Used 2009 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington

We are proud to present this local 2009 Audi A3 2.0T Quattro Wagon for your consideration! The 2.0L Turbo, inline 4-cylinder engine provides the perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. The quick shifting 6-speed automatic transmission will keep you in perfect control, and the high safety ratings will give you peace of mind. If you in the market for a great all around vehicle that is reliable, stylish and affordable, then call or email Sea-Auto Sales to arrange for a test drive today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUKF78P09A020271

Stock: 13246

Certified Pre-Owned: No