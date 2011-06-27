  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2007 Audi A3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2007 Audi A3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Slick DSG transmission, great driving dynamics, versatile interior space, powerful and sophisticated engines, outstanding safety for a small car.
  • Cargo and rear-seat legroom a bit tight, steep price of 3.2 version nullifies value proposition of Audi's entry-level car.
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Audi A3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$2,837 - $5,651
Used A3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Sporty, luxurious and practical, the Audi A3 offers good value for small wagon/hatchback buyers, provided they resist the pricey option packages.

Vehicle overview

Proving the old adage that good things come in small packages, the 2007 Audi A3 sport hatchback provides an entertaining drive as well as the versatility of a small wagon. Available in Europe for a few years before it debuted in the U.S. for 2006, the A3 offers all the expected Audi attributes, such as a finely finished cabin and agile driving dynamics, in a vehicle with a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag than the company's compact A4 series.

The A3's European breeding is evident in the car's no-nonsense design. This is a chiseled, small wagon/four-door hatchback that exudes class and purpose. Under that taut skin is either a turbocharged inline four ("2.0T") or a muscular V6 ("3.2 quattro"), and either can be matched to a six-speed manual or six-speed DSG (direct shift gearbox). The DSG is a sequential-shift manual transmission, and it can be operated using paddle shifters on the steering wheel or placed in a fully automatic mode. Overall, it's a brilliant piece of equipment and should appeal to buyers interested in combining manual-like fuel economy and fun with the convenience of an automatic.

Starting at around $25,000, the 2007 A3 2.0T is something of a bargain for an upscale sport wagon. That is, if one can resist the charms of the various optional packages that can quickly push the sticker past the 30 grand threshold. As far as the 3.2 quattro model, it's a nice car, but it's not much quicker than the 2.0T model and is simply too pricey for something of its size. At that point, we'd suggest considering a lightly optioned A4 Avant (wagon).

But bigger is not better for everyone. The A3 matches the foot-longer A4 in personality and looks, while being easier to park and giving up just 3 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. And although a Mazda 6 or Subaru Legacy GT wagon might seem a better value than an Audi A3 in the cold analytical sense, we doubt anybody would regret their purchase of this finely crafted sport hatch that's just oozing with European personality.

2007 Audi A3 models

A single body style, a four-door hatchback/wagon, is offered on the 2007 Audi A3. There are two trim levels, 2.0T and 3.2 quattro. A wealth of standard features come on the 2.0T, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, one-touch power windows, keyless entry and a 10-speaker audio system. For those wanting more, a trio of option packages are also available. A new "S line" package provides a firmer suspension, foglights, sport seats, aluminum interior trim, unique front and rear fascias and a roof spoiler. A premium package adds leather seating, a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers and HomeLink.

The 3.2 quattro includes virtually all of the equipment from the S-line and premium packages as standard. Optional on both trims is a new technology package that provides Bluetooth capability and bi-xenon headlights. A la carte options include a dual-pane sunroof, a navigation system and a Bose audio system.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Audi A3, the big news is the options packages. On the 2.0T model, the "S line" package replaces last year's Sport package and adds unique front and rear fascias. The A3 is also available with a new Technology Package that offers bi-xenon headlights and Bluetooth capability. Satellite radio choice is limited to Sirius, and Audi's free maintenance program is discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive A3 2.0T is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four that makes 200 horsepower. Blessed with a broad power band, it propels this A3 to 60 mph in just 7 seconds. The 2.0T's standard transmission is a six-speed manual, with Audi's DSG as optional. With its rev-matching downshifts and lightning-quick gearchanges, the DSG is tops among manually-shiftable automatics.

The A3 3.2 quattro features a 3.2-liter, 250-hp V6 that comes matched to the DSG transmission. Although the 3.2 quattro's standard all-wheel drive will be an asset for those who face slippery driving conditions, the heavier weight of this A3 means not much is gained in performance, as the sprint to 60 mph takes 6.8 seconds.

Safety

A wealth of safety technologies are standard in the Audi A3, including front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, antilock brakes and stability control. Seat-mounted side airbags for rear passengers are optional. In IIHS crash testing, the A3 earned ratings of "Good" (the highest possible) in both the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Whether you choose the 2.0T or 3.2 quattro, brisk performance is at hand for passing and merging maneuvers. When the curves come up, the A3's electromechanical steering does a superb job of quelling vibrations and kickback without marring feedback. In typical Audi fashion, the ride is comfortably firm and the A3's handling is just as sporty as its larger siblings'. The junior Audi's well-tuned suspension keeps the car buttoned down in the turns, even as midcorner pavement imperfections try to knock it off line.

Interior

True to its Audi lineage, the A3 features a cabin that boasts excellent materials and build quality. Styling cues seen in its siblings, such as real metallic accents and large gauges, are apparent. The interior's total volume is equal to that of the 1996-2001 A4 Avant (wagon). And maximum cargo capacity, at 56 cubic feet, is just 3 cubes less than that of the current A4 wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Audi A3.

5(78%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Full Package!
Tuan,11/02/2009
The A3 is a very stylish, powerful, and gas efficient "mini" wagon. With a chip and performance downpipe, I was able to make 230hp and 263tq at the wheels. I have the S-Line w/ Technology package 2.0T FSI and some of the major known problems are as follows: 1. Divertor valve tearing (easy to remedy w/ new piston-type revision valve) 2. Burning oil (varies from car to car but personally I only add 1qt per 5000 mi) 3. Clogging intake valves due to the nature of direct injection (fixed by running a catch can set-up) 4. Cam follower wear on high pressure fuel pump (this is a wear item that should be changed out every 30k and check every oil change, only $50 part but VW/Audi won't tell you that).
Pound for pound...
allan douglas,09/17/2006
This is my forth Audi, through All Roads and A-4 Avants. $ for $ and pound for pound the best car Audi makes excepting for the discontinued All Road and the A-4 Cabrolet converible which is some $ 12K more expensive to equip. I can do 35-37 mpg with a wax job and no head winds, so I can barely eek out 550 miles to a 13 gallon fill before hitting reserve, but if you want to hold 80 mph on 65 mph interstates and zip past some others in the passing lane, the economy will still hold 28 to 30 mpg. While it does not have some of the useless "bells and whistles" of the A-4 cousin, it's all all around functional car with plenty of storage. Suggest you buy Continental Extreme Contacts, a great all season/snow tire with smoother ride.
Redefining the Pocket Rocket!
dmeyers,08/27/2006
What a blast to drive! Short story  I needed to trade in the 330CIC and get something a little more practical as I was losing my winter driver (16 yr old got her permit) and my wife wouldnt dare part with her MDX. After a lengthy search I decided to go back to Audi (have owned 3 in the past) to drive the A4. I noticed the A3 and it was love at first stomp on the gas peddle! The DSG is unreal (paddles are fun), pick-up (turbo lag? NOT) is explosive and car is extremely comfortable. Gas mileage is great (30.5 on a recent road trip) & the creature comforts are nice (open sky, cold wthr, premium pkgs.
In the pocket
Jazzman,11/07/2006
Tired of the stiff ride in my Crossfire, I needed a bit more room and ease of entry. Enter the A3. Just as fast with a turbo 4 banger as the XFire, and a "softer" sporty ride. Quicker than my wife's 2001 TT, the A3 can pass life's slowpokes with ease, yet makes for a nice "everyday" ride. I can get all the nine luggage pieces of my drum set in easily with the rear seats folded down...and still have room for a friend. Great car for city, highway or the twisties when you can. A month of driving the A3 and it's still love!
See all 50 reviews of the 2007 Audi A3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Audi A3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Audi A3

Used 2007 Audi A3 Overview

The Used 2007 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Wagon. Available styles include 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Audi A3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Audi A3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Audi A3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Audi A3.

Can't find a used 2007 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,135.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,369.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A3 for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,906.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,032.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Audi A3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A3 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Audi A3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles