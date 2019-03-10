Used 2012 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 33,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$66,235$1,092 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Grey 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +CUSTOM NARDO GREY COLOR +CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES +BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES +NAVIGATION +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFG3CN001186
Stock: CA001186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 13,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$106,900
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
2012 Audi R8 5.2 In White.Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG8CN002879
Stock: Z12775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 8,706 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$88,888
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1CN000357
Stock: AXS2169A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 29,415 miles
$89,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2012 AUDI R8 5.2L, R8 5.2 SPYDER 2-DR AUTO R TRONIC QUATTRO, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $184,850!!* ENJOY AUDI EXCLUSIVE COLOR, BLACK/RED STITCHING, ENHANCED BLACK LEATHER PACKAGE W/ CONTRAST ST, PERFORATED LEATHER WRAPPED MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL,INLAY - CARBON SIGMA, CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR MIRRORS (ELECTRIC FOLDING), FRONT LICENSE PLATE-HOLDER, ENHANCED LEATHER PACKAGE, CARBON FIBER SIGMA DOOR SILL INSERTS, NAVIGATION W/ AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, INSTRUMENT CLUSTER IN WHITE, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG3CN002997
Stock: TCN002997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 6,127 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$97,388
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
ONLY 6,127 Miles! Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS: CarAndDriver.com explains "A convertible supercar strikes us as a capital idea. Audi thought so too and cut the top off the R8 to create a supremely comfortable, fast, and sonorous transportation device for two.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAUUAFG2CN001726
Stock: 2202818Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 30,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$79,985
AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane - Spokane Valley / Washington
Lava Gray Pearl Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1CN002609
Stock: CN002609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 47,821 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$59,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***QUATTRO***SUPER CLEAN*** Blowout prices!!! EVERYONE'S APPROVED!!! NO CREDIT OR BAD CREDIT YOU CAN DRIVE THIS BEAUTY TODAY!!! CALL US FOR A TEST DRIVE!!! LOW DOWNPAYMENT!!! Best Dealership in South Florida. Fast Approval Guaranteed!!! Like new 2012 Audi R8 Quattro 4.2. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFG2CN000790
Stock: 000790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,030 miles
$82,000
Ultimo Motors - Warrenville / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUASUAFG3CN003041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,036 miles
$64,295
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2012 Audi 4.2 quattro AWD. This vehicle is in like-new condition. Only 41,000 miles. Came out of Texas. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, 19' premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, navigation system, power seats, heated seats, cruise control, tinted windows and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAAUAFG6CN002283
Stock: 002283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 4,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$124,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA8NAFG7CN910012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,379 miles
$84,998
Audi Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUADUAFG9CN002808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$107,900
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 GT 5.2 FSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA9NAFG9CN900232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$79,950$3,743 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** HRE Wheels *** Carbon Fiber Sideblades *** Carbon Fiber Interior Trim *** Navigation System *** Backup Camera *** Heated Front Seats *** Parking Sensors *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** Xenon Projector Beam Headlamps *** Rear Spoiler *** Power Front Seats *** Paddle Shifters *** Bang & Olufsen Sound System *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG5BN001624
Stock: 11270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 23,638 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$84,900$3,584 Below Market
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG6BN001969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,202 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$84,993
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2011 Audi R8Lava Grey Pearl Effect Exterior over Black Leather Interior Only 20,828 miles!V10 5.2L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDELava Grey Pearl (Originally $650):Quartz Grey Sideblade ColorVEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V10 5.2L Engine525 Horsepower391 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 6 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG3BN001234
Stock: 001234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 39,684 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$74,888
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAENAFG4BN002635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,145 miles
$109,500
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Recent Arrival!Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAGNAFG9BN000873
Stock: W11476B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 6,571 miles
$93,500
Porsche Austin - Austin / Texas
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Buy from the First and Best Porsche dealership in Central Texas! The best prices and biggest discounts on CPO Porsche, used Porsche, and other Exotic performance vehicles. Call Internet sales for the lowest price 512-371-1155 or see all of our inventory at www.PorscheAustin.com* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages due to errors with our third party website provider.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVNAFG1BN000261
Stock: W11476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi R8 searches:
Related Audi R8 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Nashua NH
- Used Audi S8 Bronx NY
- Used Audi Q7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 Worcester MA
- Used Audi Q7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi S7 Reading PA
- Used Audi Q7 Kansas City MO
- Used Audi A4 allroad Phoenix AZ
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News