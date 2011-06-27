Vehicle overview

Envy isn't pretty, but sometimes it's justified. Take the 2013 Audi A3, for instance. European drivers already enjoy a fully redesigned A3, with several body styles to choose from, including two- and four-door hatchbacks, a sedan and a convertible. In the U.S., we're limited to a four-door hatchback. When the redesign finally arrives here for the 2015 model year, however, the sedan will be our sole choice.

This is a shame, because the current A3 hatchback (which is really a small wagon) offers a great deal of flexibility and cargo space. We're also fond of its upscale yet understated interior design and sporty driving dynamics.

There are two solid engine choices. The base, turbocharged, gasoline 2.0-liter four-cylinder should appeal to drivers seeking some excitement, while the 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel should resonate with those who prioritize fuel economy. With available all-wheel drive, the A3 also delivers more grip in wet conditions or when simply zipping through a fast, dry corner. Too bad it's not available on the TDI version, though.

By virtue of its small footprint, the A3 hatchback is a rare vehicle offering in the U.S. Among the potential alternatives in this price range, we count the roomier Acura TSX Sport Wagon and the Lexus CT 200h hybrid, which has bigger fuel economy numbers. And let's not forget the Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, which shares many of the A3's underpinnings and offers even more cargo capacity, yet lacks the Audi's luxury brand cachet.

If the 2013 Audi A3's attributes strike the right chord with you, wesuggest you pick one up sooner than later. Otherwise you'll be left to envy someone else's or hope that Audi eventually sends us the new hatchback.