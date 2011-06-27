  1. Home
2009 Audi A3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile interior space, enjoyable driving dynamics, availability of sequential-shift transmission, excellent safety for a small car.
  • Rear-seat legroom is tight, 3.2 trim level's lofty price is out of sync with A3's entry-level status.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Audi A3 offers value and practicality for entry-level luxury buyers. But we suggest passing on the pricey options and sticking with the basics.

Vehicle overview

With all the hubbub surrounding some of the glamorous newer models in the Audi lineup, it can be easy to forget about the A3, Audi's least expensive car. But as more consumers turn toward smaller and more efficient vehicles, Audi's entry-level hatchback just might find itself getting a little more attention.

For 2009, the Audi A3's pricing has gone up slightly from last year, but there are more standard features for the money, including leather upholstery, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack on all trim levels. All 2.0 T models with a manual transmission get standard hill-hold assist, which eliminates the need to manually engage the parking brake when starting on a steep incline. On all levels above the base trim, Bluetooth phone connectivity is standard. In addition, the top-of-the-line 3.2 model gets standard bi-xenon headlights. Optional features have been expanded as well; Quattro all-wheel drive is now available on 2.0 T models equipped with the S tronic (DSG) transmission.

Thanks to its small proportions, dynamic handling and versatile hatchback design, the 2009 Audi A3 competes price- and performance-wise with sporty imports like the Mazdaspeed 3 and the Subaru WRX. But the A3's fit, finish and available features put it on par with entry-level luxury cars like the Saab 9-3 SportCombi and Volvo V50. The 2009 Audi A3 could be considered an alternative to both segments, but we recommend sticking to the base 2.0 T, which gets you the A3's lively performance and high-quality interior without costing too much. Luxury buyers might prefer the feature-packed 3.2 Quattro, but with a price tag of nearly $37,000, you might as well consider more prestigious (and more satisfying to own) models like the BMW 328i, Infiniti G35 or even Audi's own, fully redesigned A4 2.0 T.

2009 Audi A3 models

The 2009 Audi A3 is a four-door hatchback/wagon offered in two basic trim levels: 2.0 T and 3.2. Features on the base 2.0 T trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and a 10-speaker audio system with a single-CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary jack. Choosing the optional Premium package adds a power driver seat, Bluetooth and paddle shifters on cars equipped with automatic transmissions. The S line Package includes everything in the Premium package plus uniquely styled front and rear bumpers, a roof spoiler and special interior trim. The optional Convenience package adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, xenon headlights and a premium Bose audio system. Audi A3 3.2 models essentially come with all of the above equipment as standard.

Options available on all trim levels include a Sport package with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport suspension and sport seats. An enhanced Sport package offers the same seats and wheels, but adds Audi's Magnetic Ride Control suspension. A Cold Weather package offers heated seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles and heated exterior mirrors. Other options include a sunroof and a navigation system with a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Audi A3 gets freshened up inside and out, and comes with more standard and optional features. This year's A3 has a new hood, redesigned front and rear fenders and Audi's new signature single-frame front grille design. Inside, all trim levels now come standard with leather upholstery, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The 3.2 trims get standard bi-xenon headlights and Bluetooth phone connectivity. Quattro all-wheel drive is now optional on 2.0 T models equipped with the S tronic transmission. Manual 2.0 T models get standard hill-hold assist.

Performance & mpg

Audi A3 2.0 T models can come with either front-wheel drive or Audi's Quattro AWD system. They're powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a broad power band, the 2009 Audi A3 can go from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds. Front-wheel-drive models are available with either a six-speed manual transmission or Audi's S tronic sequential-shift automated manual gearbox. The latter changes gears quickly and matches revs on downshifts, while offering all the convenience of a regular automatic transmission. Quattro versions of the A3 2.0 T are only available with S tronic. Audi A3 2.0 Ts sold in California and California-emissions states meet the squeaky-clean PZEV tailpipe emission standard.

The A3 3.2 comes only with Quattro. Its 3.2-liter V6 makes 250 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It comes paired to the S tronic transmission only. Although the 3.2 Quattro's standard AWD is a plus for those who face slippery driving conditions, the heavier curb weight of the more powerful A3 doesn't translate to much of a boost in performance -- its 0-60 time is 6.8 seconds.

Fuel economy for a front-wheel-drive 2.0 T with a manual transmission is rated at 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and a combined rating of 24 mpg. Opting for the 2.0 T Quattro and S tronic automatic drops highway mileage by 2 mpg. Fuel economy for the 2009 Audi A3 3.2 Quattro is 18/25/21 mpg.

Safety

Numerous safety technologies are standard on the A3, including front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, antilock brakes and stability control. Seat-mounted side airbags for rear passengers are optional. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2009 Audi A3 earned ratings of "Good" (the highest possible) in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Both engines provide the 2009 Audi A3 with brisk performance. The A3's electromechanical steering does a superb job of reducing vibration without sacrificing driver feedback. In typical Audi fashion, the ride is comfortably firm and the A3's handling is just as sporty as its larger siblings'. And with the help of a well-tuned suspension, the car stays in control and on line in the turns.

Interior

Like all Audis, the A3 boats a high-quality interior with good fit and finish -- although the cabin isn't as luxurious as those of more expensive Audis. The layout of the buttons and controls on this Audi are simple and straightforward -- Audi's complex Multi Media Interface (MMI) system is not available on this car. The excellent steering wheel with its built-in S tronic shift paddles fits the driver's hands perfectly, as does the leather-topped shift knob. There's also a reasonable amount of cargo space -- a maximum of 56 cubic feet. However, many passengers will find the backseat short on legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Audi A3.

5(59%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
4.2
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car is sharp looking, when it's not in the shop!
Allan Tuders,09/20/2018
2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Grandson took out his first loan to buy this car just before graduating.Dealer mechanic says,"got just 1 thing to fix on the engine. The dealership says "we'll pay a $1000 , you pay a $1000.Ok, did that. Drove the car for an half hour or so, light comes on again. Found a bit of oil leaking, not much, not even on the floor. The last two months the car has been in the shop more than on the road,& his money has ran out & he's 3 payments in to the bank. The last visit to the Audi dealer tells him to offload the car, it needs a new engine. There were metal shavings in the oil pan when drained? 90,000 miles, & $10,000 later ,he's screwed! Still owes the bank the money, can't drive the car, & still has his first years college to pay for! Hell of a lesson to learn! They say German engineering is the best?
Looks good but constant minor issues
seattle1984,03/31/2015
2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My 2009 Audi A3 driver side door does not work with the fob. The other doors work fine. The shop says the door lock actuator needs to be replaced total cost $750! The low oil light keeps on popping up. I have not gotten an estimate and will wait until my 105k maintenance. The car looks and drives well. Also, the MPG is pretty good even on Premium gas. However my old and ancient Camry seems to have less constant minor issues.
Nice ride, but it will cost you
William Lee,11/23/2015
2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Akin to what another reviewer described - the A3 is a great driving car, too much fun (as evidenced by multiple speeding tickets). But... I've gotten to know my service dealer a little too well. Driver's seat fell apart - warranty-covered fix. Fuse box melted - warranty covered that. It's a turbocharged car, so you have to replace the spark plugs every 30k mi. It didn't help that the injector coil also went out on me. Ugh. Now at 80k miles, the engine light is going on, and there's no identifiable reason. The engine was cleaned out (pistons), various valves and manifolds were replaced, yet after $900 in repairs, it's still messed up with the engine light brightening my interior lighting. The 25k/50k/75k services at the dealer ran about $500-$700. Oil changes run $100. Premium fuel. No off-dealer maintenance shop will replace the transmission fluid as that's Audi special. My next car will be a Mazda - all the same driving fun, with less costly repairs.
A GTI in a suit
since59,04/22/2012
I needed to replace my 11 year old TT roadster with a larger car. I was looking at 2-3 year old A4 Avants but they were too expensive. Last week I bought an A3 used with 30k on the odometer. I just finished a 1000 mile road trip in 100+ degree heat at an average speed of 85 mph without a single problem. Great power from the 2.0 turbo that emits a wonderful snarl when you floor it and the dual clutch transmission is an able dance partner in the twisties. The dual zone AC kept the cabin of my black on black skyroof equipped A3 cool and comfortable while we cruised through the Mojave desert and the engine temp needle never budged past the middle of the dial. Great little car!
See all 22 reviews of the 2009 Audi A3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2009 Audi A3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Audi A3

Used 2009 Audi A3 Overview

The Used 2009 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Audi A3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Audi A3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Audi A3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Audi A3.

Can't find a used 2009 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,308.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,062.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,796.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Audi A3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A3 lease specials

