Used 2018 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
I’m pleasantly surprised...
I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car.
Will never get another Audi
I’ve only had the car for 6 months and within 3 months I already started having problems with the Bluetooth/ apple carplay. The Bluetooth would just say “unavailable” and refuse to turn on or work at all, also the car randomly “unrecognizes” the key fob and won’t start. The seats (unless you opt for the sport seats) are extremely uncomfortable, and the start/stop system does not work properly. Sometimes the car will actually turn off completely and I have to put the vehicle in park and press the button to turn the car back on. The sunroof also makes a loud creak when opening it. But the dealer can never “reinact” the problem so they just do a “software update” and had me back the keys. I’m so glad I’m leasing this vehicle and not buying. Never have I had so many problems with a brand new vehicle. This will be the last Audi I ever drive.
Fun to drive, comfortable and good economy!
This is a good car if you like a car with good handling, good performance, an upscale feel and look, and good economy on regular gas. The quattro has more horsepower but the FWD has plenty of go.
so far so good. It looks great and drives well.!
Check out exact features of each car before buying. Each car has different features which aren't always explained.
I'm talking to you
Speech dialogue or voice recognition was disabled by Audi in my car. This was a major annoyance since neither Audi tech headquarters nor my dealer had any idea what to do to install the needed software. I had to show them online comments from other owners with this problem and how they got it corrected. Your dealer CAN download needed software to enable voice recognition. Other then that, this is a great car. High quality interior, superior acceleration and ride comfort. A few minor design improvements I would like are: more light in the trunk and since the doors are very wide, an inside door handle closer to where the door opens so it is easier to control. Also another "catch point" to hold the door open when getting out. As it is now, you must open the door quite a bit before it catches open. Combined with it being hard to control the door due to the placement of the handle, this can take some doing.
