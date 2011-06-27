Used 2018 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews

I’m pleasantly surprised... Raphael , 01/12/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I come from a cabriolet A5 2014, which I bought brand new and sold at 55K miles. I expected the A3 to become “too much of a compromise” quickly as I owned it, and instead, it becomes more and more of a pleasant surprise. Sure, there ARE compromises: Back seats are very uncomfortable for adult passengers, the convertible top is incredibly slower than on the A5 to open or close, and I miss the A5’s Quattro (4 wheel drive) dearly. But that’s where the shortfalls stop and the advantages start. The interior in my new A3 is years ahead of the A5, well, maybe because, it is! I was lucky to get one with keyless entry, virtual cockpit, heated seats, full black leather, and quite a few other niceties that my A5 lacked. Although the front wheel drive 2.0 turbo is rated at 170something lbs, it DRIVES faster than my previous A5! And yes, I do know how to drive a car fast... My A5 would tell you. Somehow Audi seems to have finally gotten the timing on their automatic transmission right. Before the A5 we owned an A4, and that car was pathetic on the S “sports” mode. The A5 was better, but not quite perfect. The A3 strikes a balance that I can only call “handsome”! Nice in Drive mode, and incredibly spirited in Sports mode. All the electronics, which I always found somehow “off” in both the A4 as well as the A5 I previously owned are just “right” on the A3. As Steve Jobs used to say, “It all just works!” Very satisfied. If there is any one thing I would change about my purchase it would be the missing Quattro. Once you drive a Quattro anything else feels like a waste of engine energy. Future note to self: make sure to go with a Quattro again next time. Otherwise, way to go! Superb car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Will never get another Audi Astian , 10/05/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 15 people found this review helpful I've only had the car for 6 months and within 3 months I already started having problems with the Bluetooth/ apple carplay. The Bluetooth would just say "unavailable" and refuse to turn on or work at all, also the car randomly "unrecognizes" the key fob and won't start. The seats (unless you opt for the sport seats) are extremely uncomfortable, and the start/stop system does not work properly. Sometimes the car will actually turn off completely and I have to put the vehicle in park and press the button to turn the car back on. The sunroof also makes a loud creak when opening it. But the dealer can never "reinact" the problem so they just do a "software update" and had me back the keys. I'm so glad I'm leasing this vehicle and not buying. Never have I had so many problems with a brand new vehicle. This will be the last Audi I ever drive.

Fun to drive, comfortable and good economy! Pete , 07/07/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a good car if you like a car with good handling, good performance, an upscale feel and look, and good economy on regular gas. The quattro has more horsepower but the FWD has plenty of go.

so far so good. It looks great and drives well.! Noah , 07/21/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Check out exact features of each car before buying. Each car has different features which aren't always explained.