Used 2010 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me

Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona

With explosive power, exotic looks and elegant style, our 2010 Audi R8 5.2 quattro shown proudly in Daytona Gray Pearl begs to be driven. Powered by a 5.2 Liter V10 that produces 525hp while paired with an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive Coupe secures up to 20mpg on the highway while turning heads with alloy wheels, retractable rear spoiler, and sleek lines. Inside, our R8 is luxurious for your daily drive with heated Nappa leather and suede seats that feel as though they were sculpted just for you. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this stellar coupe and stay safely connected with Bluetooth, full-color navigation, a great sound system, a backup camera, and other features while enjoying the art of driving and all of the attention that comes along with it including Carbon Fiber interior upgrades! Anti-lock brakes and stability control help you stay on the road and in control, as well as other advanced safety features meticulously designed by our Audi engineers. Get behind the wheel of our R8 today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAANAFG4AN001501

Stock: 001501

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-13-2020