Used 1997 Acura Integra for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 212,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,969
- 54,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,599
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura Integra searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Acura Integra
Read recent reviews for the Acura Integra
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.948 Reviews
Report abuse
ecidloc,04/30/2013
I have never been much into cars. True, I owned an Acura before and I have heard of the name Integra, but it did not attach any meaning to me until recently when I bought a 17-yr old used one as a second car for the family. From styling, handling, dynamics, ride comfort and practicality, this car surprises me in every single way. It has simply and functional designs, it has a peppy and efficient engine, it has no fancy equipment, it has a styling that can stand in time, and it has 17 years on the road and still running in a typical Honda fashion. This is a car built for driving, and it was built to last. We need more cars like this in today's car industry.