Estimated values
2004 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,888
|$3,401
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,591
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,367
|$1,996
|$2,336
|Rough
|$951
|$1,402
|$1,627
Estimated values
2004 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,906
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,607
|$3,064
|Average
|$1,376
|$2,009
|$2,350
|Rough
|$958
|$1,410
|$1,636
Estimated values
2004 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$2,911
|$3,413
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,612
|$3,057
|Average
|$1,396
|$2,012
|$2,344
|Rough
|$972
|$1,413
|$1,632
Estimated values
2004 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,339
|$6,253
|$7,883
|Clean
|$2,991
|$5,609
|$7,060
|Average
|$2,294
|$4,322
|$5,415
|Rough
|$1,597
|$3,035
|$3,770
Estimated values
2004 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,300
|$7,791
|$9,745
|Clean
|$3,851
|$6,989
|$8,729
|Average
|$2,954
|$5,385
|$6,695
|Rough
|$2,056
|$3,781
|$4,661