Used 2008 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,990
2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro108,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
1 OWNER S-LINE AWD WELL MAINTAINED BLUETOOTH NAVIGATION LEATHER SEATS ALLOY WHEELS HEATED SEATS STABILITY CONTROL PANORAMIC SUNROOF PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM AUX OUTLET KEY LESS ENTRY EXTRA KEYS ROOF RACK FOG LAMPS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLTRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY RUNS VERY NICE! ALL OPTIONS WORK AS THEY SHOULD ON THIS AUDI! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS. WE WELCOME OUT OF STATE BUYERS AND AIRPORT PICKUP IS NO PROBLEM! CALL CAR CITY INC FOR MORE INFO 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES AT OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM CAR CITY INC. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A3 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKD78P78A142985
Stock: 3570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV80,566 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
KBB Auto Sales - North Bergen / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNF78PX8A015638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,950
2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV173,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital City Auto Brokers - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNF78P18A007136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,649
2007 Audi A3 2.0T112,132 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2007 Audi A3 2.0T FrontTrak ** 1 -- OWNER ** LEATHER SEATS ** SAFETY CHECKED ** Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our Value vehicles may have some known or unknown mechanical or cosmetic flaws, but have passed a safety inspection. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNF78P97A167005
Stock: AT7A167005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $9,471
2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro89,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this local 2009 Audi A3 2.0T Quattro Wagon for your consideration! The 2.0L Turbo, inline 4-cylinder engine provides the perfect blend of performance and fuel efficiency. The quick shifting 6-speed automatic transmission will keep you in perfect control, and the high safety ratings will give you peace of mind. If you in the market for a great all around vehicle that is reliable, stylish and affordable, then call or email Sea-Auto Sales to arrange for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF78P09A020271
Stock: 13246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,499
2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro111,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoamore - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A3 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF78P99A126962
Stock: 2442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,990
2007 Audi A3 2.0T133,783 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
A3 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Wagon Under $30,000. "Makes for a good entry-level luxury car with plenty of utility." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 32 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNF78P17A176457
Stock: 7A176457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- $6,495
2006 Audi A3 2.0T134,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Dark Gray 2006 Audi A3 2.0T FrontTrak FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic with DSG 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged 31/25 Highway/City MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A3 2.0T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNF78P86A037893
Stock: 6955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- $7,991
2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium111,716 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto 4 Less - Fremont / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM3AA157794
Stock: 4674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,900
2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro101,170 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Toyota - Jersey City / New Jersey
- 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattroRECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN, PLEASE ASK FOR SAFETY INSPECTION WHEN YOU COME DOWN!. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 21/28 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 10 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surface, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, RECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN, PLEASE ASK FOR SAFETY INSPECTION WHEN YOU COME DOWN! 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFM2AA033851
Stock: A033851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $9,000Great Deal | $2,244 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium70,173 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM4BA106659
Stock: R6800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $10,500Great Deal | $1,830 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium60,653 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Endeavor Auto Sales - Manville / New Jersey
2011 Audi A3 Premium Plus TDI S-Line with only 60k miles. This vehicle is loaded with Panorama Sunroof Hands Free Calling Xenon Headlights Heated Seats Automatic Climate Control and much more. 4 years 48k miles factory emission warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM2BA046381
Stock: 046381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,989Good Deal | $788 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium16,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium FrontTrak Silver 2.0L I4 TDI Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 140hp FrontTrak 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L I4 TDI Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 140hp, Black w/Leather Seating Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Odometer is 62891 miles below market average!Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM1BA022055
Stock: 6212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $6,995
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium101,905 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM1BA129350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,999Good Deal | $1,541 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium55,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon
This 2011 Audi A3 4dr 2.0 TDI Premium Plus features a 2.0L I4 TDI Diesel Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 1 4cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Block heater, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surface, Split folding rear seat, Sporty Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFMXBA136295
Stock: 136295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $10,999Fair Deal | $303 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium61,459 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $32,250*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Luxury-branded hatchbacks -- they're the next big thing, trust us. They're really popular in Europe, and what's big across the pond inevitably ends up being the best thing since sliced baguette over here. Take the beret and the musical stylings of Robbie Williams, for instance. Or soccer. See, a luxury hatchback like the 2011 Audi A3 is bound to take off at any minute. The Premium Plus comes standard with the Bluetooth Value package and adds different wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, steering wheel shift paddles (with automatic transmission) and aluminum interior trim. Audi Navigation System Plus package adds a navigation system, a dash-mounted Audi Multi Media Interface (MMI) and the choice of either a six-CD changer or an iPod interface. The Convenience package adds automatic headlights, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a Bose premium sound system. FEATURES FrontTrak Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Generic Sun/Moonroof HID headlights Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Seats Rain Sensing Wipers Parking Assist Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM3BA023837
Stock: 023837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $10,988Good Deal | $656 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium72,245 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iDeal Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
* GREAT DEAL AT $10,988 ** ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Luxurious Black leather interior in this 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus * * 2011 ** Audi * * A3 * Fuel up with diesel and fill up less. This vehicle's timeless meteor gray pearl effect exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Ideal Auto, 4328 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27604, Phone: (919) 876-7286, E-mail: idealautoraleigh@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM5BA105066
Stock: 15008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,895Good Deal | $844 below market
2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium69,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RideSmart Auto - Honey Brook / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM7BA019998
Certified Pre-Owned: No