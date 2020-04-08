Used 2018 Audi R8 for Sale Near Me
- 10,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$139,899
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER THIS SUPER CLEAN AUDI R8 V10 COUPE IN STUNNING ARA BLUE CRYSTAL EFFECT WITH BLACK OPTIC TRIM PACKAGE. ORIGINALLY $190,190 MSRP. CARBON EXTERIOR PACKAGE. DIAMOND STITCH LEATHER PACKAGE. LED HEADLIGHTS WITH AUDI LASER LIGHT. CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE. RED BRAKE CALIPERS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAEAAFX5J7900501
Stock: W10831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 4,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$153,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Audi R8 5.2 Plus QuattroFinished in Mythos Black Metallic Paint over Express Red LeatherOnly 4,165 Miles!Clean CarFaxFACTORY OPTIONS:Sport Seat Package w/ Diamond Stitching ($5,000)Bang & Olufsen Sound System ($1,900)Black Optic Package ($1,900)Dynamic Steering ($1,400)Vehicle Highlights:5.2 Liter V10 Engine rated at 602 Horsepower7-Speed S tronic Automatic Transmissionquattro All Wheel DriveAudi Drive SelectActive Exhaust SystemCarbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Mirrors, Side Blades, Side Skirts, Front Lip, Rear Diffuser and Engine CompartmentLED HeadlightsPush Button Start (On Steering Wheel)Navigation SystemRearview CameraBluetoothUSB & Auxiliary InputsGray Painted Brake CalipersCarbon Fiber Interior TrimCarbon Fiber Illuminated Door Sill PlatesFront & Rear Parking SensorsDual Powered & Heated Seats w/ LumbarAutomatic Climate ControlElectronic Stability Control (ESC)Tilt/Telescoping Steering WheelTire Pressure Monitoring SystemCruise ControlAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKBAFX3J7902487
Stock: 903007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- 1,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$159,999
AMG Autotrade Corp - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAEAAFX2J7900195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$178,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus QuattroSuzuka Grey Metallic over Black Leather w/ Express Red StitchingOnly 7,358 Miles!1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Suzuka Grey Metallic w/ Black RoofSport Seat Package w/ Diamond Stitching18-Way Powered SeatsBang & Olufsen Sound System20â Wheel PackageDynamic SteeringContrast StitchingPaint Protection; Front BumperFront Filler PanelAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA4BCFX6J7901807
Stock: 903467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 3,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$145,000
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Gray Metallic 2018 Audi R8 5.2 quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 5.2L V10 FSI DOHC Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2551 miles below market average! This vehicle is DCH certified and has received a rigorous 125 pt. Inspection. It comes with an unlimited mileage, 90-day limited warranty that covers the engine and drivetrain, suspension, air conditioning, electrical system, power windows, door locks, cruise control, radiator and so much more with no deductible. You also receive 1 year of roadside assistance and our 1 year key replacement program. Call for further details of components and coverage. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAEAAFX0J7900096
Stock: TAP3104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 2,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$139,995
Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
LIMITED EDITIONOnly 2,821 miles!Audi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this sensational 2018 Audi R8 in Ibis White.This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;20" Wheel Package, 10-Spoke-Y-design Forged.Alcantara HeadlinerCarbon Interior PackagePremium Package:CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABAAFX7J7902074
Stock: J7902074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- 21,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$139,998
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2018 Audi R8 5.2Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Clean CarFax, New Tires, Full Leather Package.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX2J7901195
Stock: 10043-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 8,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$159,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUA4BCFX5J7900499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$145,000
Luxury Auto Collection - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX1J7901799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$139,990
Next Gear Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKBAFX9J7901974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$126,400$6,181 Below Market
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX8H7904516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,159 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$124,995
Macova Auto Group - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX8H7904936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$134,900$3,741 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified R8 Spyder today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 11098 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi R8 Spyder also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Knee Air Bag, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Remote Trunk Release, Requires Subscription, Rollover Protection Bars, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheel Locks, WiFi Hotspot Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX9H7904685
Stock: L18113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 28,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$117,995$218 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
MSRP $182,225. Daytona Gray Pearl Effect over Rotor Gray Leather. 2017 Audi R8 5.2 quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 5.2L V10 FSI DOHC 13 Speakers, 20" Wheel Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Headliner w/Diamond Stitching, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Exterior Package, Carbon Interior Package, Carbon Sigma Sideblades, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Diamond Stitch Leather Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full Leather Package, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Diamond Stitch Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Red Brake Calipers, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke-Y-design Forged Silver Alloy.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAEAAFX2H7904287
Stock: D4287-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 8,731 milesGood Deal
$143,500$1,190 Below Market
Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2952 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKBAFX0H7901324
Stock: P1469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
- 9,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$139,999
Audi North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2184 miles below market average! 2017 Audi R8 5.2 quattroRed Leather.Huge selection of quality Pre-Owned vehicles, we are conveniently located just minutes off I4 & exit 101C. We are a franchise dealer. We are a franchise dealer. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX5H7904392
Stock: H7904392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 12,939 miles
$144,999
Mazda of Palm Beach - North Palm Beach / Florida
Extremely Rare. 9 for sale in a 1500 mile radius and this is the only White with Red Interior . Customer order with tens of thousands in options. As loaded as an R8 v10s can be.Priced number 3 out of 9 for sale . Will Not Last. This car APPRECATES unlike most that depresate.Flawless Adult Owned. Local MD referral .One Of One. This is the ONLY V10S White with Red Interior in the entire USA.Customer Order , One of One Loaded with Options.bisWhite/Black Roof IncludedExpress Red Interior IncludedCarbon Exterior Package $4,800Carbon Sigma SidebladesCarbon Fiber Engine CompartmentCarbon Fiber Trimmed Convertible Top Compartment LidDiamond Stitched Leather Package $3,500Full Leather PackageDiamond Stitched SeatsCarbon Interior Package $3,40020 Wheel Package $1,50010-Spoke-Y-Design Forged Wheels, Silver finish245/30 Front, 305/30 Rear Summer TiresRed Brake Calipers $700Front Filler Panel IncludedGas Guzzler Tax $1,300Destination Charge $1,250
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAVACFX8H7903673
Stock: MU4762P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 17,896 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$119,000
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**Originally bought it for our Finance Director with under with 3K miles on it. It has been always serviced at Audi dealership and every 2-3 months it was checked by our own mechanics. NO ISSUE WHATSOEVER and recently we bought our Finance Director a 2017 Huracan LP-610 that is why we are selling this R8 . Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row** 2017 AUDI R8 V10 PLUS COUPE ** 610 HORSE POWER / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / CARBON FIBER PACKAGE / WHITE ON RED LEATHER / LOADED WITH EVERY OPTIONS AUDI HAS TO OFFER / HARD TO FIND / A MUST SEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAKBAFX7H7901367
Stock: R1367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
