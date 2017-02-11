Used 2012 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus with 85,752mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2012 Audi A3: For drivers wanting utility and luxury in a smaller, greener package, the A3 fits the bill. The Sportback 5-door body style offers the spaciousness of an SUV on a platform shared with its Volkswagen cousins the Golf and Jetta. The TDI clean diesel engine is capable of 42 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA, but the direct-inject gasoline engine gets 28 mpg on the highway itself. High-end touches such as leather seating and a 10-speaker stereo are standard equipment on both Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. This model sets itself apart with a small car with lots of utility, Entry-level luxury, and efficient diesel available

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WAUKFAFM9CA012036

Stock: CA012036

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020