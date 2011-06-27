Wife and I are "empty nesters," making the A3 cabriolet perfect for us. The ride is quiet, sufficiently powerful and "luxury smooth." The standard leather seats are very comfortable. The inside is laid out thoughtfully and everything is accessed conveniently. Car is quite handsome with top up or down and the convertible top is incredibly easy to operate in all respects. The Audi 3 seems to have all the latest technology---as much as I could possibly need and deal with. The ability to leave my iPod home and enjoy all my music from a custom-loaded, tiny sound card is just one of the many very nice little extras I discovered after buying this car.The windscreen is a great standard feature that is remarkably effective in minimizing the wind inside the cabin---wife thankfully no longer needs to put the windows up when the top is down in order to protect her hairdo. Only oddity is that power seats are not available at any price---no problem for us, though, since I am pretty much the only driver. The car is a bit pricey but the quality seems to be there and I've learned that you get only what you pay for. Thus, I'm confident this A3 cabriolet will be a durable and reliable car for us for many years to come. It is truly a pleasure to drive and I'm quite proud to be seen in it. Twenty Months Post Purchase: I’ve now owned this car for about 20 months and my opinion, above, is confirmed by my 20 months of ownership. One caveat to my opinion: My Audi is stored throughout the winter months. Therefore, my experience is based upon May through November driving, only. I can’t comment on winter performance. Also, the complementary service included with the purchase of this car is minimal, at least when I purchased it. Only the first oil change is complementary and prices for everything at Audi are quite steep, as they are with most Euro luxury brands. Nevertheless, all things considered, I’d buy this car again and continue to be very proud of it and pleased with it. Updating today, 7/2/2018, after two years and a few months of ownership. I store the car in winter and drive sparingly in summer. Thus, barely 5,000 miles on odometer. That said, no problems at all. Still enjoying the car very much. Totally reliable. Learning of its oddities, like when you drop the top, the windows automatically go up, not down! When you play music from the SD card, you have re-check the shuffle option every time you turn the engine off and re-start. You have to spend money to change the brake fluid after two years, even though you have only 4500 miles on the car? Other than such oddities, I'm perfectly pleased with the car and plan to keep it either until things begin to act up or the styling changes significantly. Rumor has it that this A3 cabriolet model and the A5 cabriolet will soon be discontinued and a new A4 convertible will replace both of them. My guess is that if this happens at all, it won't be for at least a few years. Then, I'll probably get the new model. But for now, I'm perfectly pleased with this beautiful red convertible. Updating in July 2019. Owned our Audi 3 for 3 years and 3 months, now. Still thrilled with it. Can’t be told from the 2019 model. Drives beautifully, though we don’t even have 7,000 miles on this car. It remains immaculate and nothing has had to be repaired. Actually, I prefer it to the new one as I prefer my two tone dash and trim—-newer models are all black. Also, the USB port on the newer models is on the dash. If you plug in, you have exposed cables all over the place. On mine, the ports are inside the elbow rest, where you stow the iPod and there’s no wires, no devices exposed, etc. My 2016 is much preferable to the newer models in that regard. Perfectly satisfied with this car and it’s holding its value reasonably well, too. I may keep it for the long haul—-15 years or more. Updating now—-January 2020. Still very pleased. Car is stored all winter so last year’s mileage was just a few thousand new miles. One or two minor, nuisance recalls but no mechanical problems. Checked out cars on the market to replace this one but there are none I like better or even as well for under $55,000. Will keep this Audi 3 at least for a while. The convertible model is now discontinued so mine will still look newish. Buying it in 2016 was a very smart move. I continue to enjoy the car and constantly get complements on it. It's now July 2020---into our fifth year of ownership. No problems. Car continues to drive like new and look like new, though only 8500 miles on odometer. Not thrilled that I have to change the brake fluid every two years---even after so few miles but they say that doesn't matter. It's matter of time that rules. Also not thrilled at high dealership fee for this service---went to independent guy who did it for half. Still very happy with this beautiful convertible though. I'd buy it again and plan to keep it for rest of my driving life.

