Overall rating 8.2 / 10

The Audi A3 has consistently been the most well-rounded model in the entry-level luxury-car segment. That's down to its appealing blend of style, performance and creature comforts that, until recently, was tough to beat. It's getting on in years now, having been introduced in 2015, and some of its competition has caught up for 2019. Nevertheless, when it comes to convincing small luxury sedans and convertibles, the A3 is still an intriguing choice.

Ongoing updates to the A3's features set has helped keep it fresh. This year, for instance, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were formerly optional on the base trim level, are now standard. Plus, Quattro models receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that replaces last year's six-speed unit. Oddly enough, the extra gear didn't result in improved fuel economy like we'd expect. In fact, the EPA says the Quattro has dropped by 2 mpg in combined city/highway driving compared to last year.

Another surprise is how good one of the A3's new rivals, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, is. It's won us over with its premium cabin design, capable infotainment system and all-around performance. But if you can deal with its snug accommodations, the 2019 Audi A3 remains a solid pick for an affordable luxury sedan.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with an Audi A3 2.0T Quattro sedan for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. It quickly became obvious that although the A3 is Audi's entry-level sedan, it's a proper luxury car. We love the strong engine, quiet cabin and front seat comfort, but we found the trunk space a bit limiting and out-of-warranty maintenance fairly expensive. Note that we tested a 2015 A3, but most of our observations still apply to the 2019 A3. To read about our entire experience, check out our long-term A3 test.