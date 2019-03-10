Used 2012 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me

Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

Grey 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +CUSTOM NARDO GREY COLOR +CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES +BRAND NEW WHEELS AND TIRES +NAVIGATION +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +PADDLE SHIFTERS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: WUAAUAFG3CN001186

Stock: CA001186

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020