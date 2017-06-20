I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car.

