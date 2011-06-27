Used 1997 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews

17 years after it rolled off the assembly line... ecidloc , 04/30/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have never been much into cars. True, I owned an Acura before and I have heard of the name Integra, but it did not attach any meaning to me until recently when I bought a 17-yr old used one as a second car for the family. From styling, handling, dynamics, ride comfort and practicality, this car surprises me in every single way. It has simply and functional designs, it has a peppy and efficient engine, it has no fancy equipment, it has a styling that can stand in time, and it has 17 years on the road and still running in a typical Honda fashion. This is a car built for driving, and it was built to last. We need more cars like this in today's car industry. Report Abuse

Like me, this little car does not show its age Cathy H , 10/31/2015 LS 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of my 1997 Acura Integra LS. People are shocked to learn it is nearly 20 years old. The mileage is creeping up there (just like me)and I have kept up with all the regular maintenance like timing belt and exhaust replacements when needed just like I would check and maintain my own health issues as I get older and I am in pretty good shape for my age. So is my Integra. I have had noooooooo major problems and none that you wouldn't expect from an older car. Another amazing phenomenon is that it has been just the last year it has just started to rust a little around the wheel wells but I live in the northeast and I expected a whole lot more than what it is. Kind of like my wrinkles. It rides and travels beautifully and the gas mileage on this little girl is unbelievable!! I get about 36 or 37 MPG on the highway. The other thing I like about the Integra is that there are very few blind spots around the car, unlike a lot of newer model cars. The Integra handles really well on snowy roads but not so good on ice (what vehicle does?) It sits low to the ground so if there is a major snowfall you have to tuck yourself in after the first few inches are on the roads until the road crews get out to plow. That hasn't been an inconvenience for me at all. The one "negative" I would have to include is the headlights. High beam on this car is less quality than low beam on most newer cars and the radius of the lighting area is not the best. If you are travelling in an area where there is a risk of large animals wandering onto the road, this could be a concern because you can't see them along side the road very well. This is such an awesome car I would recommend it to anyone who wants a classy vehicle that is economical and lasts a long time, just like some of us classy older models from the 60's. : ) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car! naturegirl3 , 04/20/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my '97 Acura Integra Hatchback (150k miles) used last year (2010) from a young woman who owned the car. Nothing was modified on the car.. it was just as it was from the factory. I've never owned an Acura before and I am VERY impressed with this car. I was very skeptical of buying a used car, especially one that was 13 years old. My previous car was a Grand Cherokee Jeep - pile of crap. At 150k miles, it was falling apart and needed major work and only got 15mpg on a good day. My Acura has been an adjustment due to how small it is, but for commuting back and forth to work and trips around town, I couldn't be happier with the gas mileage (30 city - and it's 13 years old!) Report Abuse

excellent on gas adam , 04/30/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I drive this car on the highway mostly and get 33mpg. If I drive in the city I get 29mpg. I think Edmunds underrated this cars fuel economy, I consistently get higher miles per gallon and have the automatic transmission. Of course I don't beat up on it so this is probably why. This car is fun to drive, and handles well. I don't have to brake for turns which helps get great gas mileage. Report Abuse