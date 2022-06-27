What is the A3?

The A3 is the smallest of Audi's luxury sedans, and in our estimation, one of the best choices out there for premium look and feel at an entry-level price. It's a compact four-door with agile driving dynamics and excellent fuel economy, plus loads of standard features. It also has new bones: The Audi A3 was completely redesigned for 2022, which is why we don't expect many changes coming for the 2023 model.

Technology is a strong point thanks to a 10.1-inch center touchscreen running the latest version of Audi's MMI infotainment system. Leather upholstery, heated front seats and three-zone automatic climate control are also nice touches. Just don't expect a lot of space — the A3's diminutive size makes it inherently cozy.

There are three A3 trim levels from which to choose, and they are all powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (201 horsepower; 221 lb-ft of torque). Unlike many Audis, the A3 comes standard with front-wheel drive and you can add all-wheel drive as an option. But that doesn't mean it isn't sporty. The A3 genuinely impressed our testing team during performance evaluations, sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds and stopping from 60 mph in 121 feet, both of which are very capable figures in its class. For even more gusto, check out the super-sharp S3 and the 401-horsepower RS 3.