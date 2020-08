Used 2018 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas

Come see this beautiful 2018 A3 Sedan with only 21,026 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. Premium trim, Cosmos Blue Metallic exterior and Chestnut Brown interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Serviced here.BUY WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Sunroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Steering Wheel ControlsOPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE LED interior lighting package and Audi smartphone interface (Android Apple and Apple CarPlay), Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensor in front doors and trunk).OUR OFFERINGSAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUAUGFF9J1044908

Stock: DL82717A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-11-2020