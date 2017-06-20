  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2018 Audi A3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good balance of a comfortable ride and sporty handling
  • Strong acceleration from the turbocharged engine
  • Refined and stylish cabin
  • Small trunk, especially with all-wheel drive
  • Limited backseat space
List Price Range
$24,497 - $27,398
Used A3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which A3 does Edmunds recommend?

While the A3 Cabriolet is an eye-catcher, many buyers will be well-served by the A3 sedan. We recommend the Quattro variant not solely for its all-wheel drive but for the nice bump in power it delivers over the front-wheel-drive version. Keep it simple, staying with the base Premium trim, to prevent the price from creeping up to A4 levels. The Convenience package has a lot of bang for the buck, and the Sport package's upgraded seats and selectable drive modes make it a worthwhile choice, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

The latest-generation A3 debuted in 2015 and marked a departure from the generation it replaced, eschewing the hatchback body style for sedan and convertible body styles. It then received a modest face-lift in 2017.

The A3 debuted just one year after the debut of the Mercedes CLA-Class, marking the dawn of a new entry-level era among German automakers. BMW has yet to introduce a sedan in the vein of the others, instead doing battle with its rear-wheel-drive 2 Series coupe.

The A3 Cabriolet models lose the roof but gain reinforcements elsewhere to shore up the structure. In the bargain they gained about 250 pounds compared to their sedan counterparts. The power-folding top is fully lined, but its narrow rear window and large, unbroken swaths of fabric obscure visibility.

Under the skin, the A3 is closely related to the Volkswagen Golf. That's no bad thing, as both are quite accomplished compact cars. Be aware that it's possible to option up an A3 to an eye-watering degree. At some point, buyers might consider an A4 over a heavily optioned A3.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with an Audi A3 2.0T Quattro sedan for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. It quickly became obvious that although the A3 is Audi's entry-level sedan, it's a proper luxury car. We love the strong engine, quiet cabin and front seat comfort, but we found the trunk space a bit limiting and out-of-warranty maintenance fairly expensive. Note that while we tested a 2015 A3, our observations still apply to the 2018 car as well. To read about our entire experience, check out our long-term A3 test.

2018 Audi A3 models

The 2018 Audi A3 is offered in four-door sedan and two-door convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Both are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The trim levels are named Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige in Audi speak, which are listed in order of increasing content.

Front-wheel-drive A3 models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (186 hp, 221 lb-ft) and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. These models have a fuel economy edge over their all-wheel-drive brothers to the tune of 2 mpg (EPA combined). All-wheel-drive variants (Quattro) have a similar engine, but a few changes elevate its gumption to a more robust 220 hp and 258 lb-ft. Perhaps paradoxically, Quattro variants have one fewer gear in their dual-clutch automatic transmissions than do front-wheel-drive models. Despite this and their inevitably heavier weights (160 pounds for sedans; 200 pounds for convertibles), Quattro models handily out-accelerate their front-wheel-drive counterparts. No manual gearbox is available on any flavor of A3.

The base Premium is well-equipped, sporting features such as leather upholstery, a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, a 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats and an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment. Cabriolet models are similar but have a power-folding soft top, a nine-speaker sound system and six-way power front seats with lumbar.

For a reasonable sum, Premium Plus adds a mix of cosmetics and worthwhile convenience features such as 18-inch wheels, an eight-way power passenger seat with lumbar, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. These models also gain a dose of exterior appearance items such as revised bumpers, side sill extensions and illuminated aluminum front door sills.

The Prestige goes all out with power-folding mirrors, LED headlights, an expanded Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system and a host of driver assistance features (including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise, automatic high beams).

Some of the features found on the Premium Plus and Prestige can be added to the lower trims as options. An optional Sport package is available on all three trims; it adds a sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, sport front seats with extendable thigh support, and selectable driving modes. A sport-tuned suspension is optional with the Sport package selected.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A3 has received some revisions, including a host of new driver assistance and cabin features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's A3, however.

Driving

9.0
With 220 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, the A3 provides plenty of power to accelerate with purpose yet still returns good fuel economy figures. Handling is noteworthy, with a direct feel and cornering that's both entertaining and reassuring.

Acceleration

9.0
There's some hesitation from a standstill, but once under way thrust from the turbocharged four-cylinder is impressive, reaching 60 mph in an impressively quick 5.8 seconds. The all-wheel-drive system gives plenty of grip.

Braking

9.0
Around town the A3 has natural-feeling brake weighting and responses. Easy to modulate. In panic braking, there's little nosedive and the car tracks straight. It needed 118 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is better than average for the class and remained consistent after several runs.

Steering

8.0
Steering effort is light, making parking lot maneuvers easy, but still conveys direct feedback to the driver. On winding roads, it is predictably precise and further instills confidence.

Handling

9.0
The A3 feels light and athletic in curves. The AWD system makes the most of available grip, and the well-tuned suspension gives it a balanced, reassuring feel.

Drivability

9.0
The A3 is easy to maneuver in tight spaces thanks to its light steering. It tackles the everyday commute with ease.

Comfort

8.0
This is the kind of front-seat comfort we've come to expect from larger and more expensive sedans. Furthermore, the A3 manages this without sacrificing performance. The rear seats are cramped, but no more than those of other cars in this class.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are roomy and comfortable even after several hours of touring. They do lack some side bolstering, though. Rear-seat space is restrictive and suitable for smaller passengers only.

Ride comfort

8.0
The A3 has a compliant ride that smooths over most road imperfections. Larger undulations can cause some jostling, though.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Road and wind noise is detectable on the highway, but it's never intrusive, even on rough pavement. There's some clattering engine noise at startup, but the idle quickly smooths out.

Interior

7.5
Like all Audis, the A3 sports an austere interior design, and that's a good thing. Tasteful aluminum accents, excellent materials quality and a generous features list make this car feel anything but entry-level.

Ease of use

9.0
The controls are placed exactly where you'd expect them, especially the MMI controller with handwriting recognition. The central screen rises from the dash for easy viewing, with sharp graphics and intuitive menus.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Front-seat access is easy even in tight spaces thanks to a tall opening and doors that aren't too long. Rear access is decidedly less simple, requiring some twisting and stooping to get in.

Driving position

The front seats are roomy enough for taller passengers, but the rear seats lack the head- and legroom needed for the average adult. Only small folks will be comfortable back there.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is excellent thanks to narrow roof pillars — a rarity in modern cars. Rear visibility is good enough that you could get by without the optional backup camera.

Quality

9.0
All interior surfaces in the A3 are well textured for an upscale look and feel. Every knob and switch has a distinct heft and click, and the car just feels sturdy.

Utility

6.0
The all-wheel-drive system eats up a decent chunk of the already-smallish trunk space, and cabin storage is at a premium.

Small-item storage

Interior storage is pretty limited, with modestly sized door pockets, console bin and glovebox.

Cargo space

The A3's trunk is the smallest in the class with only a 10-cubic-foot capacity. Large golf bags or long clubs will require folding down the rear seats.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A3.

5(64%)
4(0%)
3(9%)
2(27%)
1(0%)
4.0
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I’m pleasantly surprised...
Raphael,01/12/2019
2.0 TFSI Premium w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car.
Will never get another Audi
Astian,10/05/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I’ve only had the car for 6 months and within 3 months I already started having problems with the Bluetooth/ apple carplay. The Bluetooth would just say “unavailable” and refuse to turn on or work at all, also the car randomly “unrecognizes” the key fob and won’t start. The seats (unless you opt for the sport seats) are extremely uncomfortable, and the start/stop system does not work properly. Sometimes the car will actually turn off completely and I have to put the vehicle in park and press the button to turn the car back on. The sunroof also makes a loud creak when opening it. But the dealer can never “reinact” the problem so they just do a “software update” and had me back the keys. I’m so glad I’m leasing this vehicle and not buying. Never have I had so many problems with a brand new vehicle. This will be the last Audi I ever drive.
Fun to drive, comfortable and good economy!
Pete,07/07/2019
2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This is a good car if you like a car with good handling, good performance, an upscale feel and look, and good economy on regular gas. The quattro has more horsepower but the FWD has plenty of go.
so far so good. It looks great and drives well.!
Noah,07/21/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Check out exact features of each car before buying. Each car has different features which aren't always explained.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Audi A3
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Audi A3 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A3 models:

Active Lane Assist
Helps to keep you in your lane by monitoring lane markings and applying gentle steering corrections.
Side Assist
Monitors the car's blind spots and illuminates a light when a car in an adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
Adaptive Cruise With Stop & Go
Adjusts your set speed when you approach traffic and maintains a predetermined gap. Can resume travel even after traffic stops.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Audi A3

Used 2018 Audi A3 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sedan, A3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi A3?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi A3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $25,354 and$26,781 with odometer readings between 26558 and28908 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $27,398 and$27,398 with odometer readings between 12650 and12650 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi is priced between $24,497 and$24,497 with odometer readings between 25548 and25548 miles.

Which used 2018 Audi A3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi A3 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 A3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,497 and mileage as low as 12650 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi A3.

Related Used 2018 Audi A3 info

