Used 2018 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me

Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey

LIMITED EDITIONOnly 2,821 miles!Audi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this sensational 2018 Audi R8 in Ibis White.This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;20" Wheel Package, 10-Spoke-Y-design Forged.Alcantara HeadlinerCarbon Interior PackagePremium Package:CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUABAAFX7J7902074

Stock: J7902074

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-09-2020