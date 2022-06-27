Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. 2023 Audi A3

2023 Audi A3

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $36,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected
  • Part of the third A3 generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years for sale

Related 2023 Audi A3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates