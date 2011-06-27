  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Q5
4.1
4.1
18 reviews
List Price Range
$20,445 - $35,995
Used Q5 for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Looks good, good mileage, but major engine problem

Diane LeBlanc, 02/21/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
68 of 72 people found this review helpful

I do enjoy driving this SUV; it's comfortable, good looking, and performs well. Instrumentation is overly complicated and requires some study if a driver is older. In the first week of owning it, the car developed a major engine problem that originated on the manufacturer's assembly line. The repair was major, and I was advised by independent engineers that there is no assurance that this car could not have another major problem in the future. The dealer was sympathetic and offered me an Audi Care package and 12,000 new car warranty miles. They think this should cover my inconvenience, but I have no assurance that this Audi will hold up for the long haul. I don't think I got what I paid for.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A driver's SUV, 2014 and 2017 model years

Harry Beratis, 08/26/2015
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

If you want an objective review, read Edmunds own. Compair to Accura RDX, Volvo XC60, BMW X3 and MB GLK350. Own a 2014 Q5 with 24000 miles, two trips from Florida to Boston and zero problems to date. AC is great, MMI is difficult but once mastered it becomes somewhat intuitive. Needs to be simplified. Bad position of the Cruise Control stalk. Confusing, gets mixed up with Turn Signal at times. Need to move controls on the steering wheel. ( Are you listening Audi? ) Would I buy again? In a heart beat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Luxury interior

George Rolla, 11/24/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

The interior of the Q5 is much nicer than the BMW X3. Test drove both the 2.0 and the 3.0 six cylinder and unless you need the extra hp, (towing or mountain roads) the 2.0 four cylinder is plenty. Didn't really want the full sunroof but it shouldn't be an issue in cooler climates.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
No more Audi for me!!!

Rasheeedah, 03/20/2019
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
20 of 25 people found this review helpful

I went ahead and got a lease I had no plans of buying however I was going to lease a new model HOWEVER!!! At 16+k miles I was told I needed new brakes pads. I asked how can this be at such low miles I don’t and didn’t want to hear any nonsense about driving habits I’ve had 5 vehicles plus two motorcycles and never ever had to replace brake pads at 16k miles. I then did some research Audi parts are crap I am done. I was going to bail out my lease early by informing Audi Fs to come inspect this junk but I got some offers in the mail from Lexus hopefully BMW offers the same bc that’s the route I’m looking to go. And don’t get me started on the number of recalls.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Read This First

First & Last Audi, 01/09/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
58 of 76 people found this review helpful

My wife has always wanted an Audi. So when our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Lease ended we "Upgraded" to a 2017 Q5. The vehicle is a disappointment! I wish I could take it back. What we Lost: Remote Start, Touchscreen Infotainment with larger screen, Heated Steering Wheel, USB ports, and half our Trunk Space! You can't advance songs from the steering wheel, the volume knob is on the far side of the gear shift, & it's a 2 step process to lower the air power. Another annoyance is the wiper blades can't be raised, so cleaning ice and snow off the blades is a chore. Plus, you have to pay for 10k, 20k, and 30k maintenance or spend another $900 for their Audi Care plan. Yes, it's gorgeous and it handles well in the snow, but the infotainment system is overly-complicated. I've learned my lesson... Looks aren't everything. It's "luxury", but totally impractical.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
