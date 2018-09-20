Used 2009 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

Grandson took out his first loan to buy this car just before graduating.Dealer mechanic says,"got just 1 thing to fix on the engine. The dealership says "we'll pay a $1000 , you pay a $1000.Ok, did that. Drove the car for an half hour or so, light comes on again. Found a bit of oil leaking, not much, not even on the floor. The last two months the car has been in the shop more than on the road,& his money has ran out & he's 3 payments in to the bank. The last visit to the Audi dealer tells him to offload the car, it needs a new engine. There were metal shavings in the oil pan when drained? 90,000 miles, & $10,000 later ,he's screwed! Still owes the bank the money, can't drive the car, & still has his first years college to pay for! Hell of a lesson to learn! They say German engineering is the best?

