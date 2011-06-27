  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,782$24,386$27,341
Clean$21,248$23,780$26,648
Average$20,180$22,568$25,262
Rough$19,113$21,357$23,876
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,980$27,658$30,696
Clean$24,368$26,970$29,918
Average$23,144$25,596$28,362
Rough$21,919$24,222$26,806
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,961$29,740$32,893
Clean$26,301$29,001$32,060
Average$24,979$27,523$30,392
Rough$23,658$26,045$28,724
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,002$27,172$29,638
Clean$24,389$26,497$28,887
Average$23,163$25,147$27,384
Rough$21,938$23,797$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,946$20,187$22,730
Clean$17,506$19,686$22,154
Average$16,626$18,682$21,001
Rough$15,747$17,679$19,849
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,605$25,846$28,393
Clean$23,026$25,204$27,673
Average$21,869$23,920$26,234
Rough$20,713$22,636$24,795
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,700$22,055$24,727
Clean$19,217$21,507$24,100
Average$18,252$20,411$22,847
Rough$17,286$19,315$21,593
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,214$29,348$32,904
Clean$25,571$28,619$32,070
Average$24,287$27,160$30,402
Rough$23,002$25,702$28,734
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,459$27,383$30,701
Clean$23,859$26,702$29,922
Average$22,660$25,342$28,366
Rough$21,462$23,981$26,810
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,002$24,139$26,566
Clean$21,463$23,540$25,893
Average$20,385$22,340$24,546
Rough$19,306$21,141$23,199
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,242$23,782$26,663
Clean$20,722$23,191$25,987
Average$19,680$22,009$24,635
Rough$18,639$20,827$23,284
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,512$21,844$24,492
Clean$19,034$21,302$23,871
Average$18,077$20,216$22,630
Rough$17,121$19,131$21,388
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,100$27,783$30,829
Clean$24,485$27,092$30,048
Average$23,255$25,712$28,485
Rough$22,025$24,332$26,922
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,126$21,040$23,214
Clean$18,658$20,517$22,626
Average$17,720$19,472$21,449
Rough$16,783$18,427$20,272
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,438$24,014$25,806
Clean$21,888$23,417$25,152
Average$20,788$22,224$23,844
Rough$19,689$21,031$22,535
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,360$32,384$34,686
Clean$29,616$31,580$33,807
Average$28,128$29,971$32,049
Rough$26,640$28,361$30,290
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,532$27,185$30,197
Clean$23,931$26,510$29,431
Average$22,728$25,159$27,900
Rough$21,526$23,808$26,369
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,690$23,109$25,855
Clean$20,183$22,535$25,200
Average$19,169$21,387$23,889
Rough$18,155$20,238$22,579
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,158$21,574$24,316
Clean$18,689$21,038$23,700
Average$17,750$19,966$22,467
Rough$16,811$18,894$21,234
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,601$29,360$32,494
Clean$25,949$28,631$31,670
Average$24,645$27,172$30,023
Rough$23,341$25,713$28,375
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,686 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,686 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,686 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Audi A3 ranges from $15,747 to $22,730, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.