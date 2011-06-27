Vehicle overview

Proving the old adage that good things come in small packages, the 2007 Audi A3 sport hatchback provides an entertaining drive as well as the versatility of a small wagon. Available in Europe for a few years before it debuted in the U.S. for 2006, the A3 offers all the expected Audi attributes, such as a finely finished cabin and agile driving dynamics, in a vehicle with a smaller footprint and a smaller price tag than the company's compact A4 series.

The A3's European breeding is evident in the car's no-nonsense design. This is a chiseled, small wagon/four-door hatchback that exudes class and purpose. Under that taut skin is either a turbocharged inline four ("2.0T") or a muscular V6 ("3.2 quattro"), and either can be matched to a six-speed manual or six-speed DSG (direct shift gearbox). The DSG is a sequential-shift manual transmission, and it can be operated using paddle shifters on the steering wheel or placed in a fully automatic mode. Overall, it's a brilliant piece of equipment and should appeal to buyers interested in combining manual-like fuel economy and fun with the convenience of an automatic.

Starting at around $25,000, the 2007 A3 2.0T is something of a bargain for an upscale sport wagon. That is, if one can resist the charms of the various optional packages that can quickly push the sticker past the 30 grand threshold. As far as the 3.2 quattro model, it's a nice car, but it's not much quicker than the 2.0T model and is simply too pricey for something of its size. At that point, we'd suggest considering a lightly optioned A4 Avant (wagon).

But bigger is not better for everyone. The A3 matches the foot-longer A4 in personality and looks, while being easier to park and giving up just 3 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. And although a Mazda 6 or Subaru Legacy GT wagon might seem a better value than an Audi A3 in the cold analytical sense, we doubt anybody would regret their purchase of this finely crafted sport hatch that's just oozing with European personality.