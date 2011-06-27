Used 2007 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

A big lemon I want to love. Rich Argentieri , 04/18/2016 4.2 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Let me start out by saying that we absolutely love the look and performance of this vehicle.... when it's working. The electrical system in this car is complete junk. We have had repeated issues with the keyless entry, keyless ignition, rear gate closure, trailer electrical (lights won't work), air suspension, window switches, and now the HVAC fan motor is squeaking. Each trip to the dealer averages $1,200-$1,500 for repairs. Both Maplewood Audi and Audi of Minneapolis have the most lackluster service departments (they are owned by the same company, so if you're in the Twin Cities you're S.O.L.). I want to state again, that my wife and I love our Q7 when it's working. However, the service costs are obscene. Also, I have a 2014 Porsche Cayenne and I'm starting to have the same electrical/sensor gremlins creeping in. The only thing that makes it tolerable is that our Cayenne is under warranty, but it still sucks to drop it off for maintenance every 5,000-10,000 miles because a sensor or system is malfunctioning. I think we are going to avoid products from Volkswagen Group until they shape up on the electrical front. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car with unfortunate design flaws Leaking Audi , 12/05/2010 30 of 31 people found this review helpful All cars have + & -; from a high end luxury SUV you expect mostly +. That's the case. My problem was leaking draining tubes resulting in water in the front passenger well and in the back, invisibly in the area with the unprotected amplifier, MMI, GPS units. Result: all failed + battery drained. Cost:$3,500 (not covered by warranty). That's the most disturbing part to me: this car has been maintained by Audi as recommended but I still end up with a problem I could not avoid. This is not compatible with the premium price you pay for a Q7, you expect peace of mind. Moreover it is a known problem since Audi/VW lost a class action suit on this problem. Details at LeakingAudi website and Twitter.

Worth the wait jim , 11/21/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We ordered our S-line Q7 in August... well worth the wait! The driving experience is everything we expected and more. The motor sounds authoritative and has plenty of power. Seating is comfortable with plenty of head room for the tall ones. Third row seat is designated for small passengers on short trips. Once we became familiar with the MMI and other options they were very user friendly and worth the time to learn. We live in a warm climate and had solar tint installed on the sunroof which helps with reflective heat. Learned the battery is under the drivers seat and will need to take to dealer to get battery replaced. Why? (Bummer). Overall great ride and meets our expectations on all fronts.

Lasting quality through the years! cosicoop5 , 03/01/2014 3.6 quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have I had my Q7 for 11 years and loved it since day one. This is the only car I have kept for this length of time in my life and the reason is, it never disappoints. For a family of 5 it has been a great traveling car and very comfortable and convenient for every day carpooling and regular use. No major problems popped up along the way, just the usual...squeaking breaks, break replacement a few times, tire replacement 3 times and leather cracking in the driver's seat base (which grew to 5 inches long) and passenger seat. Check-ups and other service visits usually end up over $500 a piece, but overall the car has been wonderful to have, reliable and very comfortable. I have loved owning an Audi so much that I, reluctantly moved on to a Q5, which I really enjoy. I have never enjoyed owning a car as much as having my Q7! One thing I would have done differently, is that if I had known we were going to keep it as long as we did I would have purchased an extended warranty, it would have eventually paid for itself....lesson learned. OVERALL GREAT CAR!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value