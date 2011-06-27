Used 2004 Acura RSX Consumer Reviews

Mistake to stop producing RSX's! ratty , 05/11/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This has been a great car, very reliable, fun to drive! Don't know why Acura stopped making this model? Would buy another in a flash. Report Abuse

Love this car! anhdao , 06/06/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I owned this car for 8 years and loved it. Such a great value for a car with all of the main luxury items you would want. I never had any major mechanical problems and always had fun driving this even though it was a stick and I lived in LA. Had to trade it in for a more family friendly car last year, but still miss driving it!

Super reliable maluchf1 , 11/28/2013 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned a base 2004 RSX for 167k and had minimal problems with it. Ownership has been painless and low cost. At 167k the engine is still strong, the transmission (auto) is slowly showing signs of wear but I think it has another 30-40k in it. Just great engineering.

Very disappointed... prettyboon , 04/06/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I am very disappointed in this car. I used to be a big Honda fan, but I think i've changed my mind. The transmission sucks, which is a common complaint. Fuel economy is bad. The interior is missing alot of luxuries for the price. Heated leather seats should be standard, along with lighted vanity mirrors. The interior is very plain looking. The stock tires are bordering on dangerous for being on the car. After less than a year of having the car there were already rattles in the dash. I'm trading this car in very soon. This car is no Integra. I don't know what Honda was thinking.