Used 2017 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$15,997Great Deal | $5,429 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium22,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mesa DriveTime - Mesa / Arizona
Mesa DriveTime - Mesa / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF7H1025283
Stock: 1050174186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,480Great Deal | $3,465 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro7,974 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey

This 2017 Audi A3 Sedan 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 10 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Primary LCD size: 7.0, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF9H1042532
Stock: 042532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $20,990Great Deal | $5,459 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro30,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ8GFF3H1041808
Stock: 1808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $17,990Great Deal | $4,697 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus56,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium in Gray vehicle highlights include.Recent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickPlease contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGUGFF3H1025226
Stock: 5107330A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $13,900Great Deal | $6,345 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium32,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey

This 2017 Audi A3 Sedan 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro AWD . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF2H1038670
Stock: 038670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $23,298Great Deal | $3,090 below market
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro19,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Convenience Package Wheels: 8.0" X 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Homelink - Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Brilliant Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF5H1020902
Stock: H1020902
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $21,999Great Deal | $3,048 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro18,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
INFINITI of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona

2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattroNew Price! quattro, Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/31 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: EdmundsAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick 24/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF7H1042853
Stock: 209022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,999Great Deal
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro18,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, ONE OWNER, A3 Premium Plus package, Technology package, Sport suspension, Rearview camera, Panorama sunroof, Audi smartphone interface, Heated front seats, Parking system plus, Audi MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, Audi virtual cockpit, Florett Silver metallic exterior and Black interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJ8GFF3H1016066
Stock: MH1016066
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$19,397Great Deal
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium20,669 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas

ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Rearview camera, Bluetooth with streaming audio, Panorama sunroof, Audi xenon plus headlights w/LED DRLs taillights, Audi sound system, Audi pre sense basic and pre sense front, Audi Concert Radio, Leather seating surfaces, Micrometallic decorative inlays, Brilliant Black exterior, and Black interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF8H1067140
Stock: LH1067140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $24,249Great Deal | $3,257 below market
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro31,324 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado

Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Spk Multifunction Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select, Convenience Package, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Homelink - Black, Sport Package, Sport Suspension, Stainless Steel Pedal Caps, USB Audi Music Interface, Wheels: 7.5" x 17" 10-Spoke-Turbine-Design.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF8H1052968
Stock: APH1052968
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $19,797Great Deal | $2,543 below market
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium27,307 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak, Brilliant Black, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Advanced Key, Homelink - Black, Wheels: 8.0" x 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design.Audi Pembroke Pines is excited to offer this stunning-looking 2017 Audi A3. 2.0T Premium Brilliant BlackRecent Arrival! Certified. 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak26/35 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF0H1063874
Stock: H1063874
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $21,750Great Deal | $2,604 below market
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium13,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rusnak Pasadena Audi - Pasadena / California
Rusnak Pasadena Audi - Pasadena / California

Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. LOOK AT THE MILES. ONLY 13K ON THIS 2017 CPO A3. Audi Details: * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Odometer is 12811 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF4H1037939
Stock: 14B01394
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $19,900Great Deal | $1,894 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium18,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
Audi Peoria - Peoria / Arizona

Convenience Package Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Homelink - Black Stainless Steel Pedal Caps Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seating Surfaces
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF4H1054319
Stock: H1054319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $22,387Great Deal | $3,049 below market
Certified 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro32,422 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois

Welcome to the Audi Exchange one of America's premier marketers of high-line and luxury automobiles. This vehicle come with all the right options, Premium with Convenience Package, Black Homelink, Heated front seats, and 17" 10-spoke-turbine design wheels. At Audi Exchange, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles and this A3 is no exception. Accident free carfax report. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! Factory-backed Warranty with coverage for 5 years or Unlimited Miles. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty included and additional factory warranty at no extra cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF6H1060034
Stock: AP10198
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $18,995Great Deal | $3,047 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro35,089 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York

Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Florett Silver Metallic 4D Sedan Reviews:* Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF6H1008158
Stock: 4397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $18,750Great Deal | $2,709 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro33,944 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey

This 2017 Audi A3 4dr 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4-CYLINDER TFSI 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ibis White 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 6-Speed S tronic Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro, Black with Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.24/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials; fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust; manages corners and bumps equally well; ample standard equipment; top crash test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFFXH1042250
Stock: 042250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $19,798Great Deal | $2,324 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium10,037 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida

Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF9H1026127
Stock: 335197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $19,500Great Deal | $1,974 below market
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium25,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrak Ibis White FrontTrak FrontTrak 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, *CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, PASSED RIGOROUS SAFETY INSPECTION PERFORMED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIAN, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 26/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAUGFF6H1026425
Stock: ATTE026426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020