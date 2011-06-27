  1. Home
Used 2007 Audi Q7 3.6 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight5015 lbs.
Gross weight6294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Maximum payload1279 lbs.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height68.4 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calla White
  • Bahia Beige Metallic
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect
  • Condor Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Sycamore Green Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Limestone Gray, cloth
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Limestone Gray, premium leather
  • Limestone Gray, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/60R18 107H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
