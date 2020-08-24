Used 2018 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
- 15,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,992$2,475 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2018 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak Mythos Black Metallic FrontTrak Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, New Tires, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Advanced Key, Convenience Package, Homelink - Black, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design Bi-Color. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF1J1002247
Stock: A6996
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,957
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 A3 Sedan with only 21,026 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. Premium trim, Cosmos Blue Metallic exterior and Chestnut Brown interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Serviced here.BUY WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Sunroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Steering Wheel ControlsOPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE LED interior lighting package and Audi smartphone interface (Android Apple and Apple CarPlay), Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensor in front doors and trunk).OUR OFFERINGSAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF9J1044908
Stock: DL82717A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 4,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,000$2,004 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified A3 Sedan today, worry free! AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Audi includes a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. VERY LOW MILES! At just 4151 miles, this 2018 Audi provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A3 Sedan also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ8GFF4J1006670
Stock: 8543
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 15,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$1,314 Below Market
Audi Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. AUDI CERTIFIED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, QUATTRO, AWD/4X4, BLUE TOOTH, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed S tronic Automatic, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Beam-Rings, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/1CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 7.5" x 17" 5-Arm-Design.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF5J1011137
Stock: 1011137L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,995$3,451 Below Market
Paul Bailey's Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Kingstown / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ8GFF8J1057993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
Audi Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 9,000! Premium trim. EPA 35 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, HOMELINK - BLACK , WHEELS: 18" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN BI-. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE LED interior lighting package and Audi smartphone interface (Android Apple and Apple CarPlay), Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensor in front doors and trunk), WHEELS: 18" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN BI-COLOR Tires: 225/40R18 All-Season, HOMELINK - BLACK. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services , Complimentary Service Loaner , Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services , Trip-Planning Services , Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is includedMORE ABOUT USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFFXJ1032198
Stock: U1032198
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 44,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,305$1,811 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Audi A3 Sedan 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Monsoon Gray Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 908-312-5685 or whereluxurymeets@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF6J1023880
Stock: 023880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 44,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,991$931 Below Market
Jenkins Chevrolet of Venice - Venice / Florida
Recent Arrival! This good looking 2018 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak features a fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Engine with a 6-Speed Automatic S tronic Transmission boasting an incredible 26/35 City/Highway MPG. Call today to schedule a test drive.Pre-owned vehicle prices do not include tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee, service reconditioning fees, transportation or GM Certification charges. Clean CarfaxÂ refers to no structural or frame damage. Pictures are for illustration purposes only, and dealer is not responsible for printing errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where general site info, factory rebates, incentives options or vehicle features and prices may be listed incorrectly as we receive data from multiple sources. Please verify prices with a store manager by contacting us at 352-622-2264 or by visiting the dealership. Retail prices on used vehicles are obtained using multiple third party tools/sites. Our advertised price is based on market conditions and product demands. Prices are subject to change. Warranties will vary by vehicle. In-person, phone, text and email offers are not final until both parties have signed documentation. Please see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGUGFFXJ1032969
Stock: C1092A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 9,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,900$1,277 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this A3 Sedan purchase. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 9817 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A3 Sedan also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, HID headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, Temporary Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF9J1072269
Stock: L18114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 19,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,978$720 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Leather Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF9J1069419
Stock: PVE9419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 9,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,300$1,780 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
PREMIUM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF8J1072246
Stock: J1072246
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 26,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,451
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Premium trim. Excellent Condition, ONLY 26,832 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, WHEELS: 18" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN BI-. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Turbo Charged Engine, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE: LED interior lighting package and Audi smartphone interface (Android Apple and Apple CarPlay), Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensor in front doors and trunk), WHEELS: 18" 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN BI-COLOR: Tires: 225/40R18 All-Season. Audi Premium with Monsoon Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4500 RPM*.VISIT US TODAYAs the #1 Volkswagen dealership in Texas, our goal is to provide you with the best buying experience possible. In order for Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco to become the best, we know we must listen and learn from all our Texas customers, whether they are our Frisco neighbors or VW shoppers commuting from Dallas, Plano or Carrollton. Come visit us today or contact us online at www.hendrickvwfrisco.comPrices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wiThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF7J1019577
Stock: PS48208B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 8,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,999$981 Below Market
Prestige Nissan of Lee's Summit - Lee's Summit / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Black 2018 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 26/35 City/Highway MPG10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.Please Note: Must qualify for all available rebates. Sale price includes all available rebates and affiliate discount to the dealer. Must finance through dealer lender or add $1,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF0J1038396
Stock: 260270A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 24,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,495$576 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Convenience Package Sport Package Florett Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Homelink - Black Audi Beam-Rings Sport Suspension Stainless Steel Pedal Caps Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats (Set Of 4) Usb Cables Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Grocery Hooks Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Delete Front License Plate Holder Rock Gray; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF8J1013651
Stock: J1013651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,870$1,573 Below Market
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 6-Speed S tronic Automatic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Premium Plus Package, *Sport Package, *LED Headlights, *Panoramic Roof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, 3-Spk Multifunction Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat w/4-Way Power Lumbar, ABS brakes, Aluminum Mistral Silver Inlays, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, CD player, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, High-Gloss Aluminum Window Surrounds, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Parking System Plus, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, S Line Exterior, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 5-Double-Spoke Design Bi-Color. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ8GFFXJ1033503
Stock: J1033503
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 12,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,985$1,009 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Convenience Package Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design Bi-Color Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Homelink - Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chestnut Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces Delete Front License Plate Holder Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi South Orlando has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Audi A3 Sedan. This 2018 Audi A3 Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. The Audi A3 Sedan Premium is economically and environmentally smart. Audi clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A3 Sedan Premium. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF1J1017055
Stock: J1017055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,998$1,405 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Come see this 2018 Audi A3 Sedan Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Audi A3 Sedan features the following options: USB CABLES -inc: 1 Lightning and 1 micro USB straight head cable, STAINLESS STEEL PEDAL CAPS -inc: caps for accelerator, brake and footrest, HOMELINK - BLACK, Wheels: 7.5" x 17" 5-Arm-Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: S Tronic 7-Spd Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: additional sport program, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, and Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season. Stop by and visit us at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF6J1014118
Stock: BJ1014118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 25,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,300
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Mythos Black Metallic 2018 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, One Owner, Sunroof/Moonroof, A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, FrontTrak, Black Leather, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF2J1005092
Stock: PTD8487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
