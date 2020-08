Used 2018 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me

HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida

2018 Audi R8 5.2 Plus QuattroFinished in Mythos Black Metallic Paint over Express Red LeatherOnly 4,165 Miles!Clean CarFaxFACTORY OPTIONS:Sport Seat Package w/ Diamond Stitching ($5,000)Bang & Olufsen Sound System ($1,900)Black Optic Package ($1,900)Dynamic Steering ($1,400)Vehicle Highlights:5.2 Liter V10 Engine rated at 602 Horsepower7-Speed S tronic Automatic Transmissionquattro All Wheel DriveAudi Drive SelectActive Exhaust SystemCarbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Mirrors, Side Blades, Side Skirts, Front Lip, Rear Diffuser and Engine CompartmentLED HeadlightsPush Button Start (On Steering Wheel)Navigation SystemRearview CameraBluetoothUSB & Auxiliary InputsGray Painted Brake CalipersCarbon Fiber Interior TrimCarbon Fiber Illuminated Door Sill PlatesFront & Rear Parking SensorsDual Powered & Heated Seats w/ LumbarAutomatic Climate ControlElectronic Stability Control (ESC)Tilt/Telescoping Steering WheelTire Pressure Monitoring SystemCruise Control

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAKBAFX3J7902487

Stock: 903007

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-13-2020