Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,782
|$24,386
|$27,341
|Clean
|$21,248
|$23,780
|$26,648
|Average
|$20,180
|$22,568
|$25,262
|Rough
|$19,113
|$21,357
|$23,876
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,980
|$27,658
|$30,696
|Clean
|$24,368
|$26,970
|$29,918
|Average
|$23,144
|$25,596
|$28,362
|Rough
|$21,919
|$24,222
|$26,806
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,961
|$29,740
|$32,893
|Clean
|$26,301
|$29,001
|$32,060
|Average
|$24,979
|$27,523
|$30,392
|Rough
|$23,658
|$26,045
|$28,724
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,002
|$27,172
|$29,638
|Clean
|$24,389
|$26,497
|$28,887
|Average
|$23,163
|$25,147
|$27,384
|Rough
|$21,938
|$23,797
|$25,882
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,946
|$20,187
|$22,730
|Clean
|$17,506
|$19,686
|$22,154
|Average
|$16,626
|$18,682
|$21,001
|Rough
|$15,747
|$17,679
|$19,849
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,605
|$25,846
|$28,393
|Clean
|$23,026
|$25,204
|$27,673
|Average
|$21,869
|$23,920
|$26,234
|Rough
|$20,713
|$22,636
|$24,795
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,700
|$22,055
|$24,727
|Clean
|$19,217
|$21,507
|$24,100
|Average
|$18,252
|$20,411
|$22,847
|Rough
|$17,286
|$19,315
|$21,593
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,214
|$29,348
|$32,904
|Clean
|$25,571
|$28,619
|$32,070
|Average
|$24,287
|$27,160
|$30,402
|Rough
|$23,002
|$25,702
|$28,734
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,459
|$27,383
|$30,701
|Clean
|$23,859
|$26,702
|$29,922
|Average
|$22,660
|$25,342
|$28,366
|Rough
|$21,462
|$23,981
|$26,810
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,002
|$24,139
|$26,566
|Clean
|$21,463
|$23,540
|$25,893
|Average
|$20,385
|$22,340
|$24,546
|Rough
|$19,306
|$21,141
|$23,199
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,242
|$23,782
|$26,663
|Clean
|$20,722
|$23,191
|$25,987
|Average
|$19,680
|$22,009
|$24,635
|Rough
|$18,639
|$20,827
|$23,284
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,512
|$21,844
|$24,492
|Clean
|$19,034
|$21,302
|$23,871
|Average
|$18,077
|$20,216
|$22,630
|Rough
|$17,121
|$19,131
|$21,388
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,100
|$27,783
|$30,829
|Clean
|$24,485
|$27,092
|$30,048
|Average
|$23,255
|$25,712
|$28,485
|Rough
|$22,025
|$24,332
|$26,922
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,126
|$21,040
|$23,214
|Clean
|$18,658
|$20,517
|$22,626
|Average
|$17,720
|$19,472
|$21,449
|Rough
|$16,783
|$18,427
|$20,272
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,438
|$24,014
|$25,806
|Clean
|$21,888
|$23,417
|$25,152
|Average
|$20,788
|$22,224
|$23,844
|Rough
|$19,689
|$21,031
|$22,535
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,360
|$32,384
|$34,686
|Clean
|$29,616
|$31,580
|$33,807
|Average
|$28,128
|$29,971
|$32,049
|Rough
|$26,640
|$28,361
|$30,290
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,532
|$27,185
|$30,197
|Clean
|$23,931
|$26,510
|$29,431
|Average
|$22,728
|$25,159
|$27,900
|Rough
|$21,526
|$23,808
|$26,369
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,690
|$23,109
|$25,855
|Clean
|$20,183
|$22,535
|$25,200
|Average
|$19,169
|$21,387
|$23,889
|Rough
|$18,155
|$20,238
|$22,579
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,158
|$21,574
|$24,316
|Clean
|$18,689
|$21,038
|$23,700
|Average
|$17,750
|$19,966
|$22,467
|Rough
|$16,811
|$18,894
|$21,234
Estimated values
2018 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,601
|$29,360
|$32,494
|Clean
|$25,949
|$28,631
|$31,670
|Average
|$24,645
|$27,172
|$30,023
|Rough
|$23,341
|$25,713
|$28,375