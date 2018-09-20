Used 2009 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
1,174 listings
- 89,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,471
- 111,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,499
- 108,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 80,566 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
- 111,716 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,991
- 173,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
- 101,170 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,900
- 70,173 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000$2,244 Below Market
- 60,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500$1,830 Below Market
- 16,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,989$788 Below Market
- 101,905 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 55,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$1,541 Below Market
- 61,459 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999$303 Below Market
- 72,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$656 Below Market
- 69,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,895$844 Below Market
- 112,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$7,649
- 83,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$820 Below Market
- 82,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988$462 Below Market
Report abuse
Allan Tuders,09/20/2018
2.0T quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Grandson took out his first loan to buy this car just before graduating.Dealer mechanic says,"got just 1 thing to fix on the engine. The dealership says "we'll pay a $1000 , you pay a $1000.Ok, did that. Drove the car for an half hour or so, light comes on again. Found a bit of oil leaking, not much, not even on the floor. The last two months the car has been in the shop more than on the road,& his money has ran out & he's 3 payments in to the bank. The last visit to the Audi dealer tells him to offload the car, it needs a new engine. There were metal shavings in the oil pan when drained? 90,000 miles, & $10,000 later ,he's screwed! Still owes the bank the money, can't drive the car, & still has his first years college to pay for! Hell of a lesson to learn! They say German engineering is the best?
