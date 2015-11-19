Used 2016 Audi A3 for Sale Near Me
- 30,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,985$4,137 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFFXG1073643
Stock: 2998A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 33,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,491$5,335 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**1.8T PREMIUM**TURBO**FRONTTRAK**SUNROOF**BACK UP CAMERA**PARKING SENSORS**LEATHER**SATELLITE RADIO**BLUETOOTH**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Monsoon Gray Metallic/Black Roof 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Premium FrontTrak 6-Speed S tronic® Automatic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hp Air Conditioning, Aluminum Door Sills w/S Line Emblem, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, High-Gloss Black Grille, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/1CD Player, Rear reading lights, S Line Style Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 8.0 x 19 5-Arm Wing Design. Odometer is 5855 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Premium
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF5G1089361
Stock: MZP1295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$4,874 Below Market
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF8G1040106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,443 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,097$3,353 Below Market
Knoxville DriveTime - Knoxville / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF0G1055684
Stock: 1370047438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,078 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$3,339 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi A3 4dr 4dr Sedan FWD 1.8T Premium features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ibis White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF7G1116530
Stock: 116530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 48,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,595$2,909 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF2G1030558
Stock: 0558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 39,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,800$3,148 Below Market
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2016 Audi A3 1.8T Premium Clean CARFAX. 23/33 City/Highway MPG A3 1.8T Premium, Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audi First Aid Kit, Automatic, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Free State Inspections, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Local Trade, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Panoramic Sun Roof, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF0G1014308
Stock: V124385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,396$2,635 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2016 A3 QUATTRO, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $36,520!!! *ENJOY AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH IPOD CABLE, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS W/ LED DRL'S & TAILLIGHTS, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, AUDI SOUND SYSTEM, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR. ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF6G1023127
Stock: PG1023127
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 40,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$2,620 Below Market
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
1 OWNER SINCE NEW CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! THOUSANDS OF SATISFIED CUSTOMERS SINCE 1990. *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION ***Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Front Seat(s) HID headlights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Power Driver Seat Rain Sensing Wipers Rear Parking Aid Satellite Radio Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag HD Radio Headlights-Auto-Leveling Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Knee Air Bag Leather Steering Wheel MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Steering Power Windows Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Security System Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior Leather Odometer Operable Mechanical 2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF1G1062580
Stock: 062580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$3,063 Below Market
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF8G1011902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,098 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$1,465 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A3 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE8GFF7G1064928
Stock: G1064928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 101,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$1,824 Below Market
Mag Auto Corp - Poughkeepsie / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7HFF9G1097601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,753 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,980$1,390 Below Market
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2016 Audi A3. This sedan by Audi features the Premium Plus trim and is powered by a 2.0 liter TFSI four cylinder engine with Quattro All Wheel Drive. Clean Carfax, Recently Serviced! Technology package, Premium Plus package, LED lighting package, Bang & Olufsen sound system, homelink system, stainless steel pedal caps, keyless entry, push to start, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, 18 inch alloy wheels, and much more! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUE8GFF2G1071933
Stock: 12195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 76,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995$1,931 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Florett Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Premium is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Torrance. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The impressive Audi fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A3 1.8T Premium. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Audi A3 is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2016 Audi A3: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Interesting features of this model are clean styling, three body styles, including convertible, upscale feel, high-performance S3, Compact size, available all-wheel drive, and hybrid model All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF4G1011010
Stock: G1011010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 62,811 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,333
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Black 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Premium branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF4G1076861
Stock: A076861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 16,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,269$2,084 Below Market
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, 18 WHEELS, HOMELINK, ADVANCE KEY With an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle , you not only get an impressive CPO luxury vehicle, you also get the peace of mind that comes with an Audi backed limited warranty coverage. That means your Audi will have a solid backing. To put this into perspective, let's just say you have the desire to explore every last mile of the U.S. Interstate Highway System. With this kind of warranty behind you, there's no reason you couldn't do so in total confidence, especially knowing you can pull into any one of our dealerships across the country, should an unlikely mechanical issue arise. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF6G1111627
Stock: G1111627
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 39,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,985$1,717 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB8GFF8G1110835
Stock: 2997A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 17,933 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,477$1,224 Below Market
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA7GFF6G1053677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
