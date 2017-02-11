Used 2012 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

1,174 listings
A3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    50,501 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    $3,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    70,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,395

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    72,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,900

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in White
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    52,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    $1,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    69,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,985

    $1,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    33,427 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,899

    $1,529 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    68,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    20,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    72,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,749

    $1,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in White
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    80,575 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    39,740 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    70,851 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,980

    $876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium in White
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium

    85,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium

    100,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    42,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,700

    $428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    98,704 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,885

    $270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    41,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    69,486 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Second one - Might go for a third
The Amazing Marc,11/02/2017
2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Its mechanics are identical to a Volkwagen GTI. But its lower, has more room in back, and a much nicer image. They burn a lot of oil, so keep an eye on the dip stick. Do run the VINs and check if its had the Intake Cam & High output fuel pump worked on - They denied issues until hundreds of angry villagers stormed the castle with Pitch Forks and torches. They finally gave in and admitted they hired the wrong company to provide the additional mechanicals. I actually had to have them do it twice (on my o9), as the first time, they didn't bolt something to spec and it began having problems within a couple of weeks - VWoA spent over $6k on that engine, but the top end has a 100,000 mile warranty now. Second one ('12) has been a champ, but the local Dealer is not the best.
