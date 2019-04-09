2019 Audi A3
What’s new
- Quattro models get an 8-hp increase and a new transmission
- Additional standard equipment and revisions to feature availability
- Part of the second A3 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Good balance of a comfortable ride and sporty handling
- Strong acceleration from the turbocharged engine
- Refined and stylish cabin
- Small trunk, especially with all-wheel drive
- Limited backseat space
Which A3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
The Audi A3 has consistently been the most well-rounded model in the entry-level luxury-car segment. That's down to its appealing blend of style, performance and creature comforts that, until recently, was tough to beat. It's getting on in years now, having been introduced in 2015, and some of its competition has caught up for 2019. Nevertheless, when it comes to convincing small luxury sedans and convertibles, the A3 is still an intriguing choice.
Ongoing updates to the A3's features set has helped keep it fresh. This year, for instance, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were formerly optional on the base trim level, are now standard. Plus, Quattro models receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that replaces last year's six-speed unit. Oddly enough, the extra gear didn't result in improved fuel economy like we'd expect. In fact, the EPA says the Quattro has dropped by 2 mpg in combined city/highway driving compared to last year.
Another surprise is how good one of the A3's new rivals, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, is. It's won us over with its premium cabin design, capable infotainment system and all-around performance. But if you can deal with its snug accommodations, the 2019 Audi A3 remains a solid pick for an affordable luxury sedan.
What it's like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with an Audi A3 2.0T Quattro sedan for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. It quickly became obvious that although the A3 is Audi's entry-level sedan, it's a proper luxury car. We love the strong engine, quiet cabin and front seat comfort, but we found the trunk space a bit limiting and out-of-warranty maintenance fairly expensive. Note that we tested a 2015 A3, but most of our observations still apply to the 2019 A3. To read about our entire experience, check out our long-term A3 test.
2019 Audi A3 models
The 2019 Audi A3 is offered in four-door sedan and two-door convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Both are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The trim levels are named Titanium, Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige in Audi-speak, which are listed in order of increasing content.
Front-wheel-drive A3 models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (184 hp, 221 lb-ft). These models have a fuel economy edge over their all-wheel-drive (Quattro) brothers to the tune of 4 mpg (EPA combined). Quattro variants have a similar engine, but a few changes elevate its gumption to a more robust 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. All A3s are fitted exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The base Titanium, available only as a sedan, is well-equipped, sporting features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker sound system, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The Premium is similarly equipped, but it is available as a sedan or a convertible. Premium Cabriolet models get a power-folding soft top, a nine-speaker sound system and a power-adjustable front passenger seat.
For a reasonable sum, the Premium Plus adds a mix of cosmetics and worthwhile convenience features such as 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable passenger seat (sedan), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, full LED headlights and wireless charging. These models also gain a dose of exterior appearance items such as revised bumpers, side sill extensions and illuminated aluminum front doorsills.
The Prestige goes all out with a parking assistance system, power-folding mirrors, an expanded Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, and a host of driver assistance features (including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise and automatic high beams). Some of the features found on the Premium Plus and the Prestige can be added to the lower trims as options.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A3 2.0T Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
Since this test was conducted, the current vehicle has received some revisions, including changes to features availability and the addition of a seven-speed automatic transmission for Quattro models for 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's vehicle, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility9.0
Quality9.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A3.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
So I’ve had my 2019 Audi A3 Quattro AWD for a few weeks now. Here are the things I love, and things I wish I could change. Things I love: -Acceleration/speed/driving experience -Premium sound system (best feature of the car) -WiFi built in plus wireless charging -The virtual cockpit (amazing when displaying Google Maps) Here is what I am not so thrilled about: -Cabin space - tiny glovebox, tiny trunk, center console is used up by the wireless charger - SPACE IS LIMITED -Placement of cupholders - my large Yeti mug is too tall so I have to hold it while driving. Not very safe.. they should have put more thought into this design -Biggest pet peeve? I have a $47,000 car with every high end tech option as other model Audi’s (same virtual cock pit, same MyAudi / Audi Connect) yet Audi Corporate Office has refused to unlock “key user” functionality for the 2019 A3 model year! What does this mean? -I have a $47,000 vehicle with the same technology as the A4,A5 etc, yet they can use a mobile app to unlock doors, check gas levels, and track their vehicle in the event of theft, yet my A3 has the tech, but a decision by Audi “locks” loyal A3 customers from using very basic remote features due to them not having $50-150,000 MSRP model vehicles. Why the hate for the A3 customer community, Audi? Guess what I can do with the “MyAudi” app? I can view photos of my vehicle (wow), look at the original equipment installed (double wow) and set service appointments (triple wow). USELESS! The funny thing is, I would gladly pay a monthly fee to have a mobile app that actually linked to my vehicle as a key user. Maybe Audi will have a heart and push a firmware update that will allow 2019 customers to actually use the 2019 technology they paid a hefty price for to have in their A3’s? Time will tell... Overall though, it’s not all sour grapes. The A3 Quattro is a beast of a machine and if Audi unlocked basic features for remote monitoring, I would be much happier and less bitter about my $47,000 purchase (when you add local taxes, destination delivery and dealer fees and maintenance / extended warranty, it’s actually a $55,000 purchase - just for the record)
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,500
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$39,600
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4500 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$35,600
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4500 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$33,300
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A3 safety features:
- Active Lane Assist
- Helps to keep you in your lane by monitoring lane markings and applying gentle steering corrections.
- Side Assist
- Monitors the car's blind spots and illuminates a light when a car in an adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise With Stop & Go
- Adjusts your set speed when you approach traffic and maintains a predetermined gap. Can resume travel even after traffic stops.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A3 vs. the competition
Audi A3 vs. Audi S3
All of the Audi A3's attributes are bumped up a notch in the S3. The S3 is a quicker, better-equipped and sharper-handling A3. It comes at a price, however. The S3's base price is some $12,000 higher than that of a base A3. But if you're considering a top-trim A3, you should consider the S3 as it actually costs a few hundred dollars less.
Audi A3 vs. Audi A4
The A4 is a larger sedan than the A3. If you plan on using the back seat with any regularity, it's worth taking a look at the A4. The A3, however, is a nimbler car with better steering. Depending on your budget and needs, it might make sense to go for an A4 instead of a top-trim A3. The A4 also benefits from a newer design.
Audi A3 vs. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a step up from the A3 in size and price. But although its hatchback body style makes the BMW more practical, its substantially higher price makes it less appealing. Also, the 3 Series Gran Turismo weighs several hundred pounds more than the A3 and has barely any more power. While the regular 3 Series is all-new for 2019, the 3 Series Gran Turismo isn't. Stick with the A3 in this case.
FAQ
Is the Audi A3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A3:
- Quattro models get an 8-hp increase and a new transmission
- Additional standard equipment and revisions to feature availability
- Part of the second A3 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Audi A3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A3?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A3 is the 2019 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,500.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,500
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $39,600
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,600
- 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,300
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $36,500
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,700
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,800
What are the different models of Audi A3?
More about the 2019 Audi A3
2019 Audi A3 Overview
The 2019 Audi A3 is offered in the following submodels: A3 Sedan, A3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi A3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A3 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A3?
Which 2019 Audi A3s are available in my area?
Can't find a new 2019 Audi A3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,325.
Find a new Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,241.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
