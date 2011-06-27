Vehicle overview

With all the hubbub surrounding some of the glamorous newer models in the Audi lineup, it can be easy to forget about the A3, Audi's least expensive car. But as more consumers turn toward smaller and more efficient vehicles, Audi's entry-level hatchback just might find itself getting a little more attention.

For 2009, the Audi A3's pricing has gone up slightly from last year, but there are more standard features for the money, including leather upholstery, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack on all trim levels. All 2.0 T models with a manual transmission get standard hill-hold assist, which eliminates the need to manually engage the parking brake when starting on a steep incline. On all levels above the base trim, Bluetooth phone connectivity is standard. In addition, the top-of-the-line 3.2 model gets standard bi-xenon headlights. Optional features have been expanded as well; Quattro all-wheel drive is now available on 2.0 T models equipped with the S tronic (DSG) transmission.

Thanks to its small proportions, dynamic handling and versatile hatchback design, the 2009 Audi A3 competes price- and performance-wise with sporty imports like the Mazdaspeed 3 and the Subaru WRX. But the A3's fit, finish and available features put it on par with entry-level luxury cars like the Saab 9-3 SportCombi and Volvo V50. The 2009 Audi A3 could be considered an alternative to both segments, but we recommend sticking to the base 2.0 T, which gets you the A3's lively performance and high-quality interior without costing too much. Luxury buyers might prefer the feature-packed 3.2 Quattro, but with a price tag of nearly $37,000, you might as well consider more prestigious (and more satisfying to own) models like the BMW 328i, Infiniti G35 or even Audi's own, fully redesigned A4 2.0 T.