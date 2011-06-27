  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 Audi A3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin offers the kind of high-end design you expect in a luxury brand car and doesn't skimp on materials
  • Fuel-efficient engine still delivers respectable thrust
  • Manages corners and bumps equally well
  • Top crash test scores
  • Can't fit more than a weekend's worth of luggage in the truck
  • Average-size adults will feel cramped in the backseat
List Price Range
$22,495 - $34,990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Now in its third year of production, the 2017 Audi A3 looks to continue its successful ways. It was already a top choice among entry-level luxury compact sedans and convertibles, and the updates the A3 receives for 2017 will only burnish its appeal. Don’t let the “entry-level” label mislead you — the A3 does a fine job of conveying the brand’s design acumen and performance in a size — and price — that’s slightly more approachable than its stablemates.

The A3’s crisp handling doesn’t come at the expense of a punishing ride, and its satisfying acceleration doesn't incur a big penalty at the pump. It wears its familial sheet metal like a full-fledged member of the Audi family, appearing sharp and well-proportioned despite its compact dimensions. Unsurprisingly, it’s the A3’s backseat and trunk that most feel the pinch of its more diminutive size. But if adult passengers are an infrequent occurrence and you don’t have bulky cargo-hauling needs, the A3 could be an easy fit into your life.

Certainly, those who need more space will naturally gravitate to the larger (and spendier) Audi A4, BMW 320i or Lexus IS 200t. Yet the A3 is a sound choice even if you have the means to move upmarket. Among the A3’s competitors, the most direct rival is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. Though it had an uneven start, some of the CLA’s shortcomings have been addressed since we last pitted it against the Audi in a comparison test. The Acura ILX, meanwhile, is a competitor that the A3 dispatches handily. The situation changes for the A3 convertible, which is undone by the formidable BMW 2 Series drop-top. Otherwise, the 2017 Audi A3 is a top pick for those who want a legitimate taste of luxury flavor in a shrink-wrapped package.

The 2017 Audi A3 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side and knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and front and rear parking sensors. The Prestige trim adds lane departure intervention and blind-spot monitoring. Premium Plus models can also be optionally equipped with blind-spot monitoring (via the Technology package), and rear-seat side airbags are optional for all sedan variants.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive A3 2.0-liter sedan with 17-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is a few feet better than average. An A3 2.0 TFSI Cabriolet recorded a 120-foot stop.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Audi A3 sedan was awarded the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the 2016 A3 sedan (we expect the essentially identical 2017 model to perform similarly) the highest possible rating of Good in its small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The A3's seat and head-restraint design was also deemed Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with an Audi A3 2.0T Quattro sedan for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. It quickly became obvious that although the A3 is Audi's entry-level sedan, it's a proper luxury car. We love the strong engine, quiet cabin and front seat comfort, but we found the trunk space a bit limiting and out-of-warranty maintenance fairly expensive. Note that while we tested a 2015 A3, our observations still apply to the 2017 car as well. To read about our entire experience, check out our long-term A3 test.

2017 Audi A3 models

The 2017 Audi A3 is available as a four-door compact sedan with seating for five or a two-door convertible (Cabriolet) with seating for four and a power-folding fabric roof. There are three main trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Trim levels for the sedan and the convertible have essentially the same equipment.

The base Premium trim level comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof (sedan), an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment (sedan only), leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the MMI electronics interface (with a console-mounted controller and a power-retractable display), a 3.5 mm auxiliary input with USB charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 180-watt, 10-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Premium Plus adds an S line exterior appearance package, 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, front and rear parking alerts, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, USB interface for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat with four-way power lumbar (sedan only).

The Prestige adds an LED Lighting package (including LED headlights and LED ambient interior lighting), power-folding exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a Technology package (including an expanded Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, mobile 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hot-spot capability, mobile app integration, an upgraded MMI system with an improved display and a touch-sensitive controller, voice controls, a navigation system with Google Earth imagery and lane departure warning).

For the Premium Plus, the LED Lighting and Technology packages and Bang & Olufsen stereo are optional.

The Premium has an optional Convenience package that includes keyless entry and ignition and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Heated front seats and 18-inch wheels are available as stand-alone options.

A Sport package is available for all trim levels that adds front sport seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles and adjustable vehicle settings (Drive Select). A lowered sport suspension is available separately on all three trims.

Additional options include 19-inch wheels (except Premium) with summer tires and, for the sedan only, a black cloth headliner and rear side airbags.

The 2017 Audi A3 comes with a new seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission in front-wheel-drive models, replacing the previous six-speed. All-wheel-drive variants continue with the six-speed, dual-clutch automatic. There is one engine: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that pumps out 186 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel-drive models, while in all-wheel-drive variants it is tuned to produce 220 hp and 258 lb-ft.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive A3 sedan with the 2.0-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.8 seconds, while the heavier convertible needed 6.2 seconds.

The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive A3 sedan at 29 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway); all-wheel-drive versions achieve 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway). The convertible rings in at 28 mpg combined (25 city/34 highway) in front-wheel-drive models and 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Driving

The 2017 Audi A3 brings a genuine luxury vibe to the entry-level class. In contrast, others in the segment feel more like a dressed-up compact. The A3's turbocharged engine delivers good thrust and commendable fuel efficiency, and its ride quality with the standard 17-inch all-season tires is very well composed. Another sign of its refinement is that cabin noise levels remain pleasantly civilized on the highway. Opting for 18-inch or 19-inch tires (as we did on the Edmunds.com long-term A3 2.0 TFSI) results in more noise and a busier ride.

Though its available steering-wheel shift paddles give the driver more control, the dual-clutch automatic transmission is suitably responsive when left to its own devices. And when the fun's over, the A3's tidy size makes easy work of parking in tight spaces.

Its steering effort at low speeds is overly light but feels appropriately weighted and precise when the A3 is driven with spirit. Its athleticism is magnified with the larger summer tires, which deliver more cornering grip and sharper reactions to driver inputs.

Interior

Despite being the lowest rung on the automaker’s ladder, the 2017 A3's styling inside and out bears unmistakable resemblance to its bigger and more expensive brothers. In the cabin, precise-feeling knobs and buttons, unique air vents and leather touchpoints set the tone for the experience. Unlike in other entry-level luxury sedans, there's little in the A3’s cabin that looks or feels low-rent.

The optional navigation system comes with a larger central display screen and a revised, touch-sensitive control knob. This allows you to enter commands by simply scribbling them with your finger. Though it sounds odd, the touchpad works surprisingly well in practice. This system also includes Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, an expanded, configurable instrument cluster that can display map data with brilliant clarity. Other controls for the stereo and other systems might take some time to get used to, especially if you're used to a car with traditional dash-mounted buttons. Fortunately, the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for 2017 makes smartphone integration that much easier.

Front seat occupants will enjoy an agreeable amount of space and comfort. Though average-sized adults will fit in the backseat, they won’t find a lot of wiggle room. Sure, the A3’s backseat is more accommodating than the Mercedes CLA-Class' but it pales in comparison to those of the Acura ILX or other slightly larger sedans, such as the A4. Things get even more squeezed back there in the A3 convertible. It’s a place best left for children.

Cargo space is also limited. The sedan has a puny 10-cubic-foot trunk when equipped with all-wheel drive (the front-wheel-drive A3 offers 12.3 cubic feet), and it manages to hold a golf bag or a couple pieces of luggage but not much else. The rear seats do fold down flat to help with loading of longer items, though. The convertible's trunk is essentially the same at 9.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best damn little car I ever had!
Glenn Tanner,03/31/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
If you want to turn heads, a great ride, and affordability, this is the car for you. When I say great ride, I mean great ride. It hugs the road. It's almost as if the car is saying, "Let me show you what I can do". I was on the highway one afternoon, and the engine was purring like a much contented cat, when I glanced at the tach, and it was around 2000rpms. Then, I looked over to the speedometer, and I doing close to 90mph. It' just that smooth. Of course I slowed down, but jeez! Curves, cake. Passing, let's go. When you get in, you feel pampered, but not overwhelmed. The controls and appointments are laid out in a pleasing and thoughtful manner. Yes, the trunk is small, but are you really going to throw 100 pounds of mulch back there? Didn't think so. I looked at the Mercedes CLA-4 MATIC, and the Cadillac ATS, but neither came close. If you like to drive as much as I do, drive the Audi A3.
Best interior in its class
Charles Sacks,12/07/2016
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I own this car less than a month so ratings for some items are N/A. No memory seats combined with smaller door openings make getting in and setting up a little inconvenient. The AWD eats up 2-3 CF of trunk space. Car is very well made. Layout of controls is very logical - European logical, and that is a good thing. Best feature - Virtual cockpit. All my nav, media, and car info can also be displayed and controlled independently in front of me in addition to the Nav screen in the center. The center Nav screen retracts into the dash which is better than the more expensive BMW, and Mercedes which have an afterthought I-Pad glued onto the dash. I recommend this car 6.07.17 - after 6 months and about 1,800 miles - PERFECT. nuff said.
Luxury in a smaller package
robsA3,06/20/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I LOVE my new Audi A3!! Beautiful to look at ( I have the Cosmos Blue with chestnut)....and SO FUN to drive. With 220 hp, it has excellent pick up and speed, beautiful sound from the Bang and Olefsun stereo system...and the VIRTUAL COCKPIT is AMAZING!! From a BMW to a Mercedes... now to my AUDI....love it.
New A3 a winner
Don Minkoff,03/10/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Many trim levels to choose from. Pays to go up one level for power to both front seats and even Navigation. No memory seat available for Premium trim. Great engine,. Start stop engine technology still has issues fro some reason. Can disable it .
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Audi A3 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sedan, A3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi A3?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi A3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro is priced between $21,990 and$29,745 with odometer readings between 6669 and70746 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium is priced between $18,846 and$28,398 with odometer readings between 15438 and44584 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro is priced between $23,439 and$34,990 with odometer readings between 8321 and40695 miles.

Which used 2017 Audi A3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi A3 for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2017 A3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,846 and mileage as low as 6669 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi A3.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,335.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,852.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi A3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

