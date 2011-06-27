Estimated values
2017 Audi Q5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,644
|$27,516
|$30,561
|Clean
|$23,996
|$26,786
|$29,726
|Average
|$22,700
|$25,325
|$28,056
|Rough
|$21,405
|$23,864
|$26,387
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,903
|$25,635
|$28,532
|Clean
|$22,301
|$24,955
|$27,753
|Average
|$21,097
|$23,594
|$26,194
|Rough
|$19,893
|$22,233
|$24,636
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,330
|$31,151
|$34,150
|Clean
|$27,585
|$30,324
|$33,218
|Average
|$26,096
|$28,670
|$31,352
|Rough
|$24,606
|$27,017
|$29,487
Estimated values
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,067
|$23,846
|$26,788
|Clean
|$20,513
|$23,213
|$26,056
|Average
|$19,406
|$21,947
|$24,593
|Rough
|$18,298
|$20,681
|$23,130