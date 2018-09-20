Used 2009 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro in Gray
    used

    2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro

    89,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,471

    Details
  • 2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro

    111,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro

    108,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV
    used

    2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV

    80,566 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    111,716 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV
    used

    2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV

    173,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro

    101,170 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    70,173 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $2,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    60,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,500

    $1,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    16,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,989

    $788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    101,905 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    55,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    61,459 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,999

    $303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    72,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    69,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,895

    $844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Audi A3 2.0T in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi A3 2.0T

    112,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $7,649

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    83,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    82,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,988

    $462 Below Market
    Details

Car is sharp looking, when it's not in the shop!
Allan Tuders,09/20/2018
2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Grandson took out his first loan to buy this car just before graduating.Dealer mechanic says,"got just 1 thing to fix on the engine. The dealership says "we'll pay a $1000 , you pay a $1000.Ok, did that. Drove the car for an half hour or so, light comes on again. Found a bit of oil leaking, not much, not even on the floor. The last two months the car has been in the shop more than on the road,& his money has ran out & he's 3 payments in to the bank. The last visit to the Audi dealer tells him to offload the car, it needs a new engine. There were metal shavings in the oil pan when drained? 90,000 miles, & $10,000 later ,he's screwed! Still owes the bank the money, can't drive the car, & still has his first years college to pay for! Hell of a lesson to learn! They say German engineering is the best?
