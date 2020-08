Used 2006 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me

Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado

CARFAX One-Owner. 2007 Audi A3 2.0T FrontTrak ** 1 -- OWNER ** LEATHER SEATS ** SAFETY CHECKED ** Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our Value vehicles may have some known or unknown mechanical or cosmetic flaws, but have passed a safety inspection. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Audi A3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUNF78P97A167005

Stock: AT7A167005

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020