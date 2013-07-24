Used 2013 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 25,532 miles
$13,950$2,851 Below Market
Shift San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFMXDA028097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,690$1,019 Below Market
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Very rare QUATTRO AWD model * Brand new tires all the way around just installed! * S-tronic transmission - wet clutch DSG transmission - much better transmission than older dry clutch DSG * Open Sky panoramic sunroof * Premium Plus pkg * LED / Xenon lights * S-Line sports pkg * MMI Navigation system w/ bluetooth * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners - 2nd owner purchased the car as certified pre-owned Audi * Service records available per Carfax report APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFM8DA031459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,822 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,988$505 Below Market
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
PANORAMA ROOF!! SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! BLUETOOTH WIRELESS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! This A3 comes equipped with Anti-Theft System, Keyless Entry, CD with MP3 Player, HID Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights and much, much more!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $202.74/month with ZERO down for 72 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car BuyingExperience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM4DA008802
Stock: 15271C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 59,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,441$627 Below Market
Dublin Volkswagen - Dublin / California
Dublin Volkswagen is pleased to offer this 2013 Audi A3. 2.0 TDI Premium FrontTrak I4 Lava Gray Pearl Effect BLUETOOTH!, Climate Package, Power Package, Security Package, Sunroof / Moonroof/ Roof / Panoramic, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7.5J x 17 5-Split-Spoke-Design Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Concert AM/FM w/1CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 30/42 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pickwww.dublinvolkswagen.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Proudly serving Dublin, Oakland, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Newark, Fremont, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Joaquin CountY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM1DA011933
Stock: DX6512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 50,820 miles
$11,998$1,357 Below Market
Midwest Automotive Connection - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM9DA004535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,989$565 Below Market
Wynn Volvo Cars - Norristown / Pennsylvania
2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic NEW PA INSPECTION, NEW OIL CHANGE, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof. Odometer is 9713 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG Price Includes Wynn 90 3 Month / 3,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Financing and Extended Warranty Options are Available. Call 610-539-1100 for Your Test Drive Today!!Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFM0DA020018
Stock: 62432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 35,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,990$1,058 Below Market
Car Tec Enterprise - Deer Park / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM8DA029071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,921 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,500
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Silver 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +BOSE SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +PANORAMIC SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +PADDLE SHIFTERS +ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKEAFM9DA022361
Stock: 022361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 47,475 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,491
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Audi A3 Premium with 47,145mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi A3. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A3 Premium. More information about the 2013 Audi A3: For drivers wanting utility and luxury in a smaller, efficient package, the A3 fits the bill. The Sportback 5-door body style offers the spaciousness of an SUV on a platform shared with its Volkswagen cousins the Golf and Jetta. The TDI clean diesel engine is capable of 42 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA, and the gasoline engine gets 28 mpg on the highway. High-end touches such as leather seating and a 10-speaker stereo are standard equipment on both Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. This model sets itself apart with efficient diesel available, a small car with lots of utility, and Entry-level luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFEAFM3DA031042
Stock: DA031042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 38,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,988$552 Below Market
Sports & Imports, Inc. - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM7DA004355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,990$591 Below Market
Car Tec Enterprise - Deer Park / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM8DA034268
Stock: 34268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
2.0 Turbo Diesel! Premium Plus, Summer road trip season is here! 7 others to choose from, Shop with confidence at NJ's Muscle Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM2DA013190
Stock: P15415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,064 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,842
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / MP3 / USB / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 10, Watts: 140, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: front center / rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: simulated alloy, Dash trim: simulated alloy, Door trim: simulated alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Courtesy lights: console, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release / keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): cargo area / two 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter, Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.04, Locking differential: front, Alternator: 140 amps, Body side moldings: chrome accents, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Window trim: silver, Clock, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant / tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on / self-leveling, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: integrated turn si
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM5DA004547
Stock: 15482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 80,796 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM8DA004431
Stock: 2000640182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 117,434 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,992
AutoNation Ford Wolfchase - Memphis / Tennessee
Leather Seats Meteor Gray Pearl Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford and Lincoln Wolfchase is excited to offer this 2013 Audi A3 Premium. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The quintessential Audi -- This Audi A3 Premium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Meteor Gray Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2013 Audi A3: For drivers wanting utility and luxury in a smaller, efficient package, the A3 fits the bill. The Sportback 5-door body style offers the spaciousness of an SUV on a platform shared with its Volkswagen cousins the Golf and Jetta. The TDI clean diesel engine is capable of 42 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA, and the gasoline engine gets 28 mpg on the highway. High-end touches such as leather seating and a 10-speaker stereo are standard equipment on both Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. Strengths of this model include efficient diesel available, a small car with lots of utility, and Entry-level luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBEAFM6DA003458
Stock: DA003458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 39,107 milesFive Star Dealer
$16,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro ** 1 -- OWNER ** 39k Low Mileage ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** OPEN SKY SYSTEM - ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS - COLD WEATHER PACKAGE - CONVENIENCE PACKAGE - PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGEAudi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFM3DA029974
Stock: APDA029974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 28,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,988
Sports & Imports, Inc. - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM1DA023158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,749 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,890
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM6DA003214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3
- 5(100%)
Related Audi A3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Saint Louis MO
- Used Audi SQ5 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi Q7 Jacksonville FL
- Used Audi A3 El Paso TX
- Used Audi S6 Hialeah FL
- Used Audi A8 Lakeland FL
- Used Audi Q7 Des Moines IA
- Used Audi A3 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi S6 Oakland CA
- Used Audi S7 Newport News VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Audi Q3 2016 San Francisco CA
- Used Audi A5 2011 Woodbridge VA
- Used Audi A8 2013 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.