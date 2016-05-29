Used 2010 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

1,174 listings
A3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,174 listings
  • 2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    111,716 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro

    101,170 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    70,173 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $2,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    60,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $1,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    16,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,989

    $788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    101,905 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    55,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    61,459 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,999

    $303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    72,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,988

    $656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    69,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,895

    $844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    83,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    82,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,988

    $462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    37,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    59,757 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    53,116 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,590

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium

    62,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    61,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,533

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    77,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,489

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,174 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.713 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (31%)
bittersweet: sweet to drive, bitter to maintain
Joe,05/29/2016
2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
I bought this car used, from a low volume dealer (shady, I know) with 54k on the odometer. It was a terrible purchase, even at a price I thought was great. It was leaking coolant the third day home, and required over $5k in repairs the first year. It was out of warranty, buyer beware, etc. I still like the car. It is expensive to fix, but when it is good, it is really good. Nothing cruises at highway speeds like a German car. Plenty of power, even on a high mileage engine. One thing I learned during the first year of ownership is this: don't take it to a dealership for service, period. You will overpay, in a ridiculous way. Example: bent rim, new wheel: $825. Really. I bought four new wheels and tires on tirerack.com for a hundred more than that, and they were lighter rims, and look better. That is just one example. The best thing you can do is learn to do your own maintenance/repairs and be vigilant. Read the online forums and watch the youtube tutorials. You will have to buy all new tools with a german car though. It is nothing like an American or Japanese car, which I have previously owned. Lots of starbolt fasteners. Even the wheels are held on by lugbolts (17mm) instead of lugnuts, which freaked me out the first time I rotated the tires. Most used car ownership experiences have a few repairs involved, especially once you break six figures on the odometer. For an Audi/Volkswagen, the parts are expensive and the service at the dealership is outrageous. I suppose I knew that going in, but that first year was rough. The interior is holding up pretty well and it looks like a much newer car than it is. The front seats are supportive and comfortable even on long road trips. The leather has held up well with a minimum amount of creasing and no cracks. The seatback on the passenger side did randomly detach at one point, but I was able to fix it with a pair of pliers and some glue. The navigation system is one of the least user friendly I have ever used, with a very cumbersome amount of effort to program a destination. It works fine once you get it programmed I guess, but I just navigate on my phone to avoid the headache. The bluetooth is easy to program at least, but it doesn't stream audio to the radio. The system does have an input for an aux cord though, and my wife likes the satellite radio. The sound is great. The performance is the best part about the car. It is a GTI in a fancy suit. Plenty of power to keep the driver entertained and with the S-line sport package you get great steering feel and confidence during cornering. Under aggressive acceleration I get a lot of wheel slip, which is the only gripe I have. Even with grippy summer tires, you have to baby the throttle a little bit. Most drivers probably aren't as lead footed as I am though, so it may not be an issue for most. The transmission is as high end as I have ever driven (manual), with smooth clutch engagement and a shifter that slides into gear like a hot knife through butter - so smooth. It feels very refined, but is every bit the sport hatchback when you want to play. The exterior of the car has also held up very well. The paint is still glossy like new. The styling on this car was well ahead of its time, and it doesn't look even a little dated. My wife fell in love with it because of the looks, and she hates hatchbacks. I get compliments on it all the time. You take the good with the bad. The Audi has been a bittersweet ownership experience. Sweet to drive but bitter to keep it running.
Report abuse
