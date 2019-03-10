Used 2012 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me

92 listings
R8 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 92 listings
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    33,302 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $66,235

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder in White
    used

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    13,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $106,900

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    8,706 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $88,888

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    29,415 miles

    $89,999

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder in White
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    6,127 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $97,388

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    30,346 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,985

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder in Black
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    47,821 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $59,977

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro

    19,030 miles

    $82,000

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder in Black
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder

    41,036 miles

    $64,295

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Spyder in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Spyder

    4,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $124,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro

    11,379 miles

    $84,998

    Details
  • 2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro

    26,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,900

    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    25,654 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $79,950

    $3,743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    23,638 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $84,900

    $3,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    21,202 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $84,993

    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    39,684 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,888

    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro

    6,145 miles

    $109,500

    Details
  • 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder in Red
    used

    2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder

    6,571 miles

    $93,500

    Details

