Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin offers the design you anticipate and doesn't skimp on materials
  • fuel-efficient engines still deliver respectable thrust
  • manages corners and bumps equally well
  • ample standard equipment
  • top crash test scores.
  • Trunk is small
  • backseat is suitable for younger people only
  • no USB port to plug in any of your devices.
List Price Estimate
$14,092 - $17,592
Used A3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Just because it has a premium badge doesn't mean it's out of your reach. Attractive, upscale and fun to drive, the 2016 Audi A3 sets the standard for the new, smaller crop of entry-level luxury cars. Check out what this German sedan is all about.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Audi A3 marks the second year of production for Audi's compact sedan and soft-top convertible (Cabriolet), but the honeymoon's far from over. Like the original A4 from the late 1990s, the pint-sized A3 has struck a chord with shoppers who appreciate its relatively modest dimensions and pricing. Unlike many entry-level luxury models over the years, the A3 manages to capture the essence of the brand, delivering authentic Audi style, quality and performance despite its affordability. You're not slumming it if you choose the A3; you're just picking the Audi that happens to fit your life.

Snowy mountains aside, the 2016 Audi A3's standard all-wheel drive helps improve traction in poor road conditions.

Indeed, the only real compromise is the A3's limited passenger and cargo space, which is inevitable for a car of this size. If you often have rear passengers or big loads to haul, you'll likely find the A3 sedan's backseat and trunk underwhelming, to say nothing of the even tighter convertible. But if you can live with those shortcomings, you won't find much else to gripe about. From its sharp handling and peppy acceleration to its strong fuel economy and well-equipped cabin, the A3 has a lot to offer, even if you can afford some of Audi's pricier offerings.

The A3 sedan's primary rival is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class sedan. The CLA is stylish, but the Audi beat it handily in an Edmunds comparison test. We also recommend the A3 over the underwhelming 2016 Acura ILX. If you're looking for more room or versatility, you'll probably want to check out the base versions of slightly larger models, such as the sporty and sophisticated BMW 320i and the fashion-forward Lexus IS 250. As for the A3 Cabriolet, it faces stiff competition from the BMW 2 Series, which is even more engaging from behind the wheel. But if your lifestyle calls for a genuine luxury car in a tidy little wrapper, the 2016 Audi A3 is the best of the breed.

2016 Audi A3 models

The 2016 Audi A3 comes either as a four-door compact sedan with seating for five or a two-door convertible (Cabriolet) with seating for four and a power-folding fabric roof. There are three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Trim levels for the sedan and convertible have essentially the same equipment.

The base Premium trim level comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors and windshield-washer nozzles, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof (sedan), an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar (sedan only), leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the MMI electronics interface (with a console-mounted controller and a power-retractable display), dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and an SD card slot.

The Premium Plus adds 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Audi's proprietary digital music interface (with an iPod cable), heated front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat with four-way power lumbar (sedan only).

A3 Prestige models come standard with a navigation system and an upgraded MMI controller.

The Prestige adds an "S line" exterior appearance package, an LED Lighting package (including LED headlights and LED ambient interior lighting), power-folding exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, a forward collision mitigation system and a Technology package (including a color trip computer, mobile 4G LTE connectivity with WiFi hotspot capability, mobile-app integration, an upgraded MMI system with an improved display and a touch-sensitive controller, voice controls, a navigation system with Google Earth imagery, lane-departure warning and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system).

The S line, LED Lighting and Technology packages are optional on the Premium Plus, while all of the Technology package's contents except lane-departure warning are offered as a separate bundle on Premium. The Bang & Olufsen stereo is offered as a stand-alone option on the Premium Plus.

Available as stand-alone options on the Premium are the Audi music interface (with iPod cable), keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats and 18-inch wheels.

For the Premium Plus and Prestige, a Sport package is available that adds a lowered sport suspension, front sport seats, steering wheel shift paddles and adjustable vehicle settings (Drive Select). The sport suspension is available separately on all three trims.

Additional options include 19-inch wheels (except Premium) and, for the sedan only, a black cloth headliner and rear side airbags.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the A3 Premium adds a rearview camera, parking sensors and heated mirrors and washer nozzles as standard, while the features on higher trim levels have been mildly reshuffled. There's also a new "S line" style package to dress up the A3's appearance.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Audi A3 comes standard with a six-speed automated manual transmission that operates like a regular automatic. There are three available engines: a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder (1.8 TFSI), a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (2.0 TFSI) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder (2.0 TDI). The 1.8 TFSI is rated at 170 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, while the 2.0 TFSI pumps out 220 hp and 258 lb-ft. The 2.0 TDI checks in at 150 hp and 236 lb-ft.

The 1.8 TFSI is the standard engine in both the sedan and the convertible. It comes solely with front-wheel drive. Audi estimates that the 1.8 TFSI sedan will go from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, with the convertible needing an additional 0.2 second. EPA fuel-economy estimates stand at 27 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway) for the sedan and 28 mpg combined (24/35) for the convertible.

The 2.0 TFSI is optional on both body styles. All-wheel drive is standard with this engine. In Edmunds testing, an A3 2.0 TFSI sedan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.8 seconds, while the heavier 2.0 TFSI convertible needed 6.2 seconds. The EPA rates the sedan at 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) and the convertible at 26 mpg combined (23/32).

The 2.0 TDI is offered only on the sedan and comes standard with all-wheel drive. In our testing, the A3 2.0 TDI went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, though its generous torque makes it feel quicker in real-world driving. The diesel A3 returns an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined (31/43).

Safety

Every 2016 Audi A3 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and automatic seatbelt tightening and window closing (Audi Pre Sense Basic) in the case of a potential frontal collision. Rear side airbags are optional for sedans.

The Prestige adds lane-departure warning and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking (Audi Pre Sense Front).

In Edmunds brake testing, an A3 2.0 TFSI with 17-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is a few feet better than average. An A3 2.0 TFSI Cabriolet recorded a 120-foot stop. An A3 TDI with the optional (and grippier) 18-inch summer tires stopped in just 105 feet, a superlative performance.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Audi A3 sedan was awarded the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the A3 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The A3's seat and head-restraint design was also deemed "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Compared with other small luxury cars, the 2016 Audi A3 feels more grown-up: an honest-to-goodness luxury car instead of a fancy compact. The ride is composed yet compliant with the standard 17-inch all-season tires, while the turbocharged engines provide a solid wallop of low-end torque that instills confidence. The cabin remains pleasantly quiet on the highway -- another marker of luxury status. If you opt for the slightly noisier 18-inch or 19-inch tires (as we did on the Edmunds.com long-term A3 2.0 TFSI), you'll find that the ride is still livable, but we've noticed additional harshness over significant bumps and ruts.

The 2016 Audi A3 is a nimble-handling car that's entertaining to drive.

The A3 feels a bit disconnected at lower speeds because of its light steering effort, but it perks up when you drive it with purpose. This athletic character is particularly pronounced with the larger summer tires, which yield higher limits and sharper reactions to driver inputs. The available steering-wheel shift paddles add to the sporty feel, though the automated manual transmission is rewardingly quick and precise in every model. And when the fun's over, the A3's humble size makes it a cinch to park in small spaces.

Interior

The 2016 A3's exterior closely resembles that of other Audis, and the result is an interior that's a standout for the price. The jet-engine-inspired air vents and expensive-feeling switchgear are suitably luxurious, as is the fluid action of the MMI display as it rises automatically from its slot in the top of the dashboard. From the A3's driver or passenger seat, there's little indication that this is the cheapest new Audi you can buy.

The 2016 Audi A3's interior boasts high-quality materials and solid build quality.

In typical Audi fashion, the MMI system comes in two versions. You get a rotary controller on the center console either way, but the upgraded system adds a navigation system, an upgraded display and voice controls, as well as a touchpad on top of the controller that lets you scrawl letters with your finger when entering a destination. Whichever one you choose, the knob-based interface may be confusing at first if you're accustomed to traditional dash-mounted buttons, but we've found MMI to be one of the more intuitive infotainment systems with regular use. One downside is Audi's continued use of a proprietary iPod interface, which isn't nearly as versatile as a regular USB port.

Backseat space in the A3 is another potential drawback. It's true that average-sized adults actually fit OK, so in that regard the A3 might be roomier than you expect. It's also more accommodating than the Mercedes CLA-Class. But the reality is that the A3 is still pretty mediocre back there; there's more room to stretch out in an Acura ILX or other slightly larger sedans, such as the A4. The A3 convertible is even tighter, so unless your rear riders are kids, they likely won't be happy on longer trips.

Trunk space is likewise limited. The sedan has a tiny 10-cubic-foot cargo hold (with all-wheel drive; the front-drive A3 is a bit roomier at 12.3) that isn't much good for holding more than a golf bag or a couple pieces of luggage. The rear seats do fold down flat to help with loading of longer items, though. The convertible's trunk is essentially the same at 9.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A3.

5(80%)
4(6%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.6
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bang for your buck
Sid T.,11/19/2015
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This is my first Audi. I've always been a fan of the A3, even before it was changed to a sedan. When the sedan came out, I knew I was going to get that car. Although one of the bad things that this car is always dinged on - The Backseats - I have no complaints. Sure, it's tight back there but I'm never in the back seats so I don't really care that it's small. Perky little engine! So much fun to drive. I can't say that I've driven up the arroyo parkway at about 80-90 mph though.... lol The fuel mileage can be better but then again, I live in Los Angeles and it's stop and go traffic at any point of the day. I have gotten great mileage when I hit an open road. Sound system is good. I feel like there's a slight delay on initial accelaration but I may just have to tweak the settings to fix that. Overall, it's a great car to drive and you get your monies worth.
Empty Nesters Love 2016 Audi Cabriolet
Nathan,06/28/2016
1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Wife and I are "empty nesters," making the A3 cabriolet perfect for us. The ride is quiet, sufficiently powerful and "luxury smooth." The standard leather seats are very comfortable. The inside is laid out thoughtfully and everything is accessed conveniently. Car is quite handsome with top up or down and the convertible top is incredibly easy to operate in all respects. The Audi 3 seems to have all the latest technology---as much as I could possibly need and deal with. The ability to leave my iPod home and enjoy all my music from a custom-loaded, tiny sound card is just one of the many very nice little extras I discovered after buying this car.The windscreen is a great standard feature that is remarkably effective in minimizing the wind inside the cabin---wife thankfully no longer needs to put the windows up when the top is down in order to protect her hairdo. Only oddity is that power seats are not available at any price---no problem for us, though, since I am pretty much the only driver. The car is a bit pricey but the quality seems to be there and I've learned that you get only what you pay for. Thus, I'm confident this A3 cabriolet will be a durable and reliable car for us for many years to come. It is truly a pleasure to drive and I'm quite proud to be seen in it. Twenty Months Post Purchase: I’ve now owned this car for about 20 months and my opinion, above, is confirmed by my 20 months of ownership. One caveat to my opinion: My Audi is stored throughout the winter months. Therefore, my experience is based upon May through November driving, only. I can’t comment on winter performance. Also, the complementary service included with the purchase of this car is minimal, at least when I purchased it. Only the first oil change is complementary and prices for everything at Audi are quite steep, as they are with most Euro luxury brands. Nevertheless, all things considered, I’d buy this car again and continue to be very proud of it and pleased with it. Updating today, 7/2/2018, after two years and a few months of ownership. I store the car in winter and drive sparingly in summer. Thus, barely 5,000 miles on odometer. That said, no problems at all. Still enjoying the car very much. Totally reliable. Learning of its oddities, like when you drop the top, the windows automatically go up, not down! When you play music from the SD card, you have re-check the shuffle option every time you turn the engine off and re-start. You have to spend money to change the brake fluid after two years, even though you have only 4500 miles on the car? Other than such oddities, I'm perfectly pleased with the car and plan to keep it either until things begin to act up or the styling changes significantly. Rumor has it that this A3 cabriolet model and the A5 cabriolet will soon be discontinued and a new A4 convertible will replace both of them. My guess is that if this happens at all, it won't be for at least a few years. Then, I'll probably get the new model. But for now, I'm perfectly pleased with this beautiful red convertible. Updating in July 2019. Owned our Audi 3 for 3 years and 3 months, now. Still thrilled with it. Can’t be told from the 2019 model. Drives beautifully, though we don’t even have 7,000 miles on this car. It remains immaculate and nothing has had to be repaired. Actually, I prefer it to the new one as I prefer my two tone dash and trim—-newer models are all black. Also, the USB port on the newer models is on the dash. If you plug in, you have exposed cables all over the place. On mine, the ports are inside the elbow rest, where you stow the iPod and there’s no wires, no devices exposed, etc. My 2016 is much preferable to the newer models in that regard. Perfectly satisfied with this car and it’s holding its value reasonably well, too. I may keep it for the long haul—-15 years or more. Updating now—-January 2020. Still very pleased. Car is stored all winter so last year’s mileage was just a few thousand new miles. One or two minor, nuisance recalls but no mechanical problems. Checked out cars on the market to replace this one but there are none I like better or even as well for under $55,000. Will keep this Audi 3 at least for a while. The convertible model is now discontinued so mine will still look newish. Buying it in 2016 was a very smart move. I continue to enjoy the car and constantly get complements on it. It's now July 2020---into our fifth year of ownership. No problems. Car continues to drive like new and look like new, though only 8500 miles on odometer. Not thrilled that I have to change the brake fluid every two years---even after so few miles but they say that doesn't matter. It's matter of time that rules. Also not thrilled at high dealership fee for this service---went to independent guy who did it for half. Still very happy with this beautiful convertible though. I'd buy it again and plan to keep it for rest of my driving life.
Awesome convertible - Tricky transmission*
Ron Nascimento,01/13/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This is my first Audi. I had a VW Polo before that I really loved and this Audi rides even better (sure more power, better transmission....). My biggest concern about this car is the transmission while maneuvering. most specifically when shifting from Reverse to Drive, it always makes a funny noise and you can feel that something went wrong. After a while you get used to it and if you are patient enough to wait 3 seconds it wont happen. I was really surprise that nobody reported this issue on the previous reviews. Different from what most people say about not using the back seat, I have a 19 months baby that loves to ride with the top down. Yes, space is limited but you have to keep that in mind and use a larger car on longer trips. The quality of the materials are SUPERB!! Everything is extremely easy to use and perfectly located. Driving it on back roads is an awesome and relaxing experience. The short wheelbase, powerful engine and excellent suspension makes you feel like you are driving a Formula 1. It hugs the asphalt on every curve and the feedback from the steering wheel is outstanding. This is my 2nd year with the car and I'm loving everything about it.
A Goldilocks car: just right!
smerdyakov,06/07/2016
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I was considering trading my 2014 S4 for a 2017 A4, but the annoying center display and contradictory options packages eliminated the A4. I then turned to the A3, which I had thought would be too small: I was wrong, at least for the way I use my car (mostly local driving, usually only with one passenger). I bought a 2.0 Quattro Premium Plus with the sport package, and it accelerates much better than I expected, nearly as well as my S4 did (being smaller and much lighter helps in that regard). As one expects of Audi, the fit and finish, inside and out, is excellent. As far as driving dynamics are concerned, it is very responsive and nimble, feeling much like my Porsche Boxster. Given its smaller size, it may not suit those who have to carry a lot of cargo, or those who have to carry more than one passenger. It may also not be the best car for those who drive a lot of highway miles, due to its short wheelbase. Overall, however, I recommend it highly to those people looking for a sporty, high quality smaller car.
See all 15 reviews of the 2016 Audi A3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Diesel
150 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi A3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Audi A3

Used 2016 Audi A3 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sedan, A3 Convertible, A3 Diesel. Available styles include 1.8 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TDI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TDI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A3?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium is priced between $16,588 and$21,999 with odometer readings between 27934 and61099 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $18,500 and$23,500 with odometer readings between 7542 and38485 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro is priced between $21,500 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 11059 and11059 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $20,500 and$20,500 with odometer readings between 32515 and32515 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A3 for sale near.

Which used 2016 Audi A3s are available in my area?

There are currently 11 used and CPO 2016 A3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,588 and mileage as low as 7542 miles.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,712.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,405.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,406.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A3 lease specials

