but this means certain controls require an awkward reach. Also awkward is the race-inspired flat-bottomed steering wheel, which may not telescope out far enough for those with long legs. The seats are superbly contoured for long-distance cruising, but in aggressive driving they could use a touch more lateral support.

Audi claims there's room behind the R8's seats for two golf bags, although your results may vary. There's also a puny 3.5 cubic feet of cargo space in the front trunk, though in practice this less-than-optimally shaped cargo hold can't even swallow that much. Don't plan on stowing more than a duffel bag and some odds and ends.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi R8.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi R8 First 3 Months Review
MPS,06/25/2010
This car is simply amazing in every regard except fuel economy, but I guess that is to be expected with this caliber of vehicle. Styling and Performance are incredible. Gets looks and attention everywhere it goes. This takes some getting use to.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Audi R8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
420 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
420 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
525 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
525 hp @ 8000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi R8 features & specs

More about the 2010 Audi R8
More About This Model

Since it first appeared as the Le Mans Quattro Concept at the Frankfurt auto show way back in September 2003, the Audi R8 has lived up to its hype and then some. But now we finally get to have a go at the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 — the version of the R8 that we have always been waiting for, really.

Does it bother us one bit that this R8 with a V10 is just a longer and curvier Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4? Oh, yeah, sure, that really bothers us. Are you nuts?

We have driven this thundering, all-aluminum, all-wheel-drive 518-horsepower Porsche-stalker with immense pleasure over the likewise immensely pleasurable seaside hills of southern Spain. Audi has been telling us that the R8 would become a glorious combination of German practicality and Italian exuberance, and this drive in the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI Quattro shows us that the Bavarian company has delivered on this promise beyond our wildest expectations.

There's a reason why the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10's signature color is white, the traditional color of Germany in motorsports. This is more than just a fast car; it's a statement about Germany, about Audi. All that stuff about engineering with spiritual purpose? The hundreds and hundreds (and hundreds) of millions of dollars Audi has spent racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the last decade?

Here is where it has led us.

Attitude, Kid
If ye be a shrewd one, you'll catch the dual oval exhaust tips gaping out the back of the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10. The humble R8 with its 4.2-liter V8 — 5,500 of which were built by Quattro GmbH and delivered worldwide in 2008, about as many as the total number of 2008 Ferraris to hit the street in the same time period — has stacked twin exhausts on each side. But in this case, two mouths make more rumble than four. The V10's exhaust voice is unmistakably more basso than baritone, though, and even with a redline of 8,700 rpm versus the redline of 8,250 for the V8, we couldn't make the thing really scream in the lower gears during runs through the Spanish countryside. Just like the Lamborghini V10, the exhaust sound swells in girth and not much in height.

The car's dimensions don't vary much from the V8 model — the V10 measures just 3 millimeters taller and 4mm longer. This car is wider than the V8 by just over an inch, though, and this is because the wider side blades (i.e., air scoops) take in more air for cooling and, frankly, just add more badass-edness to the way the V10-powered R8 looks.

Besides the big-mouthed oval exhaust tips, the V10-powered version of the R8 makes its presence known with glossy black intake slots that now number just two instead of three. Audi also hopes you notice the world's first complete array of automotive LED lighting elements — the headlights, taillights, indicators and positioning lights all use LED lights. LEDs have a virtually limitless life span, and Audi's technicians insist that LEDs are less fatiguing to the human eye, provide better illumination in general and consume less energy. (Some of this might be true, but when a car thus equipped raises its nose in our sight lines, we are bedazzled for an instant and cannot be held responsible for what happens in that blinded moment.)

The 10-spoke wheels are lightweight, forged pieces with a Y theme, but their impact is really meant to be primarily visual. And in conjunction with the car's pronounced rocker sills, they help give the Audi R8 V10 the right touch of evil.

Empowering Owners
We can't really say a single scandalous thing about the dry-sump 5.2-liter FSI V10 engine that's nestled in a carbon-look magnesium cradle within a lighted glass case behind the driver's head. At 569 pounds, this V10 engineered by the Audi-VW Group weighs just 68 pounds more than the 4.2-liter V8. The V8's output of 414 horsepower at 7,800 rpm bounces to the V10's 518 hp at 8,000 rpm, while torque increases from 317 pound-feet between 4,500 and 6,000 rpm for the V8 to a peak of 391 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm in the V10 after a relatively flat and fun run from 3,900 rpm.

In a way, this engine recalls the great V12 and V16 engines of the Auto Union Grand Prix cars of the 1930s, the spiritual forbears of Audi, in that tractable power is more important than the silly whoop, whoop of a light-flywheel engine. If you've ever heard the smooth, swelling note of one of the Auto Union racing engines designed by Dr. Porsche, you'll never forget it, and indeed the sound of this direct-injected 5.2-liter V10 from either inside or outside the car is worth the price of admission.

Audi tells us that the 3,583-pound R8 V10 equipped with its R tronic six-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission (a conventional six-speed manual transmission is also available) will accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds compared to the 4.6 seconds it takes the 3,450-pound R8. The 3,320-pound Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 with the same powertrain as the R8 V10 (except with 552 horses) gets the same job done in 3.7 seconds. (Do you see the potential for internal squabbling taking shape among Wolfsburg, Ingolstadt and Sant'Agata Bolognese? Boy, we do.)

Even though we feel that Audi's 15-inch ceramic brake discs should be standard equipment here instead of optional, we're not arguing with what we feel through the brake pedal while testing this car's conventional brakes, as the bite from the eight-piston front calipers is crisp and sure and there's no sign of brake fade from the steel rotors.

Not surprisingly, the power and torque delivery for this V10-powered Audi is just as sensational as it is for the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4. The aggressive 15 percent front/85 percent rear torque split between axles for the R8's all-wheel-drive system works magic, combining the traction of all-wheel drive with the handling characteristics of rear-wheel drive.

Dynamics R Us
Latched into this car's sport seats, we feel fast even before we launch. The combination of support for your shoulders and lower back is just right, so the seats help us anticipate a hard, long-distance drive with pleasure. Meanwhile, the entire practical interface for the driver is familiar stuff from the base R8, with only the instrument dials changing to reflect the higher revs we can reach for, not to mention a top speed of 196 mph. The top of the gearshift knob, speedo and tachometer also come etched with a red accent circle.

Audi has wisely specified its magnetorheostatic damper system as standard equipment for the R8 V10 and we cherish it all over again in this case. The rates for the dampers, springs and bushings have been stiffened to account for the added weight (distributed 44 percent front/56 percent rear), yet the car feels familiar as an R8 — tractable, easy to drive, even comfortable. The suspension can be left in the default mode to adapt as it feels necessary to our needs along the Spanish trail, or (the way we most frequently like it) you can choose a more stiff-legged setting to take advantage of the 1.2g of cornering grip Audi says this car can achieve with its 235/35R19 front and 295/30R19 rear tires. Transitions into and out of said multitude of curves on the Spanish highway are handled smoothly but with real authority.

Audi refers to the driver's cocoon as the "monoposto," conjuring up racing images for the marketing department to play with. This R8 V10 is, after all, the base material from which Abt Sportsline and Audi have built up the new R8 LMS GT3 racing car that is being put into the hands of privateers for endurance racing this season.

With a slightly wider front track and the standard lightweight 19-inch forged-aluminum wheels carrying low-profile Pirelli P Zero tires, plus an improved power-to-weight ratio over the R8 V8 (6.8 pounds per hp vs. 8.3 pounds per hp for the R8 V8), plus the trick AMR suspension, plus the very stiff all-aluminum body structure, we feel confident enough to fling this car around, and it responds readily and with minimal body roll (although not quite like a Ferrari 430 Scuderia when it comes to aggressive body control, if that's your thing).

In a straight line, hot throttle and braking can remind us that there's some added weight behind our head, but that's par for the course when you add two cylinders back there. Besides, this car feels more substantial and mighty for all of that. And the added heaps of power and torque pretty much negate any detrimental effects of additional heft anyway.

That Transmission
At this point, Audi fully understands that we prefer the standard six-speed manual transmission in lieu of the un-incredible overall behavior of the R tronic single-clutch automated manual toggle-shifter. Even though Audi originally foresaw an installation mix of 70 percent R tronic and 30 percent manual transmission in the R8, you can actually switch those percentages now and be closer to the correct number.

To our way of thinking (or driving), the R tronic's tendency to upshift automatically below the redline and then furnish a programmed gear kickdown under throttle while exiting curves or overtaking (both while in Manual mode without the Sport button lit) are not desirable things in this caliber of car. Keeping the Sport mode lit like a beacon to your driving enthusiasm is the only current solution to these issues.

When we ask about a dual-clutch transmission for the R8's future, our Ingolstadt contact says, "The problem is, the sheer investment required to make the S tronic dual-clutch isn't viable for the R8 business case." Apparently the investment for a dual-clutch transmission compatible with the V10's torque and midengine packaging could be anywhere between $40 million and $100 million, so Audi is holding off until the worldwide economy finally gets its pants back on. So, we live with the R tronic until the second-generation R8 in 2013 or so. It can get its shifts at speed down to one-tenth of a second, but it is simply unsophisticated as an instrument for all-around driving.

Bigger Motors, Open Tops
While Europe gets its Audi R8 5.2-liter FSI V10 delivered starting in late May of this year, Audi has not confirmed the car for U.S. sale, at least for the moment. At the earliest, U.S. sales wouldn't start before the first half of 2010. It'll cost $182,499 in Europe.

Quattro GmbH has been cranking out the R8 at maximum capacity — the aforementioned 5,500 units in 2008. The R8 V10 will make up 35 percent of the first-generation R8's life cycle, while the upcoming R8 roadster (in both V8 and V10 models) is expected to be the body configuration of choice for more than 50 percent of these clients.

One more anonymous source in the know tells us that Audi is not stopping at this already exceptional V10-powered R8, either. While the Audi R8 V12 TDI diesel concept car that we drove briefly last spring has now been officially killed off, Audi boffins are experimenting with an even faster supercar that will dare to go head-to-head with the Lamborghini Murciélago LP640.

It's taken Audi awhile to deliver the supercar that it's been promising us, but the 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 appears to be just the beginning of a true German presence in the exotic car market. Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz tried and failed to crack this barrier, so all credit to the romantic engineers at Audi.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2010 Audi R8 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi R8 is offered in the following submodels: R8 Coupe. Available styles include 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M), 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM), and 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M).

